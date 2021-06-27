U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,280.70
    +14.21 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,433.84
    +237.02 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,360.39
    -9.32 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,334.40
    +0.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.00
    +0.70 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.80
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    +0.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1939
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    +0.0490 (+3.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3880
    -0.0041 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7600
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,276.05
    +1,909.11 (+6.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    765.98
    -76.67 (-9.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.07
    +26.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.18
    +190.95 (+0.66%)
     

Apple is reportedly exploring iPad designs with supersized displays

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The beefy 12.9-inch iPad Pro might seem downright modest in the future. According to 9to5Mac, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed in his latest "Power On" newsletter that Apple was exploring iPads with even larger displays. Any potential products are still early and might take at least a "couple of years" to ship if they go ahead. Still, that Apple is considering an expansion would be notable — it hasn't ventured beyond 12.9 inches since launching the original iPad Pro in 2015.

A previous rumor from Gurman claims the iPad Pro will get a redesign in 2022 with a glass back that could support wireless charging. The screen size isn't expected to change, however.

A larger iPad could be risky. Many consider the current iPad Pro too large when it's not attached to a keyboard, and a bigger model might be that much more unwieldy. And when some complain that iPadOS doesn't take full advantage of existing iPad hardware, there might not be much to gain from the added visual real restate. 

 Apple might not be alone in thinking about size increases, however. Samsung is reportedly considering (if not actively developing) a 14.6-inch tablet that would easily eclipse the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7. That's not including occasional niche models like the existing Galaxy View series. If a supersized iPad goes ahead, it may be as much about fending off the competition as anything else.

  • YouTube took down videos documenting Xinjiang human rights abuses

    YouTube took down a string of videos documenting human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang province, and the reasoning isn't necessarily clear.

  • VW will stop selling combustion engine cars in Europe by 2035

    VW says it will end sales of gas and diesel engine cars in Europe by 2035, although the end will come later in the US.

  • ICYMI: Toyota's 2021 Sienna is a stress-free people mover

    Engadget's tech reviews this week include the 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan, the HP Elite Folio laptop and the OnePlus Nord N200 5G.

  • SpaceX plans to launch its first orbital Starship test flight in July

    SpaceX says it hopes to launch its first orbital Starship test flight in July, although that's assuming everything stays on track.

  • 15 NFL throwback helmets that must make a comeback

    What are some of the throwback helmets everyone would like to see in 2022?

  • Tesla Autopilot issue leads to 'recall' of nearly 300,000 cars in China

    Tesla is 'recalling' almost 300,000 Model 3 and Y cars in China due to Autopilot complaints.

  • Republican Senate negotiators ready to 'move forward' on infrastructure after Biden walkback

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Senate negotiators on an infrastructure deal on Sunday welcomed President Joe Biden's withdrawal of his threat to veto a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill unless a separate Democratic spending plan also passes Congress. U.S. Senator Rob Portman said he and his fellow negotiators were "blindsided" by Biden's comments on Thursday after he and senators announced a rare bipartisan compromise on a measure to fix the nation's roads, bridges and ports. "I was very glad to see the president clarify his remarks because it was inconsistent with everything that we had been told all along the way," Portman said in an interview with ABC.

  • Prominent women's rights activists released in Saudi Arabia

    Two women's rights activists are free, nearly three years after Saudi Arabia arrested them during a government crackdown on dissent, the London-based Saudi rights group ALQST announced on Sunday.Why it matters: The international community condemned the detention of Samar Badawi and Nassima al-Sadah back in summer 2018.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Badawi and Sadah had campaigned for women to have the right to drive and to end the country's male guardi

  • Report showed 'major' damage before Florida condo collapse

    The ground-floor pool deck of the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed near Miami was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed to be extensively repaired, according to a 2018 engineering report that also uncovered “abundant cracking and spalling” of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage. The report was among a series of documents released by the city of Surfside as rescuers continued to dig Saturday through rubble in an effort to find any of the 156 people who remain unaccounted for after the collapse. While the engineering report from the firm of Morabito Consultants did not warn of imminent danger from the damage — and it is unclear if any of the damage observed was responsible for the collapse — it did note the need for extensive and costly repairs to fix the systemic issues with Champlain Towers South.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – June 27th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the broader market on Saturday, a Bitcoin move back through to $33,000 levels would deliver support.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – June 26th, 2021

    Following Friday’s pullback, the majors will need to break through the day’s pivot levels in order to avoid another sell-off.

  • Top Tech Stocks for July 2021

    The technology sector is comprised of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), have performed relatively on par with the broader market over the past year.

  • Microsoft releases Windows 11 for free – but most computers will not be able to run it

    A special security chip, as well as a high-performance processor, means that even many Microsoft’s own devices are locked off from the update

  • WhatsApp: The Best Facebook Purchase Ever?

    Facebook’s (FB) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook. This article examines Facebook’s record-breaking acquisition and the steps it took to get there.

  • Microsoft Says SolarWinds Hackers Attacked Three in New Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said the hackers behind the SolarWinds cyberattack recently compromised a new trio of victims using access to one of the company’s customer support agents.The hacked portal used by the individual agent contained information for a “small number of customers,” which the attackers used to launch a “highly-targeted” attack,” Microsoft said Friday in a blog post. The company said it has since removed the attackers and secured the compromised device.Microsoft didn’t iden

  • Google just made a huge change to Search and we love it

    Plenty of our daily activities on the internet begin with a search for more information, whether it’s news or info about various work and personal topics we might be interested in. Google Search plays a central role in that experience, of course, since it’s the most used online search engine in the world. But Search …

  • There’s finally a gadget to add wireless CarPlay to any CarPlay-equipped car – and it’s $46 off

    There are so many automakers out there that should be beyond embarrassed at this point. Why? It’s because their infotainment systems are atrocious. I have Apple CarPlay in my car and to be perfectly frank, it makes every built-in car infotainment system I’ve ever tried seemed ancient. And I’ve tried them all… even the newer …

  • Big Tech Wants Drivers' Eyes on Screens Instead of on the Road

    (Bloomberg) -- At first glance, the forays Apple Inc., Google and other technology giants are making into the world of cars don’t appear to be particularly lucrative.Building automobiles requires factories, equipment and an army of people to design and assemble large hunks of steel, plastic and glass. That all but guarantees slimmer profits. The world’s top 10 carmakers had an operating margin of just 5.2% in 2020, a fraction of the 34% enjoyed by the tech industry’s leaders, data compiled by Bl

  • If you have this popular external hard drive, your files may be at risk. What to do

    Some users said they lost up to 10 years worth of data they had on their hard drive.

  • Microsoft’s fast game-loading tech won’t come to Windows 10

    One of Windows 11's most exciting gaming-related features won't make its way to Windows 10.