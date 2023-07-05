Apple Loses Appeal Over 4G Patent Infringement in London Court, Optis Scores Another Victory

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) overstepped two telecommunications patents used in devices, including iPhones and iPads, London's Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday, dismissing the iPhonemaker's appeal in a long-running dispute.

Optis Cellular Technology LLC prosecuted Apple in 2019 over its use of patents, which Optis says are critical to specific technological standards, like 4G, Reuters reports.

In 2022, London's High Court ruled that two of Optis' 4G patents were so-called standard essential patents and that Apple had infringed them.

Apple appealed against the Court decision in May, arguing that the two patents were not essential to 4G standards and that it had not infringed the patents.

The legal battle between Apple and Optis began in 2019, prompting six separate trials and several appellate hearings in Britain alone.

In June, the Court of Appeal upheld an appeal by Optis against an earlier decision to revoke two other 4G-related patents. In June, the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Apple and Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) in a billion-dollar patent case brought by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

Caltech prosecuted Apple and Broadcom in 2016, alleging unauthorized use of patented inventions that enhance Wi-Fi speed and range on mobile devices.

Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.20% at $192.07 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

