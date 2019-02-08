Apple isn't too happy about apps that secretly record your phone's screen

Twitter More

Facebook More

Following TechCrunch's report that certain iOS apps are using technology from a company called Glassbox to record everything a user does within the app, Apple has started telling app developers that they either need to disclose this to users or face getting banned from the App Store.

"Our App Store Review Guidelines require that apps request explicit user consent and provide a clear visual indication when recording, logging, or otherwise making a record of user activity. We have notified the developers that are in violation of these strict privacy terms and guidelines, and will take immediate action if necessary,” an Apple spokesperson told TechCrunch. Read more...

More about Apple, Screen Recording, Glassbox, Tech, and Cybersecurity