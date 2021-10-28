U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,552.75
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,446.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,632.75
    +45.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.60
    +7.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.88
    -0.78 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.50
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.96
    +0.98 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5700
    -0.2400 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,086.09
    -719.34 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,427.29
    -47.04 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.47
    -16.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Apple joins as first public partner in new imec research program that helps entire semiconductor value chain reduce its ecological footprint

·3 min read

LEUVEN, Belgium, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imec, a world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, today announces that Apple Inc. has joined imec's brand-new Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS) research program. The SSTS program is the first initiative rallying stakeholders from across the IC value chain to anticipate the environmental impact of choices made at chip technology's definition phase. Using concrete and reliable models, and detailed (carbon) footprint analyses, the program will help the IC-making industry cut back on its ecological footprint – as part of the global fight against climate change, resources depletion and pollution.

IC technology is a fundamental enabler of our 21st century, digital lifestyles. It is the secret sauce behind cutting-edge innovations such as the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning and cloud computing applications. But it is also an essential component of countless 'everyday' objects. Think of cars, washing machines, smartphones, etc.

Over the years, the introduction of ever smaller, more powerful and increasingly more energy-efficient generations of chips has made smart devices progressively more sustainable. In contrast, it is precisely the world's growing dependence on semiconductor technology and its intricate production processes that have largely added to the IC-making industry's own ecological footprint; a footprint not only characterized by high energy consumption and the use of chemicals, scarce materials, and ultrapure water – but also by the emission of greenhouse gases such as NF3.

Creating a snowball effect – backed by Apple Inc.

"Many systems companies are carbon neutral today for their corporate footprints and have expressed the ambition to have their entire carbon footprint to net zero by 2030. They are very committed to achieving that goal, yet often lack the data to decipher the IC part end-to-end. That is where imec comes in. We have that data, and are ready to support the industry with all necessary insights, tools, instruments and numbers," says Luc Van den hove, CEO of imec.

"Moreover, companies realize they can only become carbon neutral if their whole supply chain follows suit. So, that is the snowball effect we want to create – together with Apple – today: I would like to call upon the whole semiconductor value chain not to stand at the side, but to act as one and to join forces with us to cut back the entire semiconductor industry's ecological footprint," he adds.

A firm ambition: helping the complete IC value chain reduce its ecological footprint

Fully determined to contribute to the fight against global climate change, resources depletion and pollution, fabs and equipment suppliers around the world have been doubling their efforts to come to a more sustainable IC manufacturing value chain. Research has shown, for instance, that close to 75% of a mobile device's CO2 emissions can be attributed to its fabrication – with almost half of that resulting from the underlying IC manufacturing. Yet, so far, a holistic approach to reducing the IC-making industry's emissions has been lacking.

"That is why imec is launching its Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS) research program," says Luc Van den hove. "It is a program drawing on our widely acclaimed fab expertise. It combines imec's insights in infrastructure, technology and machinery to help the complete IC value chain reduce its ecological footprint. Our aim is to inform partners of the environmental impact of certain choices made at chip technology's definition phase. That holistic view – consisting of concrete and reliable models, and detailed (carbon) footprint analyses – is what sets our SSTS program apart."

The news SSTS program combines imec&#x002019;s insights in infrastructure, technology and machinery to help the complete IC value chain reduce its ecological footprint.
The news SSTS program combines imec’s insights in infrastructure, technology and machinery to help the complete IC value chain reduce its ecological footprint.

About imec
Imec is a world-leading research and innovation center in nanoelectronics and digital technologies. Imec leverages its state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure and its team of more than 5,000 employees and top researchers, for R&D in advanced semiconductor and system scaling, silicon photonics, artificial intelligence, beyond 5G communications and sensing technologies, and in application domains such as health and life sciences, mobility, industry 4.0, agrofood, smart cities, sustainable energy, education, … Imec unites world-industry leaders across the semiconductor value chain, Flanders-based and international tech, pharma, medical and ICT companies, start-ups, and academia and knowledge centers. Imec is headquartered in Leuven (Belgium), and has research sites across Belgium, in the Netherlands, Taiwan and the USA, and offices in China, India and Japan. In 2020, imec's revenue (P&L) totaled 680 million euro.

Further information on imec can be found at www.imec-int.com.

