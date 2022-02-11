U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

Apple issues more AirTag privacy updates: Talking Tech podcast

Editors,
·3 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Apple is introducing even more privacy features to its AirTags after concerns continue to pop up that the tracking devices could be used to stalk people or even steal cars. I write about this in a story that you can read on tech.usatoday.com. In a statement released on Thursday, Apple said it will add features including privacy warnings when setting up AirTags for the first time, and they're going to update their documentation online, which details what happens when an unidentified AirTag is nearby. Apple's looking for some other updates as well that they plan to look at releasing later this year. They include the ability to use the precision finding feature on the Find My app to discover an unwanted AirTag.

So if you find out there's one nearby, you get an alert, you can pull up the Find My app. Precision finding is really cool. It actually, it's like kind of like a little way finder type thing. And it shows you almost like hot and cold, like which way to go and points you right to wherever the AirTag is. You'll also get alerts that appear on Apple devices if an unidentified AirTag makes a sound. So what'll happen is instead of just making the sound, it'll make the sound and it'll ping your phone. The other thing they're going to add as well is they're going to tune the sound of AirTags, so that they're a lot louder. So that way it's easier to find if you an AirTag in your possession that does not belong to you. This follows a month ago, Apple had released a personal user safety guide, which had a lot of information on how consumers can protect themselves against privacy issues.

And also trying to find those unidentified AirTags and what to do if you're in that situation. The reason they did that is there were a lot of reports that came out that the devices, which you're supposed to use for keeping track of your car keys, your wallet, any other personal belongings. They were instead being used in domestic stalking cases and to steal cars. This isn't the first time we've heard about privacy issues related to AirTags. The topic of stalking has been around ever since the AirTags first arrived. Last year, Apple updated its privacy measures to address those concerns. They also launched a tracker detect app for Android because at the time, the only way you could really find out if an AirTag was nearby was if you had an Apple device. If you had an Android device, you had to wait for the AirTag to make a sound for you to figure out there's one nearby or you just happen to discover it.

But now there is a tracker detect app for Android. So if even if you have an Android phone and you have this app, that'll help you figure out if there's an AirTag near. We'll keep you up to date on the latest related to AirTags and user privacy. Be sure to read my story and all our coverage on tech.usatoday.com. Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas, any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. And don't forget. Do you want tech news delivered to your inbox every Thursday? Subscribe to the Talking Tech newsletter, go to newsletters.usatoday.com for more. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple issues more AirTag privacy updates: Talking Tech podcast

