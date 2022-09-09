U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5640
    -1.5230 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,295.83
    +2,001.94 (+10.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Apple is launching the next generation AirPods Pro—here's where to preorder the new AirPods 2022

Nusrat Sultana, Reviewed
·2 min read
The AirPods Pro 2 are available for preorder now.
If you’ve been waiting on the edge of your seat since Apple announced the second generation of AirPods Pro, it’s time to take action: the new, high-end AirPods Pro 2 are available for preorder right now on both Apple and Amazon. In addition, Apple also unveiled its third generation AirPods without a wireless charging case for 10 dollars less than its MagSafe wireless charging counterpart. The tech-packed new AirPods Pro will officially launch on both sites Friday, September 23 but you don't have to wait—here's where you can preorder your pair.

Preorder AirPods Pro 2

While we haven't tested the new model yet, we liked the active noise cancellation, comfortable silicone ear tips and easy setup of the first generation AirPods. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 improves upon these features with plenty of new upgrades. These include increased listening time (five hours on a single charge, 30 hours if charged periodically in between), noise cancellation that cancels out twice as much noise as the original AirPods and an additional small ear tip size for an even more customizable fit.

In addition, you’ll get a new transparency mode that reduces environmental noise; improved sound quality, and an upgraded sweat and water-resistant case that’ll be able to charge with an Apple Watch charger. You’ll also be able to adjust volume by swiping up and down the earbuds. Each earbud and the case itself will have a speaker that’ll make a noise to indicate where they are if you’ve misplaced them (which owners can attest happens all too often).

If you've got your eye on the third gen AirPods, the new Lightning case option retails for $10 less than the MagSafe wireless case at $169. Amazon, however, is currently running a deal that lets you snag the MagSafe for only $150 compared to its regular $180 price tag. The AirPods 3 boasts longer battery time, personalized spatial audio, adaptive EQ that tailors music to your ears, and the same sweat and water-resistant case.

The AirPods Pro 2 will retail at $249. Get first dibs by preordering them right now at Apple or Amazon.

Preorder AirPods Pro 2 

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Where to preorder the new AirPods Pro 2

