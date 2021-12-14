U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,656.84
    -12.13 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,698.76
    +47.81 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,307.87
    -105.41 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,161.90
    -18.60 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.33
    -0.96 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.10
    -19.20 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    -0.61 (-2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4510
    +0.0270 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3241
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6970
    +0.1170 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,182.37
    -722.93 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.23
    +11.12 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.74
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Apple launches Android app to address AirTags tracker fears

·2 min read
Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTags led to some privacy fears

Apple has launched an app for competitor Android's smartphones, which will inform users if there is a tracking device nearby.

Apple's AirTags are small location trackers that can be attached to items such as keys or bags in case they are lost.

But they could also be used with malicious intent, such as being planted on people without their knowledge.

The new app allows Android users to detect nearby trackers they do not own.

AirTags work by leveraging millions of Apple devices, each of which can detect nearby tags, to create a powerful tracking network.

"These small inexpensive tags can potentially make it very easy for a stalker to hide one in the victim's car or personal possessions and then be able to track their victim's whereabouts," Rachel Horman-Brown, who chairs anti-stalking advocacy service Paladin, told BBC News:

Two months after their release, amid concerns over abuse, Apple introduced a feature where iPhones would notify users if an "unknown AirTag" or other compatible third-party device was detected "moving with you over time".

And the new Android Tracker Detect app attempts to give Android users some of the safety features Apple has built into its own devices.

The app "looks for item trackers within Bluetooth range that are separated from their owner", Apple says in its support documentation.

"If you think someone is using an AirTag or another item tracker to track your location, you can scan to try to find it," it says.

Screenshots from the Tracker Display app
Screenshots from the Tracker Display app

The app also allows users to play a sound on an AirTag to help locate it, if it has been nearby for at least 10 minutes.

AirTags are also made to beep if they are away from the iPhone they are registered to - at a random interval between eight and 24 hours - which can help unaware victims find any intrusive trackers.

The new app also contains instructions on how to remove the battery and disable an AirTag if one is found.

Early reviews for the Android app are mixed, with some users criticising the fact scans have to be initiated manually, rather than automatically detecting nearby tags, so victims have to already suspect they are being tracked.

Others, however, applauded Apple for introducing privacy tools on a rival platform.

Recommended Stories

  • Honda is piloting a road-monitoring system to spot faded lane markers

    A new pilot program from Honda Research Institute USA could one day help local highway and traffic departments keep a closer eye on the state of the roads in their care, using the cars travelling upon them.

  • Nike acquires virtual sneakers and crypto collectibles startup RTFKT

    Nike has acquired the RTFKT brand and team.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The metaverse is a nebulous idea, a technology that's not yet fully defined. Its bottom line grew even faster, as free cash flow rocketed 69% to $7.2 billion.

  • iOS 15.2: Apple updates iPhone with a range of new and controversial features

    Apple has released iOS 15.2, adding a host of new features to the iPhone. While some updates to the iPhone operating system bring only minor updates, the new features brings some of the more significant – and controversial – additions that have been held back since iOS 15 was released earlier this year. The new update is available to download like any other, found through the “Software Update” options in the Settings app. Apple announced soon after that it would stop the feature alerting parents about those nude images – and indefinitely delayed another part of the project, which would scan through images included in a users’ photo library.

  • J.P. Morgan Raises Apple Price Target to Street High

    Expectations around the iPhone 13 cycle have taken on a bullish hue recently. Demand for the new model appears to be stronger than anticipated, despite the disruptions wrought by the global supply shortages and the ongoing pandemic. This has been reflected in Apple (AAPL) stock, which performed sluggishly in the year’s first half but has picked up steam since with the shares reaching new peaks recently. That said, J.P. Morgan’s Samik Chatterjee believes most of the “revenue and earnings upside r

  • Intel's first foray into the metaverse will be software to use others' chips

    In their first public comments on its strategy for tapping into the "metaverse," Intel Corp executives said the firm is working on software that will help laptops tap into computing power from other devices, including chips from its rivals. While the definition of "metaverse" is broad, it generally refers to immersive virtual worlds that will be accessed via the internet and a variety of devices, like virtual reality headsets. The trend is expected to require vastly more computing power, and firms like Nvidia Corp, which makes chips and software used to construct the virtual world, and Qualcomm Inc, which makes chips used in virtual reality headsets, have both gained value in recent months on investor enthusiasm about the metaverse.

