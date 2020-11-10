U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,542.08
    -8.42 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,379.11
    +221.14 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,546.04
    -167.75 (-1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.40
    +33.36 (+1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    41.37
    +1.08 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.80
    +21.40 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.61 (+2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9660
    +0.0080 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    +0.0089 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3170
    +0.0490 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,314.83
    +51.57 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    297.67
    -1.73 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,296.85
    +110.56 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,905.59
    +65.75 (+0.26%)
     

Apple announces its first-ever M1 processor, coming to MacBooks and Macs

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·7 min read
Apple's new M1 processor is coming to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch, as well as the new Mac mini. (Image: Apple)
Apple's new M1 processor is coming to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch, as well as the new Mac mini. (Image: Apple)

Apple (AAPL) on Tuesday debuted its first line of Macs running on its own custom processors. The MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, which launch next week for $999, $1,299, and $699, respectively, represent a big step for the tech giant.

Rather than relying on the Intel (INTC) chips that have powered its Mac line for the last 14 years, the company is now delegating the task to the same kinds of processors that run its iPhones and iPads.

Not only does the move give Apple greater control of its devices by developing more of the hardware that powers them, it also means that the firm will be able to create software that runs as smoothly on its computers as it does on its smartphones and tablets, including the very same apps.

Here’s what we know about the new Macs so far, and what you can expect.

Apple’s new M1 chip

Apple’s latest systems are powered by the company’s new ARM-based M1 chip. Featuring an 8-core CPU, and 8-core GPU, Apple says that the chip is its most advanced ever built, and offers three times the performance per watt than prior generation chips. That essentially means that Apple’s chips are able to handle more intensive tasks without devouring all of your laptop’s power.

As for the GPU, Apple says it offers two times the performance of the leading PC processor’s. That, however, doesn’t mean Apple’s chip can stand toe-to-toe with Nvidia or AMD’s dedicated graphics chips, only that it can take Intel’s own built-in graphics chips to task.

Apple says the M1 will allow it to make its laptops and desktops more powerful without consuming tons of power. (Image: Apple)
Apple says the M1 will allow it to make its laptops and desktops more powerful without consuming tons of power. (Image: Apple)

How does the company do that all? By transitioning to a 5-nanometer processing technology, which packs in the largest number of transistors Apple has put in a chip. That’s far more advanced than Intel’s current 10-nanometer technology, and even the 7-nanometer processors used by AMD.

The new MacBook Air

According to Apple, the new M1-powered MacBook Air offers five times the graphics performance of its previous generations, meaning you can do things like edit multiple streams of 4K video at once, which is a massive jump. In fact, Apple claims the new Air is 3X faster than the best-selling Windows PC on the market.

The new M1-powered MacBook Air offers 5 times the graphics performance of the previous generation Air. (Image: Apple)
The new M1-powered MacBook Air offers 5 times the graphics performance of the previous generation Air. (Image: Apple)

It’s not just the CPU and GPU that are faster though, Apple says the Air’s solid-state storage drives are now two times faster thanks to the M1, so you won’t have to wait long to open super-high resolution photos or videos.

Impressively, the new MacBook Air is also fanless, so you won’t hear an annoying whine when you’re pushing it to its limit. As for battery life, Apple says you’ll get 15 hours of web browsing and 16 hours of video playback time. That’s six hours more than before. And for our current, virtual world, Apple says the Air gets two times the battery performance with video calls.

On that note, Apple has also added its latest image signal processor to the Air, so you’ll get better image quality from its FaceTime camera.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple has also outfitted its 13-inch MacBook Pro with its new M1 chip. The upgrade means that the Pro gets 2.8 times faster CPU performance and a whopping five times faster GPU. The company says that means developers will be able to build Xcode apps three times faster than ever before.

Apple says the Pro is 3x faster than the best-selling Windows laptop in its class, and can play back 8K video footage without any frame rate issues. As for machine learning capabilities, Apple says the Pro is 11 times faster than the previous generation system.

The M1-powered MacBook Pro will offer high-end graphics capabilities without eating into the system's battery life. (Image: Apple)
The M1-powered MacBook Pro will offer high-end graphics capabilities without eating into the system's battery life. (Image: Apple)

Unlike the Air, the Pro does come with an active cooling system, meaning it has a fan built in. But it also gets 17 hours battery life while browsing the web using a wireless connection and 20 hours of video playback. That, according to Apple, means the Pro has the longest-ever lasting battery found in a Mac.

Like the MacBook Air, the Pro also gets an improved image signal processor for better video calls. It also gets studio quality mics, for better audio capture.

