Apple to issue update related to iPhone 13 screen repairs

The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Apple says it will release an update to address an issue related to iPhone 13 screen repairs that could disable the device's Face ID feature.

Details on the issue were first reported by tech site iFixIt, which reported a small chip paired to the iPhone 13's screen renders Face ID inoperable when the screen is repaired.

The site said the change would have significant impacts on users or repair shops aiming to replace screens on the iPhone 13.

"One of the most common phone repairs that could once be done with hand tools now requires a microscope," said iFixIt. "This means you won’t be able to fix your iPhone screen yourself without sacrificing major functionality."

In a statement emailed to USA TODAY, Apple spokesperson Nick Leahy said "a solution will be available in an upcoming software update." Apple did not say when the update would launch.

Apple's response was first reported by The Verge.

The decision comes amid an increased effort supporting consumers' right to repair their own devices. In July, the Federal Trade Commission unanimously adopted a policy statement supporting the right to repair, including increased enforcements and potentially new regulations.

The move followed a broader executive order by President Joe Biden promoting competition within the American economy, which would pave the way for consumers to earn the right to repair their devices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple to release update linked to iPhone 13 screen repairs