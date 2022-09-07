Apple launches the new AirPods Pro with improved battery life and noise cancelation

Three years after announcing the first AirPods Pro, the company has finally launched its upgrade, the second-generation AirPods Pro today at the "Far Out" event with a new H2 chip and improved noise cancellation (2x more than its predecessor). For a better in-ear fit, Apple is also including extra small ear tips with the new earbuds.

Apple said the new AirPods Pro has a low distortion audio driver and a custom amplifier to power clear audio and richer bass. Users can use the true-depth camera on the iPhone to make a personalized spatial audio profile. The company introduced adaptive transparency that changes based on the background noise — powered by 48,000-per-second sampling through the new H2 chip.

Image Credits: Apple

The new AirPods have touch control on stems as compared to squeeze stem controls on the first version of AirPods. The second-gen AirPods Pro have six hours of battery life with 30 hours of total battery time with the case. This is a huge improvement over the first-gen AirPods Pro, which had four and a half hours of listening time with active noise cancellation and up to 24 hours of listening time with the charging case. The case also has a speaker to play sounds for alerts on pairing and low battery or just to locate it.

What's more, users can use their Apple Watch chargers to juice up the new AirPods Pro. The case is now compatible with all MagSafe or Qi-compatible chargers. The case also has a provision for attaching a lanyard for a loop that you can wear on your wrist or attach to your bag.

The new AirPods Pro are priced at $249 — the same as the first-gen Airpods Pro. Users can order them starting September 9 and they'll be available from September 23.