The new Mac mini

Finally, Apple is bringing the M1 chip to its Mac mini desktop. The pint-sized powerhouse will see 3 times the CPU performance of the previous quad-core system, and 6 times the graphics capabilities. Apple says that will allow users to design games using the popular Unity graphic engine and play games like “Baulder’s Gate 3.”

The company went on to say that the mini will provide 5x better performance than the best-selling Windows laptop on the market at just one-tenth its size. That’s a big statement, and one we’ll be sure to follow up on.

Big Sur and mobile apps

Powering those three Macs is Apple’s latest version of its macOS operating system: Big Sur is designed for use with the M1 chip. macOS Big Sur includes a new design and updates for apps like Safari and Messages. And since Apple has designed both the hardware and software, it can now take advantage of features found on the iPhone and iPad like being able to wake a device from sleep instantly.

Apple's senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi says that apps will also open far faster with Big Sur and the M1 chip, and that the company’s Safari browser is nearly 2x as responsive.

Apple's newest version of macOS, Big Sur, was designed specifically to function with the new M1 chip. (Image: Apple)
Apple's newest version of macOS, Big Sur, was designed specifically to function with the new M1 chip. (Image: Apple)

Every Apple app, whether they’re included with macOS or you need to purchase them separately, has also been optimized to better function with the M1 chip. That includes Apple’s universal apps, which can be downloaded from the App Store and run on either Intel- or M1-powered Macs.

Big Sur also includes Apple’s Rosetta 2 software, which helps translate native Intel-based apps so that they can work with Apple’s M1 hardware. Federighi says that some apps have already proven to run better on M1 than on their native Intel platforms.

Most important of all, Apple will be able to bring all of its iOS and iPadOS apps to the Mac thanks to the fact that the M1 works on an architecture that’s similar to the chips found in the iPhone and iPad.

So long, Intel

Apple’s new Macs are just the first in the company’s lineup to ditch Intel’s processors. According to CEO Tim Cook, the firm will complete its transition away from relying on Intel’s chips by 2022, at which point you can expect Apple’s own processors to be in everything from its entry-level systems to its top-of-the-line machines.

For Intel, the breakup won’t serve as a crushing blow so much as a massive shot to the company’s ego. Apple only accounts for roughly 4% of Intel’s total revenue and just 10.6% of its PC processor revenue, according to IDC. All totaled, Apple paid Intel $2.9 billion for processors for its Mac line in 2019.

And according to IDC analyst Shane Rau, Intel has been preparing for a shift away from its reliance on the consumer PC market for sometime, moving its focus to things like data centers, edge infrastructure, and IoT endpoints. So it’s not as though Intel wasn’t reading the tea leaves. It certainly knew change was coming and was prepping for it already.

How Apple’s new laptops will perform compared to those that ran on Intel’s chips, will certainly be worth watching as the updated units hit the market. Of particular importance will be how they handle things like graphics and video editing software, something that professionals have continually turned to Apple’s products for.

We’ll find out for sure when the new Macs hit the market next week.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Latest Stories

  • What 401(k) moves should you make now that the Trump vs. Biden election is over?

    So here we are. A week after a national election and we still don’t know the final results in a few states. But the market has made some assumptions — it always does.

  • This Social Security strategy could save you $250,000 in retirement

    Potentially millions of retirees missed out on up to $250,000 in retirement, according to a recent study, because of this one “major financial mistake.”

