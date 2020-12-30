U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Apple suffers a loss in lawsuit against maker of iPhone emulators

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Apple sued security start-up Corellium last year, accusing it of violating copyright law for offering researchers access to “virtual” iPhones that can help them find bugs in iOS products. Now, a federal judge in Florida has tossed Apple’s copyright complaint, giving Corellium a major victory in its legal battle against the tech giant. Apple also accused Corellium of violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act for allegedly bypassing its security measures to create its iPhone emulator. That complaint has yet to be addressed by court.

Corellium’s software allows security experts to run virtual iPhones on a browser on their computer. It gives them deeper access to iOS even without a physical iPhone installed with special software. As The Washington Post notes, in addition to accusing Corellium of infringing on its copyright, Apple also said the company was selling its product indiscriminately, thereby compromising the platform’s security.

Judge Rodney Smith ruled, however, that Apple’s claims are “puzzling, if not disingenuous.” He wrote in his ruling (via TechCrunch): “Weighing all the necessary factors, the Court finds that Corellium has met its burden of establishing fair use. Thus, its use of iOS in connection with the Corellium Product is permissible.” The judge also pointed out that Apple tried to acquire Corellium in 2018 and was able to test its product before their talks fell through. If Apple pushed through with Corellium’s acquisition, the latter’s software would’ve apparently been used for internal testing and validation. The ruling discussed how Corellium vets its customers before selling them the software, as well.

Apple has long been criticized for making it difficult for researchers to take its mobile platform apart to check for vulnerabilities. Recently, though, it launched the Security Research Device (SRD) Program that sends qualified security experts hacker-friendly iPhones they can use to find bugs in iOS itself and in third-party apps. Apple sent out its first batch of SRD iPhones a few days ago and is expected to accept more applicants into the program in the future.

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 500 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) or Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock would grow the most by 2022.Nvidia Vs. Micron Stock Nvidia is a leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The company's chips are used in a variety of markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, in a GPU-accelerated AI shopping tool for Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and for autonomous driving tech in many Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicles.On Nov. 18, Nvidia reported a third-quarter earnings beat. The Santa Clara-based computer game company reported quarterly sales of $4.73 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.41 billion by 7.26%. This is a 56.93% increase over sales of $3.01 billion in the same period last year.In the near-term, Idaho-based computer memory and data storage producer Micron continues to garner investor attention given its marked earnings growth.For the fourth quarter, Micron's earnings per share were up 92.86% year-over-year to $1.08, which beat the 99-cent Street estimate.Reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.05 billion is up by 24.35% year-over-year, beating the estimate of $5.89 billion.Both Nvidia and Micron have been bolstered by increased demand for both the design and production of microprocessors for computer and consumer electronics.Fifty-eight percent of investors told us shares of Nvidia will grow more by 2022, while 42% of respondents believe Micron stock will grow the most by the end of next year.The study respondents said shares of Nvidia will rise in 2021 given increased demand for and sales of the powerful GPUs necessary for autonomous driving technologies.Respondents also anticipate production of Nvidia's RTX 30 graphics cards will catch up with demand in 2021, as the cards have been in otherwise short supply after their September launch.See Also: Best Index Funds.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.Photo courtesy of Nvidia. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Is Now The Time To Buy Nio, Zoom, Amazon Or DoorDash Stock? * Thinking About Buying Stock In FuelCell, Apple, AstraZeneca Or Marathon Patent?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Money makes money. It might not be fair, but it’s one of the oldest rules of investing. The more cash you have to put into your portfolio, the more choices and opportunities you have to grow those investments even further. Looking … Continue reading ->The post How to Invest $500,000 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are Poised to Go Boom, Say Analysts

    Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why?When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow investors to snap up more shares than possible when investing in other more well-known names. What’s more, even what feels like trivial share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains.That said, there’s a legitimate reason some investors are wary when it comes to penny stocks. The risk involved with these plays scares off the faint hearted as very real problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwinds could be masked by the low share prices.So, how should investors approach a potential penny stock investment? By taking a cue from the analyst community. These experts bring in-depth knowledge of the industries they cover and substantial experience to the table.Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, according to Wall Street analysts. Both tickers boast a Strong Buy consensus rating and plenty of upside potential.Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) By using its lipid nano-crystal platform (LNC) delivery technology, Matinas BioPharma hopes to solve complex challenges related to the oral delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins and peptides. Currently going for $0.87 apiece, several members of the Street believe its share price presents an attractive entry point.Writing for BTIG, 5-star analyst Robert Hazlett points to MAT2203 as a key component of his bullish thesis. The therapy was designed as a liposomal nanocrystal (LNC) version of the broad-spectrum anti-fungal amphotericin B that allows for oral delivery of the drug.Ahead of the Phase 2 EnACT trial evaluating the candidate in cryptococcal meningitis, with enrollment for Cohort 2 set to begin in the near-term and the next DSMB data expected in mid-2021, Hazlett points out that this is the “first of potentially several indications with the novel antifungal.”Further explaining his optimism about the therapy, Hazlett stated, “There was unanimous recommendation by the independent DSMB to move to the second cohort of patients in of EnACT, which is a validating event for MAT2203, as progression through the cohorts is assessed by the rate of CSF fungal clearance and the absence of fungal count rebound, and progression through the cohorts of EnACT therefore signals MAT2203's activity and its successful crossing of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to maintain a reduced fungal count in the CSF.”Additionally, the enrollment for ENHANCE-IT, a head-to-head trial of MAT9001 compared to Amarin’s Vascepa, has been completed. MAT9001 is MTNB’s free fatty acid formulation of EPA and DPA, and according to Hazlett, it generates substantially higher blood levels of EPA than Vascepa.If that wasn’t enough, the company has recently announced a collaboration with the NIAID to study a liposomal nanocrystal (LNC) formulation of Gilead’s remdesivir, for an oral formulation of the COVID-19 therapy. “We believe this collaboration further validates Matinas' LNC technology,” Hazlett commented.In line with his bullish stance, Hazlett rates MTNB a Buy, and his $5 price target implies room for a stunning 474% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Hazlett’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Hazlett’s sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, MTNB earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $4, shares could soar 359% from current levels. (See MTNB stock analysis on TipRanks)Equillium (EQ)Leveraging an in-depth understanding of immunology and its role in disease, Equillium is developing innovative therapies for severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. With shares trading for $4.25, some analysts think that now is the time to pull the trigger.Following the company’s Analyst Day highlighting its clinical programs for anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody itolizumab, Leerink analyst Thomas Smith remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects.During the event, EQ released individual patient responses along with biomarker analyses, coming on the heels of the recent positive interim data from the first three cohorts of the Phase 1b EQUATE trial studying itolizumab in acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD). Going forward, the company wants to conduct dose expansion in Cohorts 2 and 3, by enrolling three additional patients in each cohort, with top line results from the trial expected in 1H21.Looking at the initial data from the Phase 1b EQUATE trial, it showed rapid, deep, and durable responses for itolizumab in aGVHD, in Smith’s opinion. As for the updated data, there was an 80% overall response rate (ORR) across all doses by day 57, with 8 out of 10 total patients achieving a complete response (CR). What’s more, the therapy was also tied to the ability to taper and dose reduce systemic steroid use in patients.“These results aligned with biomarker data showing that itolizumab rapidly decreased CD6 expression on CD4 and CD8 T cells. We believe these results are compelling and supportive of EQ’s plans to expand dosing into additional GVHD patients at the 0.8mg/kg and 1.6mg/kg dose levels,” Smith explained.If that wasn’t enough, EQ presented preclinical and translational research supporting the Phase 1b EQUALISE trial for itolizumab in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN), and Smith expects top line results in SLE to come in 1Q21 and interim results in LN in 2H21.To this end, Smith rates EQ a Buy along with an $18 price target. Should this target be met in the year ahead, investors could be pocketing a gain of ~328%. (To watch Smith’s track record, click here)What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $15 average price target, shares could skyrocket 328% in the year ahead. (See EQ stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Alibaba's Jack Ma Now Trails Pinduoduo And Tencent CEOs In Wealth

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma is now ranked behind Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) CEO Colin Huang in terms of net worth, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.What Happened: Huang and fellow Chinese tech mogul Ma Huateng of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) are worth $58.6 billion and $53.3 billion, respectively, while Ma is worth $50.9 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Even amid increased scrutiny by Chinese regulators, the three billionaires -- Huang, Pony Ma, and Jack Ma -- managed to add $39 billion, $14.7 billion, and $4.3 billion to their wealth respectively in 2020. Why It Matters: The founder of Alibaba has seen his wealth erode by $11 billion since the Chinese crackdown began in October, noted Bloomberg.See Also: Why Pinduoduo Could Be 'Primary Beneficiary' Of Alibaba's China Regulatory MisfortunesMa reportedly received a dressing down from Chinese regulators ahead of the initial public offering of Ant Group, a fintech company he co-founded.The IPO -- expected to be the largest in history -- was suspended by Chinese authorities in November.Price Action: On Friday, Alibaba shares closed 6.14% higher and gained 0.89% in after-hours trading in New York. On the same day, Pinduoduo shares closed nearly 15.6% higher at $166.19 and Tencent OTC shares closed almost 3.8% higher at $69.86.Photo courtesy: World Economic Forum via WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Alibaba Regulatory Woes A 'Nirvana Set Up' For FAANG Stocks, Says Analyst * Jack Ma's Ant Mulls Creating Holding Company To Resolve Regulatory Crisis: Report(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Alibaba Stock Rebounds On Progress Over Remaking Ant Group

