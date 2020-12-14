U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,664.12
    +0.66 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,008.07
    -38.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,488.46
    +110.59 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.52
    +9.82 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    46.96
    +0.39 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.00
    -13.60 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2154
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8880
    -0.0050 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3322
    +0.0090 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.0590
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,173.92
    +102.96 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    373.62
    +1.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,531.83
    -14.92 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,732.44
    +79.92 (+0.30%)
     

Apple launches its new app privacy labels across all its App Stores

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

At Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June, the company announced it would soon require developers to disclose their app's privacy practices to customers via new, glanceable summaries that appear on their apps' product pages on the App Store. Today, these new app privacy labels are going live across all of Apple's App Stores, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

On the developers' side, Apple began requiring developers to submit their privacy practices with the submission of new apps and app updates. However, it hadn't begun to publish this information on the App Stores until today.

The new labels aim to give Apple customers an easier way to understand what sort of information an app collects across three categories: data used to track you, data linked to you and data not linked to you. Tracking, Apple explains, refers to the act of linking either user or device data collected from an app with user or device data collected from other apps, websites or even offline properties (like data aggregated from retail receipts) that's used for targeted advertising or advertisement measurement. It can also include sharing user or device data with data brokers.

This aspect alone will expose the industry of third-party adtech and analytics SDKs (software development kits) -- basically code from external vendors that developers add to their apps to boost their revenues.

Meanwhile, "data linked to you" is the personal information tied to your identity, through your user account on the app, your device or other details.

Image Credits: Apple

Broken down, there are a number of data types apps may collect on their users, including things like personal contact information (e.g. address, email, phone, etc.); health and fitness information (eg. from the Clinical Health Records API, HealthKit API, MovementDisorderAPIs or health-related human subject research); financial information (e.g. payment and credit info); location (either precise or coarse); contacts; user content (e.g. emails, audio, texts, gameplay, customer support, etc.); browsing and search histories; purchases; identifiers like user or device IDs; usage and diagnostic info; and more.

Here’s everything Apple announced in the WWDC 2020 keynote today

Developers are expected to understand not only what data their app may collect, but also how it's ultimately used.

For example, if an app shares user data with a third-party partner, the developer will need to know what data that partner uses and for what purposes -- like displaying targeted ads in the app, sharing location data or email lists with a data broker, using data for retargeting users in other apps or measuring ad efficiencies. And while the developer will need to disclose when they're collecting data from Apple frameworks or services, they aren't responsible for disclosing data collected by Apple itself.

There are a few exceptions to the new disclosure requirements, including data collected in optional feedback forms or customer service requests. But, in general, almost any data an app collects has to be disclosed. Even Apple's own apps that aren't offered on the App Store will have their privacy labels published on the web.

Apps will also be required to include a link to their publicly accessible privacy policy and can optionally now include a link to a page explaining their privacy choices in more detail. For example, they could link to a page where users can manage their data for the app or request deletion.

The privacy information itself is presented on a screen in the app's product listing page in easy-to-read tabs that explain what data is collected across the different categories, starting with "data used to track you."

Apple says it will not remove apps from the App Store if they don't include this privacy information, but it's no longer allowing apps to update until their privacy information is listed. That means, eventually, all apps that haven't been abandoned will include these details.

Apple's decision to implement privacy labels is a big win for consumer privacy and could establish a new baseline for how app stores disclose data.

However, they also arrive at a time when Apple is pushing its own adtech agenda under the banner of being a privacy-forward company. The company is forcing the adtech industry to shift from the identifier IDFA to its own SKAdNetwork -- a shakeup that's been controversial enough for Apple to delay the transition from 2020 to 2021. The decision to delay may have been, as Apple stated, to give marketers panicked about the sizable revenue hit, time to adapt. But Apple is, of course, keenly aware that regulators were weighing whether the App Store was behaving in anticompetitive ways toward third-parties.

