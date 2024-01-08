Apple launches Vision Pro headset Feb. 2, pre-orders begin Jan. 19

Apple (AAPL) will release the new Vision Pro headset in the US on Feb. 2, the company announced Monday, in what CEO Tim Cook has described as the dawn of spatial computing.

Customers can pick up the headset, which sells for $3,499 with 256GB of storage, at US Apple Store locations and the online store. Pre-orders for the device will begin on Jan. 19, the company said.

Apple shares rose nearly 0.5% at the open, steering the stock towards a win after a bruising week.

The official release of the VR and augmented reality headset marks a significant moment for the company as consumers get their hands on Apple's biggest product launch in roughly a decade.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” said Cook, in a statement. “Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