    Alibaba Group and other China stocks jumped Tuesday as the e-commerce leader indicated that progress was being made on overhauling the operations of online finance giant Ant Group.

  • Time to Buy the Dip in fuboTV Stock? Analyst Weighs In

    The old axiom of what goes up must come down, is particularly fitting right now for fuboTV (FUBO). The sports-focused streaming platform came hurtling out of the gates following its public debut in October, with shares increasing more than five-fold in little over two months.However, over the past 7 days, the stock has handed 37% of the gains back to the market. A sell-off was only to be expected after such an implausible run-up, but the dump has been particularly eye-catching. One analyst, however, thinks this lower stock price could offer new investors an opportunity to get into FUBO on the cheap.Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi rates the stock a Buy along with a $55 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of ~42%. (To watch Aftahi’s track record, click here)“We believe FUBO continues to be one of the best ways for investors to gain access to the cord-cutting dynamic and continues to be substantiated by recent pricing increases among SVODs (both Netflix (NFLX-NC) and Disney+ (DISNC) raising prices in recent months),” the 5-star analyst said. “We believe the overall market trend of cord-cutting, along with FUBO’s growth initiatives should lead to a higher subscriber outlook for 1H21.”According to recent market research from Antenna, FUBO has been taking market share from larger vMVPD’s (virtual multichannel video programming distributors) such as Hulu and YouTube TV. Its market share increased in October and November by 100 and 200 bps, respectively.While Aftahi’s FY21 total subscriber estimate of 685,000 remains the same, the promising data results in the analyst raising his FY22 sub count estimates by ~2% to ~910,000.There could be other upside drivers, too. Possible catalysts include the near-term threat of additional Covid inflicted lockdowns which could grow subs/limit churn, whilst FUBO’s plans for a free to play gaming function in FY21 “brings optionality to its model longer-term.”Overall, FUBO holds a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 6 Buys, and 1 Hold and Sell, each. Shares are selling for $38.74, and the average price target of $36.13 implies ~7% downside. But, as Aftahi's comments indicate, there may be much better potential here than first meets the eye. It also should be noted that FUBO earns a 10 Smart Score on TipRanks. (See FUBO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation

    The rise of bitcoin has been one of the top stories of 2020.What Happened: Bitcoin hit all-time highs throughout December, passing the $27,000 level on Dec. 27.With the rise in the price of the cryptocurrency, bitcoin's market capitalization has taken it past that of several financial companies.Earlier in 2020, bitcoin passed JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Mastercard Inc (NASDAQ: MA). Over the weekend, bitcoin's market capitalization passed $500 billion and made it more valuable than Visa Inc (NYSE: V).Related Link: 8 Stocks To Play Bitcoin's ResurgenceWhy It's Important: According to AssetDash, bitcoin is now the 11th-most valuable asset by market cap, with a $500-billion valuation.Bitcoin has passed four companies on the list in the month of December.Up next on the list is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK- A) (NYSE: BRK-B), led by legendary investor Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha has been a vocal bitcoin bear. Buffett once said bitcoin is "probably rat poison squared.""In terms of cryptocurrencies, generally, I can say with almost certainty that they will come to a bad ending. If I could buy a five-year put on every one of the cryptocurrencies, I'd be glad to do it but I would never short a dime's worth," Buffett told CNBC in 2018.Berkshire Hathaway ranks 10th on the asset list with a market cap of $535.7 billion.With 18,583,275 bitcoins out, the price would need to be $28,827 to pass the value of Berkshire Hathaway. With additional bitcoins mined and the cryptocurrency's continued rise, it could occur very soon.Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) tops the AssetDash list with a market cap of $2.3 trillion. Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) ranks eighth with a cap of $602 million, and has fallen three spots in the month of December.Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $26,714.06 at last check Monday. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) ended Monday's session up 11.33% at $30.45 and is over 200% higher in 2020.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Ideanomics Shares Rally On Ride-Hailing EV Purchase: What Investors Should Know * Buffett: Small Businesses Have Become Collateral Damage, Congress Should Renew PPP(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