Facebook, for example, had warned businesses they would see a 50% drop in Audience Network revenue on iOS as a result of the changes that would remove personalization from mobile app ad install campaigns.

Apple, in the meantime, took some of the regulatory heat off itself by reducing its App Store commissions to 15% for developers making less than $1 million.

As all these consumer privacy changes are underway, Apple itself continues to use its customer data to personalize ads in its own apps, including the App Store and Apple News. These settings, which are enabled by default, can be toggled off in the iPhone's Settings. App publishers, on the other hand, will soon have to ask permission from users to track them. And Apple now runs plenty of other services it could expand ads to in the future, if it chose.

Apple dropping App Store fees to 15% for users with under $1 million in revenues

It will be interesting to see how consumers react to these new privacy labels as they go live. Apps that collect too much data may find their downloads are impacted, as wary users pass them over. Or, consumers may end up ignoring the labels -- much as they do the other policies and terms they "agree" to when installing new software.

Details about Apple's privacy practices were also published today on a new website, Apple.com/privacy, which includes not only the changes to the App Store, but lists all other areas where Apple protects consumer privacy.

The updates to the App Stores rolled out today alongside the new releases of iOS 14.3 / iPadOS 14.3 and macOS Big Sur 11.1, which also deliver updates to support Apple Fitness+, AirPods Max, the new ProRAW format, and more, in addition to the privacy labels.

Latest Stories

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks to Buy (And 1 to Avoid)

