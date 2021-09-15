U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,478.48
    +35.43 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,821.28
    +243.71 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,140.09
    +102.33 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.02
    +21.03 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.56
    +2.10 (+2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    -13.20 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3110
    +0.0340 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4170
    -0.2630 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,013.40
    +1,542.64 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,229.48
    +32.27 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apple is relying on the iPhone 13’s new cameras to power record sales

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Apple (AAPL) has officially announced its iPhone 13. The company’s latest and greatest smartphone comes with notable improvements including a faster A15 Bionic chip, larger battery capacity, and a ProMotion screen with refresh rates as high as 120 times per second for the Pro models.

While those are welcome features, they’re not the kind of innovations that would inspire consumers to drop hundreds of dollars on a new smartphone. That responsibility falls to the major upgrades Apple made to the iPhone 13 line’s cameras.

Every new iPhone needs a catchy improvement to get customers primed to spend their money. Last year, Apple’s focus on 5G connectivity powered record iPhone revenue in the iPhone 12’s first full quarter of sales to the tune of $65.6 billion compared to $55.9 billion in the same quarter the prior year. That boost came even though you don’t even need a 5G connection to use most apps.

Now Apple hopes to replicate that success by touting the iPhone 13’s sweet camera. And based on the changes the tech giant announced this week, it might just work.

Consumers want great smartphone cameras

Smartphones have a handful of must-have features. We’re talking bright, colorful displays; long-lasting batteries; and top-notch performance. Camera quality is also key.

The new iPhone 13 gets improved wide-angle and ultra-wide angle cameras. (Image: Apple)
The new iPhone 13 gets improved wide-angle and ultra-wide angle cameras. (Image: Apple)

Smartphone cameras have all but relegated point-and-shoot digital cameras to the dustbin of history, and they’re moving in on high-quality digital cameras and video cameras, too. The ability to pull your phone from your pocket or purse and snap off crisp shots of everything from sporting events to family gatherings to your puppy has made smartphone cameras indispensable.

And the rise of photo- and video-sharing apps like Instagram (FB) and TikTok has only made those cameras all the more important to younger consumers.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro could have the best smartphone cameras yet

So what’s Apple doing with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro that makes their cameras stand out so much? Lots of things.

Out of the gate, the iPhone 13 gets a larger sensor for its wide-angle lens. The larger the sensor, the more light a camera can capture — meaning better overall image quality. A greater amount of available light also allows for better low-light image quality, so shots you take in darker settings will look far cleaner with reduced noise and blurring.

Apple says the iPhone 13’s wide-angle sensor pulls in 47% more light than the prior generation of iPhones. The wide-angle sensor also gets Apple’s sensor shift camera technology, which moves the camera’s sensor rather than its lens to stabilize your shot and help you capture crisper shots in both daylight and low light. That feature was previously only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The ultra-wide angle camera also gets a new sensor that Apple says helps capture more detail in dark areas of photos and videos, but the company doesn’t specify exactly how much more detail it captures.

The iPhone 13 Pro has an dramatically improved camera over prior generations of iPhones, and Apple is banking on selling the new smartphone. (Image: Apple)
The iPhone 13 Pro has a dramatically improved camera over prior generations of iPhones, and Apple is banking on selling the new smartphone. (Image: Apple)

Then there’s the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Both phones get completely revamped telephoto, ultra-wide angle, and wide-angle cameras. The telephoto lenses on both phones now offer 3x zoom compared to last year’s iPhone 12 Pro, which had a 2x zoom and the 12 Pro Max, which had a 2.5x zoom. The better the optical zoom, the more you can zoom in on a subject without losing any clarity.

The improved wide-angle cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max can capture 2.2x more light than the iPhone 12 Pro and 1.5x more than the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for better low-light photography. What’s more, the Pros now have better ultra-wide angle lenses that capture 92% more light and feature autofocus, which means they can be used for macro photography.

The iPhone 13 Pro now lets you take macro photos, allowing you to focus on a subject as close as 2cm. (Image: Apple)
The iPhone 13 Pro now lets you take macro photos, allowing you to focus on a subject as close as 2cm. (Image: Apple)

Macro photography allows you to capture images of minute details, where that’s the grain in a wooden table, the veins of a leaf, or the lumps and bumps in a freshly baked cookie.

Finally, Apple added a new Cinematic video mode that simulates rack focus, a technique where you quickly change the focal point in a video. The camera can do this automatically or manually.

Apple has strong competition

Apple isn’t the only company offering all of these features, though. Samsung and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) have similarly made the cameras on their smartphones a centerpiece of marketing, with Samsung improving its phones’ zoom capabilities and Google focusing on low-light photography.

But Apple is clearly trying to make the case that it and it alone is the best when it comes to making smartphone cameras that can make high-end standalone cameras obsolete. It even ran an ad during its unveiling that essentially said as much.

With so many improvements and a ton of marketing hype, the iPhone 13’s cameras are clearly the main reason for consumers to snag them. Even with the 13 and 13 Pro line getting more than an hour of extra battery life, it’s the cameras that will matter most to customers, especially those who are amateur photographers or have young children.

The new iPhones don’t hit the market until Sept. 24, which means there’s still time to see if Apple can live up to the lofty expectations it has set for the phones’ capabilities. But if they’re as good as Apple claims, these phones’ cameras will make the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro an easy sell for prospective buyers.

