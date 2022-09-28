U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,697.95
    +50.66 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,512.57
    +377.58 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,970.62
    +141.12 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.29
    +41.79 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.44
    +2.94 (+3.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.50
    +32.30 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.45 (+2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9700
    +0.0102 (+1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7670
    -0.1970 (-4.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0117 (+1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1650
    -0.6260 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,561.85
    -341.81 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.01
    +17.22 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Apple kicked Russia's biggest social media platform off the App Store

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
A woman in a white jacket with one blue lapel looks at her phone. She's standing in front of a blue sign that says &quot;VK.&quot;
VK is Russia's biggest social media company.Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Apple removed VK, Russia's biggest social media platform, from the App Store.

  • Apple said this was in response to new UK sanctions.

  • Apple users can no longer download the VK app, although it will continue to work for users who'd already downloaded it.

Apple has removed VK, Russia's biggest social media app, from its App Store, as first reported by The Verge.

Major Western social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram were blocked by the Russian government at the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Adam Blacker, director of content at app analytics firm Apptopia, told Insider VK has been downloaded 211 million times since 2015 across both Apple and Google's app stores, compared to roughly 52 million downloads for Facebook.

VK released a Russian-language statement Tuesday saying its apps were no longer available to download or update on the App Store, but that the apps were still operating for users who'd already downloaded them.

Apple confirmed to Insider it had removed VK's apps from the App Store, but that the apps will continue to function for people who had already downloaded them – although it warned users there could be problems with notifications and payments.

It said this was because VK is majority-owned or majority-controlled by parties sanctioned by the UK government.

As noted by The Verge the UK government brought in 92 new sanctions on Russian entities on Monday in response to what it called "sham referendums" held by Russia in parts of occupied Ukraine.

This included sanctions against 23 people from the board of directors and management board of Gazprombank, which owns a large stake in VK.

The CEO of VK Vladimir Kiriyenko was sanctioned by the US government in February.

It's not clear whether Google will bring in similar restrictions on VK in its own app store. As of Wednesday, it was still available to download in the Google Play Store.

VK and Google did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin’s eye on entire Donetsk Oblast after sham referendums, says Putin’s spokesperson

    The Kremlin plans to occupy the entirety of Donetsk Oblast, following the sham referendums on annexation, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sept. 28, according to Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti.

  • U.S. to continue pace of sanctions on Russia over war in Ukraine -official

    The United States is working with allies and partners to quickly impose severe economic costs on Moscow over "sham" referendums held by Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, according to prepared remarks from the U.S. State Department's head of sanctions coordination on Wednesday. James O'Brien, in testimony prepared for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he expects that the Biden administration's pace of announcing sanctions on Russia on average every six weeks will continue, as Washington continues to focus on chokepoints in the Russian economy and its military supply chains.

  • Nearly all voters support joining Russia in 'sham' referendums

    Nearly 100 per cent of voters in four sham referendums in Russian-held regions of Ukraine supported joining Russia, Moscow declared on Tuesday.

  • Russian puppet authorities in Ukraine ask Putin to consider “joining” their occupied territories to Russia

    Puppet authorities in the partially occupied Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts have been told to “appeal” to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a way of legitimizing the Russian annexation of these regions, Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti reported on Sept. 28.

  • Door slams on Fed 'put' as market pain takes back seat to inflation fight

    In the month since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell laid down a hard line on inflation, stocks have suffered double-digit losses, chasms have opened in global currency markets, and yields on the safest U.S. government debt have surged to their highest levels since the dark days of the financial crisis nearly a decade and a half ago. U.S. central bank officials have been clear, however, just as Powell was in his remarks at the Jackson Hole economic conference in Wyoming and following the central bank's policy meeting last week: There's no rescue coming. If the long-touted "Fed put" - a perceived tendency to run to the aid of financial markets - isn't dead, it has been put in deep hibernation, with U.S. officials making clear in recent days they are looking beyond both the sea of red on Wall Street and the avalanche of concern overseas that the U.S. central bank may be pushing the world to the brink of recession.

  • Putin may soon annex part of Ukraine, after "farce" election

    Russian President Vladimir Putin may soon annex part of eastern Ukraine, after Ukrainian residents, sometimes held at gunpoint, were made to vote in support of joining Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the vote a “farce” — and the U.S. and Western allies have dismissed the election as illegitimate.

  • Changes Announced to Stamps, Coins, Bank Notes and Post Boxes for the Reign of King Charles III

    Organizations emphasized that the changes will be gradual and that new money and stamps will circulate alongside old ones.

  • Lions vs Vikings: Best and Worst PFF grades from Week 3

    Here are the Detroit Lions best and worst PFF performers for this Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

  • The King of Scotland Once Lived in This London Townhouse. Now, You Can Check in for the Night.

    Get the royal treatment inside the Great Scotland Yard's No. 1 Townhouse.

  • Apple’s Wearables Are Like the iPhone. The Costlier Models Are Selling Better.

    The company unveiled the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch SE, and the latest version of AirPods Pro when it launched the iPhone 14.

  • A new list of the South’s top 50 BBQ joints is out. See which Midlands restaurants made it

    Some popular Midlands spots made the cut, as did restaurants in other parts of South Carolina.

  • Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession Odds

    (Bloomberg) -- Monday brought a stark warning for Wall Street daredevils: Stocks are still in free fall and bearish sentiment is far from getting exhausted -- especially with hawkish central bankers rattling recession-obsessed markets like this.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Pi

  • 7 Property Investments That Can Pay Off in Retirement

    Most retirees live on some combination of Social Security payments and their own retirement savings. The problem with living on a fixed income, however, is that inflation can erode your purchasing...

  • 1965 Buick Wildcat Earned Its Vivacious Name With A 425 Engine

    This incredible vintage luxury vehicle is unexpectedly fast.

  • Top Bankers Tell Kwarteng he Can’t Wait Until November Budget to Calm Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’Executives at some of the City of London’s biggest firms have told Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng that he can’t wait until his November budget to reassure markets about his fiscal

  • The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lou'

    A new period drama and young adult novel adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.

  • What Would Privatized Social Security Mean for Americans?

    Privatizing Social Security is an alternative to the current pay-as-you-go government program, with pros and cons depending on whom you ask.

  • Georgian journalist the on influx of Russians dodging mobilization

    Thousands of Russian citizens are fleeing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s declared “partial mobilization” to Georgia, which survived an earlier Russian invasion – though some of its territories remain occupied. Georgia has been a popular destination for Russians fleeing mobilization, due to Georgia’s visa-free regime with Russia. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, up to 10,000-11,000 Russians enter the country every day, which is significantly higher than usual. As a res

  • Secret Service took phones from 24 agents involved in January 6 response – report

    Phones reportedly confiscated amid criminal investigation about missing text messages from January 5 and 6

  • Russia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian leaders declared victory in a series of stage-managed, UN-condemned “referendums,” as the Kremlin moved to annex a large chunk of occupied Ukrainian territory after a string of humiliating military setbacks.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Decla