    Marko Kolanovic, the well-known quant strategist with JPMorgan, sees a positive feedback loop forming that will drive the markets higher next year. Kolanovic believes that a decline in volatility and favorable monetary policies will combine to make stocks the go-to investment for 2021, fueling further market gains. Officially, JPM is forecasting a 25% gain in the S&P 500 over the next 12 months.With investors gravitating toward stocks, volatility low, and cash cheap, Kolanovic is predicting that institutional investors will also step up. In his recent note, the strategist says that $550 billion in combined hedge fund activity is likely for the stock markets in the mid-term. Taken together with the other factors, Kolanovic writes that “these inflows would overpower equity supply to drive equity markets higher.”Getting to the nitty-gritty details, Kolanovic points out three key segments that investors should watch in the markets: financial stocks, energy stocks, and value stocks. He sees the first two benefitting from falling unemployment as the economy ramps back up, while the third will gain at the expense of growth stocks. Growth stocks and government bonds will lose ground generally during what JPM sees as a bullish year for the stock market.In addition to Kolanovic's look at the macro situation, analysts from JPMorgan have also been diving into specific stocks. Of particular interest, we’ve pulled the TipRanks data on two stocks that the firm predicts will show powerful double-digit growth in the next year. And just for contrast, we’ve included one that JPMorgan says to avoid. Dollar Tree (DLTR)First up is Dollar Tree, a major name in the discount retail segment. Dollar Tree operates more than 15,000 big-box stores across the US and Canada, offering a wide range of products, with many priced at $1 or less. Store departments include food and snacks, dairy and frozen groceries, housewares, household cleaning supplies, toys – in short, all the items customers can find at higher-end department stores and retailers, but for a discount price.The pandemic period has had less of an impact on Dollar Tree than on other retailers, at least in part due to the company’s business model. Offering a ‘one-stop shop’ for most households, and the lowest possible price during a serious economic downturn, have helped the company maintain sales and store traffic. This was clear from the company’s 2020 quarterly earnings, which tracked their historical pattern rather than the general economic conditions. Yes, Q1 EPS dipped, and was down year-over-year, but Q1 is generally the company’s slowest. Q2 and Q3 earnings both showed sequential gains – and beat the forecasts while also gaining year-over-year. Revenues for 2020 have been stable, between $6.29 billion Q1 and $6.18 billion in Q3.Solid performance and a strong retail niche underlay JPM’s analysis of this stock. Analyst Matthew Boss writes, “Multi-year, we see DLTR returning to a double-digit EPS “compounder” with top and bottom-line drivers in place at the core DT banner (w/ DTPlus roll-out incremental) and stabilization at the Family Dollar concept."To this end, Boss upgraded his stance on DLTR from Neutral of Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a $130 price target, indicating confidence in a 20.5% upside potential. (To watch Boss’s track record, click here)The analyst consensus rating here is a Moderate Buy, based on 17 reviews that include 10 Buys and 7 Holds. Dollar Tree’s shares are selling for $108, and their $121.33 average price target suggests a 12% upside from current levels. (See DLTR stock analysis on TipRanks)Mohawk Industries (MHK)As a source of employment, and as an indicator of underlying economic health, few industries get as much attention as home building. And that will bring us to Mohawk, a contractor in the home construction sector, specializing in residential and commercial flooring. The company employs over 37,000 worldwide, and boasts operations in North and South America, south Asia, and Australia.Mohawk’s performance – in financial results and share appreciation – has tracked the pandemic over the course of the year. Revenues declined in 1H20, bottoming out in Q2, but have turned back up in Q3. The third quarter top line, at $2.57 billion, was the highest so far in 2020. Earnings followed the same pattern, rising from a Q2 trough to hit an EPS of $3.26 in Q3, the highest in more than 2 years.JPM analyst Michael Rehaut is impressed with Mohawk’s recent performance, enough to upgrade his stance on the stock. He has shifted his rating from Neutral to Overweight (i.e. Buy), and set a price target of $157, suggesting an 18% one-year upside. (To watch Rehaut’s track record, click here)“Following nearly three years of relative underperformance, we believe both the sellside and buyside are overly conservative on MHK’s earnings growth prospects over the next 1-2 years. On this point, we note our 2021E EPS of $10.60 is well above the Street’s $9.87 as well as even more bullish buyside expectations that we believe are around $10.00, based on our conversations with investors,” Rehaut noted. Overall, Wall Street remains cautious on Mohawk shares, as evidenced by the Hold consensus rating. This is based on 6 Buys, 4 Holds, and 4 Sells. The stock is priced at $132.60, and the average price target of $116.15 indicates a possible downside of 12.50% for the coming year. (See MHK stock analysis on TipRanks)Northern Trust (NTRS)Last and least is Northern Trust, a financial services company catering to individuals of ultra-high net worth, along with institutional investors and corporations. Northern Trust, based in Chicago, boasts $1.3 trillion in assets under management, and another $10.1 trillion assets under custody. The company has a market cap of ~$19 billion, and claims $152 billion in banking assets.With all of that, however, Northern Trust has been having a hard time in recent months. The company missed the estimates in the Q3 results, with the EPS of $1.32 falling 9.5% sequentially, over 21% year-over-year, and missing the forecast by more than 5%. At the top line, revenues fell 2.2% from Q2, to $1.3 billion in Q3. On a positive note, Northern Trust has maintained its dividend payment during this pandemic year. The company pays out 70 cents per common share, and has done so consistently for the past five quarters. The next payment is due at the start of 2021. Annualizing to $2.80 per share, the dividend yields over 3%, an attractive value in these days of near-zero interest rates.Vivek Juneja, one of JPM’s 5-star analysts, sees the negatives overbalancing the positives on Northern Trust. Accordingly, the analyst downgraded his position on the stock to Underweight (i.e. Sell). His price target, at $90, suggests nearly 6% downside from current levels. (To watch Juneja’s track record, click here)Backing his bearish stance, Juneja sees several key points, including: "1) [Northern Trust's] P/E premium to trust bank peers is almost two standard deviations above its long term average premium, despite sharp narrowing in revenue growth versus peers; 2) Northern is more vulnerable to money market fund outflows than peers - its disclosed institutional asset management money market fund AUM is declining faster in 4Q, down 7% thus far; 3) Northern has had very little institutional money market fee waivers thus far, but they are likelyto rise..."All in all, the market’s current view on NTRS is a mixed bag, indicating uncertainty as to its prospects. The stock has a Hold analyst consensus rating with only 2 recent Buy ratings. This is versus 3 Holds and 3 Sells. However, the $96.38 price target suggests an upside potential of nearly 8% from the current share price. (See NTRS stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • A Tidal Wave of Cash Is About to Hit the Markets