Imec is a registered trademark for the activities of imec International (IMEC International, a legal entity set up under Belgian law as a "stichting van openbaar nut"), imec Belgium (IMEC vzw supported by the Flemish Government), imec the Netherlands (Stichting IMEC Nederland), imec Taiwan (IMEC Taiwan Co.), imec China (IMEC Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.), imec India (IMEC India Private Limited), imec San Francisco (IMEC Inc.) and imec Florida (IMEC USA Nanoelectronics Design Center Inc.).

(PRNewsfoto/Imec)
(PRNewsfoto/Imec)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apple-joins-as-first-public-partner-in-new-imec-research-program-that-helps-entire-semiconductor-value-chain-reduce-its-ecological-footprint-301410552.html

SOURCE Imec

Recommended Stories

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Oil plunges to 2-week low on U.S. inventory shock, rise in COVID-19 cases

    Oil prices slumped to their lowest in two weeks after official figures showed a surprise jump in U.S. inventories of crude, and rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe, Russia, and some outbreaks of infections in China dented hopes for an economic recovery. Brent crude dropped 94 cents, or 1.1%, to $83.64 a barrel by 0655 GMT, having hit a two-week low of $82.32 earlier and fallen by 2.1% in the previous session. U.S. oil was down 89 cents, also a 1.1% drop, at $81.77 a barrel - a one-week low after dropping 2.4% on Wednesday.

  • Arteris jumps in debut as investors bet on chip-tech company

    Chip IP and tech firm Arteris jumped in its market debut; CEO Charles Janac joined Yahoo Finance to discuss company prospects and the ongoing global chip shortage.

  • Putin Orders More Gas for Europe Next Month, Sending Down Price

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom PJSC to start refilling its European gas-storage facilities next month, sending prices lower as long-awaited additional Russian supplies could soon be on the way.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Russian gas giant was told to boost inventories at its facilities in Germany and Austr

  • GM and McDonald's beat Q3 earnings expectations, Boeing misses on jet delays

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Q3 earnings reports from General Motors, McDonald's and Boeing.

  • Top Growth Stocks for November 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • Coal returns from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short

    Transitioning to green energy will take time. Meanwhile, governments bring back the dirtiest of fossil fuels.

  • Microsoft adds 23,000 employees in past year, mostly outside Redmond

    Like other tech giants, the Redmond company has brought record numbers onto its payrolls. But hiring isn't focused in its home state anymore.

  • Nokia's quarterly profit beats on 5G demand, flags supply concerns

    HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Nokia reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, with more telecom operators switching to 5G services and as the telecom equipment maker's efforts to trim costs took hold. The company, which has been getting back on track following product missteps last year, also followed Nordic rival Ericsson in flagging about global semiconductor shortage starting to hit supply. "The uncertainty around the global semiconductor market limits our visibility into Q4 and 2022," Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

  • Top Communications Stocks for November 2021

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • 'The threat of COVID is not gone," says Milwaukee medical director

    Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Medical Director, talks about the process of approving the COVID-19 vaccine for children and the global fight against COVID-19.

  • Ginkgo Bioworks spinout launches with $78M to bioengineer beauty products

    After four years within the labs of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. as an entrepreneur-in-residence, Jasmina Aganovic is striking out on her own as CEO of a new startup at the intersection of biotech and beauty: Arcaea.

  • Microsoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company

    Fueled by strong quarterly growth in its Azure cloud-computing business, Microsoft's shares jumped 4.2% to end at a record $323.17, elevating the software maker's market capitalization to $2.426 trillion, just short of Apple's $2.461 trillion valuation, according to Refinitiv data. Apple's shares dipped 0.3% ahead of its report due after the bell on Thursday, with investors focused on how the global supply-chain crisis is challenging the company's ability to meet demand for its iPhones. Microsoft's stock has rallied 45% this year, with pandemic-induced demand for its cloud-based services driving sales.

  • Zebra Technologies' new robots help 'accelerate' operations amid ongoing labor shortage: CTO

    Tom Bianculli, Zebra Technologies CTO, discusses how the company's new warehouse robots are assisting human workers amid the supply chain crisis.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • Uber, DoorDash, Lyft and Amazon could face billions in fines if they mislead over wages, FTC official warns

    Some of the biggest names in the gig economy could face significant fines — perhaps in the billions of dollars — if they're found to have violated moneymaking claims, a Federal Trade Commission official told MarketWatch on Wednesday.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • Oil Drops as Iran and EU Prepare to Resume Nuclear Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after Iran and the European Union agreed to restart negotiations on a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord before the end of next month, signaling a greater prospect of Iranian barrels coming back to the market. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaFutures in New York fell 2.4% on Wednesday. A date for the big-power t