Daniel Howley is tech editor at Yahoo Finance.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's iPhone 13 Event: Everything you need to know

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley recaps yesterday's Apple event and summarizes his thoughts on the new products.&nbsp;

  • Apple iPhone 13, Carrier Promotions Seen Driving Consumers To 5G

    Apple's iPhone 13 unveiling underwhelmed investors, but the new handsets should be enough to keep the momentum going for the 5G upgrade cycle.

  • U.S. Stocks Climb to Session Highs; Oil Rallies: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose to session highs as the concern that has weighed on investors sentiment about a slowdown in economic growth eased. Energy shares led the S&P 500 into positive territory for only the second time in eight trading sessions. Crude oil jumped. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose for the first time in more than a week. Treasuries fell after rallying Tuesday on a lower-than-forecast inflation report, while the dollar weakened against most major peers.After surging 20% to record hi

  • Why Facebook Stock Dropped Today

    The WSJ just aired Facebook's dirty laundry, and Facebook stock is going through the wringer as a result.

  • There’s a $25,000 EV Coming, But It Isn’t From Tesla

    Chinese EV maker XPeng unveiled its newest product: It's a sedan that can be had for as low as $25,000.

  • iPhone 13 Pro and Max: Apple reveals its ‘most professional handset ever’

    Apple has revealed the iPhone 13 Pro, soon after unveiling its normal sibling. The new phone is largely similar to the cheaper version: just like the regular iPhone 13, it has a smaller notch in the display, and a new camera system. As with last year, the two versions of the iPhone share more similarities than they do differences.

  • Apple’s iPhone 13 Doesn’t Appear to Be Satellite Compatible. Why Globalstar Stock Tumbled.

    Reports that the new iPhone had chips for connecting to satellites helped push shares of Globalstar higher. Now it's tumbling.

  • Merkel: Integrating Balkans into EU is strategic for both

    It's in the European Union's strategic interests to integrate the Balkan states into the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday as she urged Serbia and other countries in the region to do more on democratic reforms in order to join. The Western Balkan states — which include Serbia, Bosnia, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo — have for decades sought EU membership.

  • Pfizer Chart Says Buy the Dip; Vaccine Trends Bode Well for Bulls

    Pfizer stock is correcting, but that doesn't mean all hope is lost for the bulls. Let's look at the setup.

  • Amazon Is Giving Shoppers Just 24 Hours to Snag These Top-Rated Sheets for Up to 50% Off

    “These sheets are so soft it's like sleeping at a five-star hotel!”

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Microsoft raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. The company also announced a new $60 billion stock repurchase program, with no specific expiration date. Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program.

  • Warding Off Winter Cold in U.S. Will Be Pricey as Propane Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans who rely on propane for heating are facing the most expensive winter in years as prices for the fuel jump to the highest since 2014.Propane prices have risen almost 60% so far this year in Mont Belvieu, Texas, the main U.S. trading hub, amid strong overseas demand and tighter production. A rally in natural gas is adding momentum, since about 80% of America’s propane is a byproduct of gas processing.The propane surge comes amid skyrocketing costs for raw materials, adding

  • Amazon Loss of Executive to Microsoft Sets Up Potential Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it has hired a former Amazon.com Inc. cloud executive to run its cybersecurity operations, potentially setting in motion a legal battle between the two tech giants.Charlie Bell, who long reported to former Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy and oversaw the engineering teams working on AWS’s main software services, will become an executive vice president reporting to Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella. “Cybersecurity is one of the most challengin

  • When will Amazon stock skyrocket again?

    Amazon's stock may have a ways to go before it's loved again by investors, argues this veteran tech analyst.

  • Intuit CEO on buying Mailchimp: 'We want to put our capital to great use'

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi about his $12 billion deal to buy Mailchimp.

  • Does ChargePoint's Future Depend On a Biden Infrastructure Bill?

    ChargePoint benefits as more passenger and commercial EVs hit the road, no matter who makes them. This begs the question: Does ChargePoint's future depend on a Biden infrastructure bill, or can it succeed without federal support? Let's break down the company's fundamentals to determine if ChargePoint is a buy now.

  • Xpeng launches P5 Sedan with starting price around $24.5K

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak with Xpeng Vice Chairman & President, Brian Gu, about the company’s P5 Sedan launch, outlook for flying cars, and the electric vehicle space overall.

  • Down 55% From Its High, Is This Hypergrowth Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and software company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 55% from their all-time high last December. Similar to other companies that have gone public via special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) or de-SPAC in the past year, ChargePoint is part of a class of stocks that have dramatically underperformed the S&P 500's 20% year-to-date gain. Although it's a hypergrowth company in an attractive industry, there's an argument to be made that ChargePoint's stock price got a little ahead of itself.

  • Oil Rallies With Depleting U.S. Inventory Signaling Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped amid indications of a rapidly tightening market after a U.S. government report showed a bigger-than-expected decline in crude stockpiles. U.S. crude futures advanced as much as 3.8% in New York on Wednesday and global benchmark Brent crude topped $75 a barrel for the first time since early August. Domestic crude stockpiles tumbled to the lowest since September 2019 after losing over 6 million barrels That drop exceeded projections by the industry-funded American Petrole

  • This Restaurant Stock Is on a Stronger Earnings Path

    Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) is finally back to setting sales records. As expected, the company crossed back into positive sales territory in the three months that ended on Aug. 1. Comparable-store sales were up 4% versus 2019, which kept Dave & Buster's well behind industry leaders like Starbucks and McDonald's. Starbucks is growing at a 10% rate compared to 2019, the company said in late July.