    If there’s one thing Wall Street hates, it’s uncertainty. And between the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election, there was plenty of uncertainty to go around. So, it’s no surprise that many investors ran to the sidelines. Source: Shutterstock It should also come as no surprise that there’s never been so much cash sitting on the sidelines — nearly $5 trillion, as a matter of fact. This is significantly above the record $3.8 trillion in cash set back in January 2009 during the financial crisis! Consumers also kept their wallets closed. Typically, Americans keep 7%-8% of their income in savings. This year, though, that rate surged over 33%. According to the FDIC, more than $2 trillion has been stockpiled into individual bank accounts.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips That money came from selling stocks and the massive government stimulus that was pumped into the economy. As you may recall, the U.S. government passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package in March. Part of that package included a $1,200 check for American taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or under on their 2019 tax returns. Interestingly, folks who earned between $35,000 and $75,000 increased their investing activity in the stock market by a whopping 90%. In addition, to keep the economy going, the Federal Reserve just about threw in the kitchen sink. Back in March, the Fed announced that it would not cap its quantitative easing program at $700 billion. The Fed also committed to purchase as many Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities “in the amounts needed” to help stabilize the U.S. economy. And it would purchase agency commercial mortgage-backed securities. Thanks to this unlimited quantitative easing, the Dow and S&P 500 will continue to yield more than the 10-year Treasury, which is hanging a little below 1%. In comparison, the Dow and S&P 500 currently yield about 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively. And now, with a lot of the uncertainty shaken out of the market, cash is pouring in from the sidelines. That has driven the stock market higher. The three major indices have hit record highs, with the Dow finally breaking its 30,000 milestone. In addition, stocks tend to move higher when the money supply is high. It’s never been this high before, so there is significant upside ahead in 2021 — and significant potential for big profits. It’s for this reason that I am sitting down with my InvestorPlace colleague Louis Navellier for a special Early Warning Summit 2021 event on Thursday, December 17 at 7 p.m. ET. Exactly one year ago, we introduced Power Portfolio 2020 with a single goal in mind — to provide our members with a robust, diversified stock portfolio that would do well in many different economic conditions. I am proud to say we did just that. In fact, as I mentioned yesterday, we closed the portfolio with massive gains of 35%, which blew away the Dow’s 6% return in the same timeframe. Louis and I see several factors that could lead to even bigger gains in 2021, like the cash on the sidelines that we discussed today. We’ll discuss our expectations in full detail in the upcoming Early Warning Summit. And in the meantime, I’ll be back in touch again tomorrow with another trend that could lead to big market gains next year. I’m talking about clean energy and infrastructure. I can’t wait to speak with you in more detail next week, so please don’t hesitate to reserve your spot for our special Early Warning Summit event today. You can do so now by clicking here. On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.  More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post A Tidal Wave of Cash Is About to Hit the Markets appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Warren Buffett's 6 tricks to teach kids about money

    The Oracle of Omaha even made his own cartoon to help the next generation learn.