  • Apple Price Targets Keep Rising as $3 Trillion Milestone in View

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. analysts just keep getting more bullish, with Bank of America Corp. on Tuesday upgrading the iPhone maker to buy on the revenue opportunity from virtual reality products. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe shares gained 0.4% in U.S. premarket trad

  • Inside the Race to Fix a Potentially Disastrous Software Flaw

    (Bloomberg) -- At 2:51 p.m. on Nov. 24, members of an open-source software project received an alarming email. The contents threatened to undermine years of programming by a small group of volunteers and unleash massive cyberattacks across the globe.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could

  • 4 Red Flags for Intel's Future

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might initially seem like an attractive investment for value-oriented income investors. Intel's insider sentiment has also improved since Pat Gelsinger took over as its new CEO in February. Over the past 12 months, Intel's insiders bought nearly twice as many shares as they sold. Intel's low valuation and high yield might limit its downside potential, but four red flags could also prevent it from outperforming the market.

  • China’s Oppo Touts Smartphone Photo Breakthrough With New Chip

    (Bloomberg) -- Oppo, one of three leading Chinese smartphone brands filling the void left by Huawei’s retreat, claimed a smartphone mobile photography first with a self-designed chip that delivers sharper and more faithful images.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalOppo unveile

  • Apple Nears $3 Trillion. The Stock Won’t Stop There, J.P. Morgan Says.

    J.P. Morgan sees the upcoming launch of a 5G iPhone SE model as an additional boon to already strong iPhone demand.

  • Robinhood Is One Step Closer to Launching Its Crypto Wallet

    The partnership also intends to enable direct crypto deposits and withdrawals from the Robinhood platform -- a critical feature that's currently unavailable.

  • COMCAST COMPLETES MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR BROADBAND EXPANSION TO MORE THAN 9,100 RURAL HOMES & BUSINESSES IN LAS VEGAS, NM

    Expansion Brings Internet Speeds Faster Than 1 Gig to Homes in Community

  • Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 5G could help attract billion-plus Android users- J.P.Morgan

    The company is expected to launch the iPhone SE with 5G capabilities in early 2022, according to media reports and the brokerage, with the analysts adding the model will allow Apple to target the mid-range smartphone market dominated by rivals such as Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies. "Apple's trade-in program for non-iPhones is admittedly not as attractive as the iPhone trade-in values, it could nonetheless lead to an average starting price range of $269 to $399 for the 5G iPhone SE, which is still very competitive," analyst Samik Chatterjee, rated five stars on Refinitiv Eikon for his estimate accuracy, said.

  • Why Cybersecurity Stocks Could See More Upside From Ransomware Attacks

    Recent sell-offs have taken some of the air out of the sector, but many cybersecurity stocks have turned in a solid 2021.

  • Ethereum Price Prediction – Bears Look to Test Support at $3,900…

    It’s been a bearish morning for Ethereum (ETH). Failure to move back through to $4,100 levels would leave the bears in control…

  • Apple Could Be the First $3 Trillion Company. Why Its Rally Won’t Stop There.

    The shares could be the first to cross that boundary. Virtual-reality headsets could send them further into the unknown.

  • Kronos Warns Cyberattack May Knock HR Software Offline for Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Ultimate Kronos Group subsidiary Kronos, a provider of payroll and time-sheet software, said it suffered a ransomware attack that may force its systems offline for weeks.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe company became aware of the issue Saturday and began

  • Bitcoin (BTC) – A Move back Through to $48,500 Would Support a Return to $50,000

    Following a particularly bearish start to the week for Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader market, a Bitcoin (BTC) return to $50,000 would be needed to calm the markets…

  • Apple looks set to be the first stock with a $3 trillion market cap

    The tech company's stock rose briefly today, bringing it closer to a $3 trillion market capitalization.