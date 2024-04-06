Apple looking to up its home robotics game

Remarks from Federal Reserve officials — alongside new economic data — significantly shaped investor sentiment over the last week.

The U.S. economy continues to demonstrate resilience, with the manufacturing sector returning to expansion after 16 months of contraction and the labor market adding 303,000 new jobs in March, surpassing economist expectations.

Buoyed by this positive economic momentum, recent public statements from Federal Reserve officials have tempered expectations of an imminent interest rate cut, with Fed governors reiterating the need to observe more positive data on disinflation.

Wall Street saw a week of varied performance, with uncertainty regarding monetary policy taking the spotlight. Energy stocks notably stood out as oil prices surge to their highest levels in over six months, inching closer to $90 a barrel.

Apple's robotics ambition

Apple is reportedly shifting its focus from electric vehicle ambitions to home robotics, reflecting its continual search for the next big innovation. Initiatives include a mobile robot and a sophisticated tabletop device with a display repositioning arm aimed at redefining smart home technology.

Analysts have expressed differing opinions on the possibility of Apple venturing into the realm of personal home robots.

Disney’s board wins vote

Disney shareholders overwhelmingly supported the company’s current board, decisively defeating activist shareholder nominees from Trian and Blackwell. This result solidifies CEO Bob Iger's leadership as Disney aims to focus on growth, value creation and maintaining its position in the entertainment industry.

Demand overwhelms supply

Eli Lilly faces challenges meeting the high demand for its weight loss drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound, with shortages reported on Amazon Pharmacy. This situation underscores the drugs' success and the company's efforts to scale up manufacturing capacity.

EV penny stock rallies

Nikola, an electric truck manufacturer, has outperformed major companies like Tesla, Rivian and Lucid in stock performance terms so far in 2024. This growth comes after a tough 2023 for Nikola that saw stock value dips, recalls and leadership changes. Nikola's focus on hydrogen fuel cell trucks contributes to its share price recovery, in contrast with the broader EV market's downturn.