  • Deutsche becomes last bank to leave Wall Street

    Wall Street is set to lose its last bank after Deutsche Bank revealed plans to move its Manhattan office. The German lender is set to relocate from 60 Wall Street to a cheaper building at Columbus Circle, near Central Park. The bank is also considering moving some of its 4,600 New York-based staff to other cities across the US. The announcement is the latest example of the finance sector embracing flexible working. However, it also signals the end of Wall Street as a banking hub given Deutsche was the last major bank to retain an office in Manhattan's financial district. The past two decades have seen an exodus of banks from the eight-block-long street, with financial firms tempted by other areas such as Midtown that are better connected for commuters and closer to private equity clients. "Once it's all by 'wire', the difference between Brooklyn and Florida is not all that great as we're discovering," said Lawrence White, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business. Banks had been liberated by technology, allowing them to put more emphasis on transport connections or the cost of office space, he added. "Essentially, as telecommunications have gotten better, as the face-to-face [contact] has become not quite so important, we've seen this dispersion of financial firms."

  • Beware these 15 worst states for taxes on your retirement

    Seniors need to watch out for property taxes, sales taxes and taxes on Social Security.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called Top Picks For 2021

    The uptrend in the semiconductor cycle is just getting started, according to investment bank Evercore ISI. It named seven semiconductor stocks as top picks for 2021, including Nvidia stock.

  • Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

    There’s a megatrend emerging in capital markets right now that will change the course of investing for years to come

  • AstraZeneca Stock Plunges On $39 Billion Alexion Pharmaceuticals Takeover

    AstraZeneca stock fell Monday after the pharmaceutical giant announced its $39 billion plan to acquire rare-diseases biotech company Alexion Pharmaceuticals. The deal is worth $175 a share.

  • The government suspended required minimum distributions — but should you still take one before year’s end?

    The government suspended required minimum distributions this year but some Americans may still want to take those withdrawals.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy After Big Flight Test Fizzles?

    Virgin Galactic's December test flight failed to reach space but Wall Street is still bullish. So is the stock a good buy now?

  • Retirement rule changes 2020: What you need to know about 401(k) plans and IRAs as the year ends amid COVID-19

    Amid COVID-19, Congress enacted changes to help people tap into retirement accounts to stay afloat. Some apply to 2020 only. Others will last longer.

  • Pfizer CEO says in talks with U.S. on more COVID-19 shots

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pfizer's chief executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that the drugmaker has not yet signed an agreement with the United States on providing 100 million more coronavirus vaccine doses in 2021. Bourla told CNN in an interview that Pfizer is still negotiating with the U.S. on whether it will be able to deliver the vaccine in the second or third quarter of the year. "The U.S. government wants them in the second quarter so are working very collaboratively with them to make sure that we can find ways to produce more or allocate the doses in the second quarter," Bourla told CNN.

  • China fines Alibaba, Tencent's e-book subsidiary over anti-trust violations

    The Chinese government is moving to curb the power of some of China's most influential internet companies. The country's top market regulator announced Monday that it is fining Alibaba and China Literature, Tencent's e-book spinoff, for failing to report their past acquisition deals for clearance. The cases involve Alibaba's equity investments in major Chinese mall operator Intown and China Literature's acquisition of film studio New Classics Media.

  • Apple probes supplier after workers at Wistron plant in India rampage

    Apple Inc said on Monday it is investigating whether a Taiwan contractor, Wistron Corp, flouted supplier guidelines at an iPhone manufacturing facility in India, after some workers ransacked the plant in a protest over unpaid wages. "We have teams on the ground and have immediately launched a detailed investigation at Wistron's Narasapura facility," Apple said in an email, adding it was dedicated to ensuring everyone in its supply chain was treated with dignity and respect.

  • 4 tax strategies to get the best value from real estate over the long term

    Experienced real-estate investors know that finding (and purchasing) the right property is only the first step in a long process for buying an asset that appreciates in value and produces income. Once you’ve secured that dream investment, you’ve got to manage it, improve it and, just as importantly, come up with a big-picture tax strategy to protect your profits from Uncle Sam. For tax purposes, there are three different kinds of income: earned income, passive income, and investment income.

