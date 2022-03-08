U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.70
    -30.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.64
    -184.74 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,795.55
    -35.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.77
    +1.07 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    2,058.30
    +15.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    26.89
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0054 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3101
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6800
    +0.3710 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,660.76
    +420.87 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.59
    +2.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Apple just revealed a major upgrade to its least expensive phone, a new Mac desktop computer, and more

Ben Gilbert
·4 min read
Apple just revealed a major upgrade to its least expensive phone, a new Mac desktop computer, and more
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaking during the company&#39;s March 8, 2022 livestream presentation.
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced the new Apple TV+ "Friday Night Baseball" programming during the March 8, 2022 livestream presentation.Apple

  • Apple held an event on Tuesday afternoon to announce updates to a few major products.

  • The least expensive iPhone, the iPhone SE, got a more powerful chip and 5G capability.

  • A new Mac desktop computer was revealed for the first time, the Mac Studio.

Apple held a product-heavy presentation on Tuesday afternoon where it detailed a slew of major upgrades to existing hardware and outright debuted a new desktop computer.

The "Peek Performance" event, as Apple called it, continued the company's ongoing plan to put its own chips into every device it makes.

Here's everything that was announced, from a major iPhone SE upgrade to a new desktop computer:

1. A deal with Major League Baseball for "Friday Night Baseball" — a programming lineup coming to Apple's subscription streaming service, Apple TV+.

An image for Apple&#39;s partnership with Major League Baseball for Friday night programming on Apple TV+.
Apple

Before any hardware was announced, Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage to talk about Apple's digital streaming subscription service, Apple TV+.

His primary announcement was straightforward: Major League Baseball is coming to Apple's subscription service.

"Fans will be able to watch marquee games on Friday nights, free from local broadcast restrictions," Apple said in its press release about MLB programming on Apple TV+.

The service is centered around programming on Friday evening, and is named "Friday Night Baseball." Outside of Fridays, the partnership brings a "24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more, as well as a full complement of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content" to Apple's subscription service.

There's no hard date for when the service will come to Apple TV+, with Apple only saying it will start, "as soon as the regular season begins."

With the ongoing MLB lockout, that could be awhile.

2. A new iPhone SE, with a more powerful processor and a 5G connectivity.

Apple 2022 iPhone SE.
Apple

Apple's least expensive iPhone, the iPhone SE, is getting a significant upgrade: A new, much more powerful chip (the same one that's in the flagship iPhone) and 5G connectivity.

Unfortunately, it's also getting a slight price bump from $400 to $429.

That still puts the iPhone SE's starting price hundreds of dollars below Apple's flagship iPhone 13, which starts at $800.

The new model retains the same design as the previous generation and outright replaces it on Apple's online storefront. Pre-orders open for the new iPhone SE on Friday morning, and the phone is scheduled to launch on March 18.

3. A new iPad Air, with the same powerful processor as the iPad Pro and 5G connectivity.

Apple&#39;s 2022 iPad Air.
The newly-upgraded 2022 iPad Air.Apple

The iPhone SE wasn't the only Apple hardware that got a new chip on Tuesday: The new iPad Air, now entering its fifth model generation, comes equipped with the same M1 chip that powers the much more expensive iPad Pro.

Like the new iPhone SE, the new iPad Air is also getting 5G connectivity, and it's also retaining the same overall design as the prior model. Unlike the new iPhone SE, the new iPad Air retains the same price as the prior model: $599 to start.

Pre-orders for the new iPad Air are scheduled to start this Friday, with launch scheduled for March 18.

4. A new Mac desktop computer, named Mac Studio.

An image of Apple&#39;s Mac Studio desktop computer, which was unveiled during a March 8, 2022 livestreamed event.
Apple

In a surprising twist, Apple unveiled a new product on Tuesday: The Mac Studio desktop computer.

Unlike the massive Mac Pro, the Mac Studio more closely resembles the diminutive Mac Mini — albeit double or more the height of Apple's entry-level desktop computer.

In terms of where it fits on the Mac desktop product line, its size and price match its power: It's more powerful and more expensive than the Mini, but not as powerful or as pricey as the Mac Pro.

Mac Studio features the M1 Max chip, and can be made even more powerful by upgrading to the newly-introduced M1 Ultra chip — a chip that Apple said offers, "faster performance than even the highest-end PC GPU available."

But that chip upgrade, alongside included upgrades to memory and storage, will cost you.

The base-level Mac Studio starts at $2,000 and comes with the M1 Max, but the Mac Studio with the new M1 Ultra chip starts at double that price: $4,000.

Beyond the new chip, the more expensive Mac Studio model comes with more memory, storage, and a few extra ports. The new Mac Studio is available for preorder starting today right here, and is scheduled to launch on March 18.

Watch the entire event right here:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Apple debuts new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G

    Apple on Tuesday launched its latest low-cost iPhone, the iPhone SE, completely with 5G connectivity and an improved camera.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Why Enphase Energy, SolarEdge, and ReneSola Stocks Popped Today

    With the conditions pressing oil prices higher showing no signs of easing, investors are jumping on solar stocks.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Why Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals, PolyMet Mining, and The Metals Company Are Skyrocketing Today

    After the downturn in the markets yesterday and as energy prices continue to rise today, conservative investors are looking to fortify their portfolios by adding metals exposure to their holdings. The price of gold, for example, crossed the $2,000-per-ounce mark today for the first time since August 2020, while other precious metals like silver, platinum, and palladium are also rising today. It's no wonder, therefore, that Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT: NAK), PolyMet Mining (NYSEMKT: PLM), and TMC the metals company (NASDAQ: TMC) are all looking a lot more lustrous in investors' eyes today.

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Has Good Odds for EUA Approval, Says Analyst

    After several delays and setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally filed an EUA request for its Covid-19 vaccine with the FDA at the end of January. Given precedents and the company’s recent comments, Jefferies’ Roger Song thinks a decision is due shortly. “We see the decision as a near-term stock-moving catalyst, and high likelihood of positive outcome, providing upside potential to the current share price,” Song opined. That could come in handy right now. Like most of the market, the stock has retreate

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Plug Power: Energy Crisis Puts Green Hydrogen in the Spotlight

    The US and its allies are still grappling with how to deal with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Given the West’s dependence on Russian crude oil and natural gas, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer notes that energy has been “weaponized.” “We are seeing dramatic increases in energy prices,” said the 5-star analyst, who believes this will also put “pressure on the economics of green hydrogen.” That said, as Europe and the US mull over completely banning the import of Russian energy sources

  • Costco membership fees could increase soon—here's how to lock in the lower price for a year

    Costco membership prices could increase later this year. Learn how to snag the lower price for a year right now to save on gas, appliances and more.

  • Can Boeing Soar Again?

    Covid-19 and Russia have impacted the stock price

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Google agreeing to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant.