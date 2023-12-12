Apple issues first developer beta of tvOS 17.3

Apple has handed out the first developer beta of tvOS 17.3 for testing, at the start of a new beta cycle.







Developers who are involved with the beta can get the latest builds via the Apple Developer Center, or by updating any Apple TV set-top boxes that are already running the beta. Public beta versions usually surface a short time after the developer counterparts, and the public can sign up to test them via the Apple Beta Software Program when they become available.



The first tvOS 17.3 developer beta arrives after the public release of tvOS 17.2 to the public on December 11.



The first beta of tvOS 17.3 is build number 21K5625e.



While iOS and watchOS updates usually have more visible changes, tvOS tends to have more background changes, performance improvements, and bug fixes instead of features. While it is possible that there are some notable changes in the operating system, they surface relatively rarely.



AppleInsider and Apple strongly advise users don't install beta operating systems, or beta software in general, on to "mission-critical" or primary devices, as there is the chance of issues that could result in the loss of data. Testers should instead use secondary or non-essential hardware and ensure they have sufficient backups of their critical data at all times.



Find any changes in the new betas? Reach out to us on Twitter at @AppleInsider or @Andrew_OSU, or send Andrew an email at andrew@AppleInsider.com.