  • Billionaire David Shaw Bets Big on These 3 Healthcare Stocks

    The last few months have seen high volatility and a rising market trend, as one of the biggest sources of uncertainty – namely, the election campaign – has worked itself out. The current political climate is viewed as favorable for healthcare investment – tax increases and further regulations on drug price, anticipated before the elections, when prognosticators expected the Democrats to ride a ‘blue wave’ to an across-the-board victory, are now seen as unlikely under a government with close partisan divisions. In light of the new conditions, Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin has upgraded his stance on the healthcare sector from underweight to overweight.Kostin is recommending healthcare stocks as the value-end of a diversified portfolio strategy. He points out that the sector is up  6% in the past month, but adds that it is still priced at bargain levels, saying, “Healthcare is the best opportunity from a value perspective. They're the cheapest they've been, so that's an area of focus.”But how are investors supposed to distinguish between the long-term healthcare winners and those set to come up short? One strategy is to follow the activity of the pros.Enter David Shaw, who is widely known for his impressive stock picking abilities. Shaw’s name is familiar to followers of quantitative trading. He helped develop the techniques in the late 80s, and his early mastery of quant helped him grow his firm, D. E. Shaw, into an $82 billion giant of the hedge industry. While most of D.E. Shaw’s day-to-day operations are now managed by the Executive Committee, Shaw still remains involved in higher-level strategic decisions.Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at D. E. Shaw's recent activity for inspiration. Running three healthcare stocks the fund picked up during Q3 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.  Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)First up is Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a Boston-based company that got its start creating medications for patients with cystic fibrosis, a serious, and usually fatal, genetic lung disease. Vertex currently has four approved CF treatments on the market, along with an active research pipeline focusing on drugs to treat rare genetic disorders. Vertex’s strategy is to develop medications that will treat or ameliorate the underlying genetic mutation of such diseases, rather than suppress symptoms. The company has treatments under development for a varied range of conditions, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.The Company had a strong financial performance in Q3, generating $1.54 billion, up 62% year-over-year. The EPS came in at $2.64, beating the forecast by 10.5%. But not everything has gone as planned. The company announced in October that it would discontinue work on the Phase 2 study of VX-814, the prime drug in its pulmonary research pipeline, due to safety concerns. The move pushed the shares down 20%, and they still have not recovered.Things make an interesting background to Shaw’s recent purchases. The fund bought 203,308 shares of VRTX in Q3. At current prices, this is worth $46.8 million. It’s important to remember that Shaw made these purchases before the VX-814 news broke.Covering Vertex for Piper Sandler is 5-star analyst Edward Tenthoff, who writes of the stock, “While VX-814 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) discontinuation was disappointing, we think sell-off in VRTX shares was overdone. Follow-on VX-864 has initiated Phase II study, with distinct structure, that may alleviate VX-814's scaffold mediated liver toxicity with data expected in 1H:21. Additionally, Phase II study of VX-147 in FSGS is enrolling with data expected in 2021."To this end, Tenthoff rates VRTX an Overweight (i.e. Buy). He sets a $307 price target that implies a 33% upside potential for the next 12 months. (To watch Tenthoff’s track record, click here)Overall, it appears that Wall Street agrees with Tenthoff. VRTX shares have a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 14 Buys and 4 Holds. The stock’s $287.50 average price target suggests it has room for 24% growth in the year ahead. (See VRTX stock analysis on TipRanks)Cigna Corporation (CI)Cigna is one of the biggest names in the healthcare insurance industry. Subsidiaries of the Connecticut-based company provide a range of medical, dental, disability and other related insurance products, and the company is a major provider of both Medicare and Medicaid plans. Cigna boasted over $153 billion total revenue for calendar year 2019.The company is on track, this year, to exceed the 2019 revenues. The Q1 top line came in at $38 billion, and revenues have grown since then. For the third quarter, the result came in at $41 billion, while EPS came in at $4.41. EPS has come in above expectations for 7 quarters in a row. The results show the quality of a major medical insurer at a time of global health crises.Among the fans is David Shaw. 782,737 shares were bought up by D. E. Shaw in Q3, with the total position now landing at 804,425 shares. The position is valued at $168 million.Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill covers Cigna, and he is also impressed by what he sees. Of the company’s current position, he writes, “Cigna saw a quarterly uptick in medical utilization—a trend the company believes will persist into the back-half of the year and into FY21, likely resulting in more normalized MLR trends.""We continue to see Cigna as one of the most attractive growth stories in the MCO space trading at a compelling valuation, though we concede that investor pessimism regarding the commercial insurance space could prevent the shares multiple from expanding in the near to medium term," the analyst concluded. In line with these comments, Hill rates CI shares as a Buy along with a $280 price target. This figure indicates confidence in 34% upside growth for 2021. (To watch Hill’s track record, click here)Overall, the 14 recent reviews on Cigna break down to 13 Buys and 1 Hold, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is selling for $209.35, and the $255.57 average price target suggests a 22% upside from that level. (See CI stock analysis on TipRanks)Syneos Health (SYNH)Last but not least is Syneos, a contract research organization that bills itself as offering biopharmaceutical solutions. Syneos’ services include bioanalytics, clinical development, commercialization, diagnostics, and medical devices. The company serves a global customer base, helping research companies conduct late-stage clinical trials. Syneos offers the multidimensional expertise that focused biopharms won’t necessarily have.The value of the niche can be seen from the revenues and earnings -- Syneos regularly tops $1 billion in revenue per quarter; the recent Q3 result was $1.1 billion. EPS has been climbing since the first quarter, when the corona crisis hit the economy, and the third quarter earnings, at 93 cents per share, beat the forecast by 17%. The year-over-year EPS growth was stronger, at 20%.Quant expert Shaw is clearly impressed by SYNH, enough to buy an additional 164,135 shares, nearly doubling his holding in the stock. Shaw’s current stock ownership in Syneos is worth $21.9 million.Reviewing Syneos for JPMorgan, 5-star analyst Tycho Peterson says, “We expect the company to outgrow industry peers aided by a diversified global footprint and therapeutic expertise in high-growth segments within clinical development including CNS, oncology, and complex diseases over the next several years. As such, we see room for upside from current levels as SYNH continues to generate revenue and earnings growth above industry averages.”Peterson backs his comments with an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and an $85 price target that suggests the stock has room to grow 30% over the next year. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here)All in all, Syneos gets a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The rating is supported by 6 Buys and 1 Hold. The average price target, of $78.57, implies an upside potential of 20% from the current trading price of $65.65. (See SYNH stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • PayPal vs. Venmo vs. Zelle: Is There Actually a Difference, and Which One Is Best?

    PayPal vs. Venmo vs. Zelle: In a time when I’m trying to simplify, both digitally and physically, I’m almost embarrassed to admit that I use all three. If I’m shopping, I send funds via PayPal. Paying the...

  • Cramer Weighs In On United Airlines, NVIDIA, JD, Fastly And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would hold onto Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG), while cautioning that he doesn't know what is in it because it is a holding company.Instead of Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM), Cramer would buy HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ). He thinks 3D print is a crowded field.Cramer would put United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) on hold because he expects a couple of bad quarters. He wouldn't chase the stock.NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is incredibly well run, he said and would hold onto the stock.Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) had a decent but not great quarter, said Cramer. It turned out too much of it was TikTok, which the company needs to get back, he said.JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) had a great quarter so Cramer is starting to warm up to the stock. He also thinks U.S. relations with China are going to improve.Instead of VIATRIS ORD (NASDAQ: VTRS), Cramer would buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Halftime Report' Traders See Upsides In Caterpillar, General Motors And Honeywell * Scott Nations: Watch For Bullish Copper Data In The Week Ahead(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AMC Entertainment’s stock plunges after disclosure of massive share-sale plan

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. plunged Monday, after the struggling movie theater operator disclosed a plan to sell a relatively massive amount of shares, which could more than triple the number of Class A shares currently outstanding.