  • Oppenheimer Sees These 3 Stocks Skyrocketing Over 100%

    The U.S. presidential election has come to a close, and Wall Street isn’t opposed to the administration change. Last week saw the S&P 500 notch its second-best performance during an election week on record, even as Trump’s chances of getting re-elected became slimer and slimer.Weighing in for Oppenheimer, Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus noted, “What appears clear so far is that the equity markets are not averse to a change of administration stateside at least so long as the Republicans maintain control over the Senate. Checks and balances ‘on the Hill’ have been known to be important to investors over the course of history. The present in our view is no exception.”There is, however, some uncertainty surrounding the Senate, with the two runoff elections for seats in Georgia scheduled for January 5, only 15 days before Inauguration Day. That said, Stoltzfus points out that continued better-than-expected Q3 results from S&P 500-listed companies, economic data tied to job gains and a sharp decline in the unemployment rate have also been helping to prop stocks up.Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at three stocks earning a round of applause from Oppenheimer, with the firm’s analysts forecasting over 100% upside potential for each. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that the rest of the Street is in agreement, as all three boast a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus. Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)First up we have Strongbridge Biopharma, which is focused on developing therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Ahead of a key regulatory filing, Oppenheimer believes that SBBP's $2.12 share price reflects an attractive entry point.Representing the firm, analyst Hartaj Singh points out that investor focus has landed squarely on Recorlev, the company's investigational cortisol synthesis inhibitor, in Cushing's syndrome. The company is gearing up to file an NDA for the therapy in Q1 2021, and the analyst is optimistic about its potential approval.In the LOGICS study, the therapy met its primary endpoint, with SBBP reporting the number of cases of a loss of mean urinary free cortisol (mUFC) response was 54.5% higher among patients who withdrew to placebo versus those who remained on Recorlev. Additionally, there was a rapid reversibility of the Recorlev treatment benefits on cholesterol following the switch to placebo given the 8-week time frame.Meanwhile, in the SONICS study, a significant benefit on mUFC normalization was observed in 30% of the patients and several cardiovascular secondary measures. It should also be noted that none of the 44 patients who were randomized discontinued due to adverse events.“Post-LOGICS, we continue to view Recorlev as a differentiated treatment for Cushing's, both compared to off-label ketoconazole and the branded treatment landscape. Management reiterated its confidence in the drug's positioning, based on market research with payors and physicians. Given LOGICS reaffirming the clinical benefit profile observed in SONICS, we are encouraged by its potential to become a mainstay treatment for the disease,” Singh explained.What’s more, management is not anticipating an AdComm meeting, and Singh thinks speculation on labeling both from a safety and efficacy perspective may increase prior to the potential PDUFA decision. To this end, he expects more visibility as the NDA filing and acceptance gets closer.Adding to the good news, the launch of Keveyis, the company's FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of Primary Periodic Paralysis (an ultra-rare neuromuscular disorder), is progressing well despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Singh.“With quarterly sales of ~$8.0 million, above our estimate of ~$7.8 million, the growing trajectory of the launch has been encouraging, with additional room for long-term growth highlighted by management. We anticipate more credit could be ascribed to these efforts, following additional updates from life-cycle management strategies,” the analyst commented.To this end, Singh rates SBBP shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $7 price target. What's in it for investors? Upside potential of 233%. (To watch Singh’s track record, click here)All in all, other analysts echo Singh’s sentiment. 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $8, the upside potential comes in at 272%. (See SBBP stock analysis on TipRanks)Molecular Templates (MTEM)Molecular Templates works to bring the next generation of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are a novel class of therapeutics with unique biology and a differentiated mechanism of action, to market. Although one of its trials was put on a partial clinical hold, Oppenheimer still believes its long-term growth narrative is strong.The Phase 2 monotherapy trial evaluating lead candidate MT-3724, an ETB that targets CD20 (a B-cell marker that is expressed in 90 percent of B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL)), was placed on partial clinical hold on November 4 following a treatment-related fatality. Management pointed to capillary leak syndrome (CLS) as the cause of the patient death. MT-3724 is being evaluated in three ongoing Phase 2 trials, one monotherapy and two combination.It should be noted that six patients (fatality patient and five treated in DLBCL monotherapy study) received the drug from the same batch, and the first five completed the study without evidence of CLS. Later PK analysis found peak drug exposure (Cmax) 3-4x expected levels in five out of six patients receiving the therapy from the lot. Management plans to investigate what caused the higher Cmax levels.Oppenheimer’s Kevin DeGeeter told clients, “We would look to accumulate MTEM shares into any weakness based on expectation: 1) manufacturing batch inconsistency may have resulted in excess Cmax in limited number of patients providing clear path to remedy the problem, 2) limited read through on immunogenicity from MT-3724 (only product on first-gen ETB backbone) to other pipeline programs, and 3) guarded expectation for commercial opportunity of MT-3724 prior to clinical hold with market opportunity focused primarily on salvage patients.”Even if the CLS is determined to be dose-related, the five-star analyst argues there may still be a path forward for MT-3724, as the monotherapy study is evaluating a dose of 50 µg/kg while combination studies are assessing a 10-25 µg/kg dose.Reflecting another positive, the hold doesn’t impact studies for products on the second-generation ETB backbone, including MT-5111, TAK-169 and MT-6402. In addition, the company is set to provide a clinical update on CTX001, a potential treatment for sickle cell disease (SCD).DeGeeter opined, “Our investment thesis is based, at least in part, on continued partnering of ETB platform to large biotechs for targets outside of MTEM's core oncology focus. Despite the clinical hold on MT-3724, MTEM remains in active discussions with potential partners. We'd view additional partnering deals as validation of the platform's overall safety profile.”In line with his optimistic approach, DeGeeter rates MTEM an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $20 price target. This figure indicates 123% upside potential from current levels. (To watch DeGeeter’s track record, click here)Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 3 to be exact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, the message is clear: MTEM is a Strong Buy. Given the $18.33 average price target, shares could soar 108% in the next year. (See MTEM stock analysis on TipRanks)Provention Bio (PRVB)At the forefront of the autoimmune disease space, Provention Bio is working to improve the lives of patients from all over the world. With the company making significant headway in its efforts to gain approval for one of its therapies, Oppenheimer thinks that now is the time to snap up shares.On November 2, Provention Bio announced that the rolling submission of a BLA to the FDA for regulatory approval of teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk individuals had been completed. The submission included chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) and administrative information modules. Now, the FDA has 60 days to review the final submission to determine if the BLA is complete, and then, a PDUFA date will be set.Writing for Oppenheimer, analyst Justin Kim points out that the BLA acceptance will be a key milestone for PRVB. “We believe the external validation and review of the application would reflect favorably on the significant efforts Provention has made towards completion of this filing, namely manufacturing scale-up. As a potential advisory committee meeting and regulatory decision offer subsequently greater validation, we have confidence into these events based on teplizumab's established clinical profile.”Going forward, Kim believes the therapy’s commercialization will become a central theme in 2021. Based on teplizumab's 14-day infusion cycle, logistics and physician/patient reception of the modality, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, are attracting major attention, according to the analyst.Should the candidate ultimately be granted approval, screening and awareness work could reflect a significant tailwind, in Kim’s opinion. With it already having established meaningful relationships across key T1D advocacy groups and foundations, “Provention is well-positioned and connected to build momentum for screening and identification initiatives.” The analyst added, “While the hurdle to execute successfully is high, reward, in our view, would be commensurate.”When it comes to the long-term opportunity, “the TN-10 population criteria” remains a key area of focus for Kim, as “these opportunities may not only expand the market opportunity for teplizumab but also significantly solidify its positioning the treatment paradigm.” He also mentions that re-dosing paradigms and adjunctive use post-transplant for teplizumab are other points of strength.Summing it all up, Kim stated, “PRVB remains underappreciated in our universe, potentially given macro themes around COVID-19 and intensified focus on momentum names. However, as continued execution carries PRVB through successful regulatory, pre-commercial, and commercial milestones, we believe the shares could enter a period of significant re-rating.”Everything that PRVB has going for it prompted Kim to leave his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating as is. Along with the call, he keeps the price target at $29, suggesting 106% upside potential. (To watch Kim’s track record, click here)Turning to the rest of the Street, the bulls have it on this one. With 4 Buys and no Holds or Sells assigned in the last three months, the word on the Street is that PRVB is a Strong Buy. At $28.75, the average price target implies 104% upside potential. (See PRVB stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Pfizer Analysts Raise Odds Of Success For Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate To 100%

    Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported Monday with strong Phase 3 interim efficacy data for its coronavirus vaccine candidate.The Pfizer Analysts: Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger has an Equal-weight rating on Pfizer with a $42 price target. SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges reiterated a Market Perform rating and increased the price target from $43 to $44.Morgan Stanley On Pfizer's Vaccine Economics, Timeline: The more than 90% efficacy with 94 cases suggests the final analysis with 164 cases will in all likelihood exceed the FDA's efficacy criteria of 50%, Risinger said in a note.Based on this and the lack of any serious safety concerns, the analyst raised the vaccine's probability of success from 65% to 100%.With Pfizer planning to submit emergency use authorization in the third week of November -- when it has two months of median safety data -- Risinger said he expects the FDA to hold a panel meeting to discuss the data by early-to-mid December.An emergency use authorization approval for health care workers and certain high-risk populations could come by late December, he said. Following six months of safety data, full approval is likely to come in the spring, Risinger said. Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Supernus, Sanofi Await FDA Decisions Morgan Stanley estimates 50% economic-adjusted and 100% risk-adjusted vaccine revenue of $488 million for Pfizer in 2020, with revenue increasing to $7.2 billion in 2021 and then moderating to $3.8 billion in 2023.How Pfizer's High Efficacy Could Drive Early Adoption: The high vaccine efficacy and the absence of new safety signals led to SVB Leerink increasing its probability of success estimate from 80% to 100%, Porges said in a note. "We believe this high efficacy could drive up initial vaccine adoption, therefore our forecasts increase by 10-40% in 2022-2023," the analyst said. Given the likelihood of other vaccine candidates showing similar vaccine efficacy and competing for market share with lower unit prices in later years, SVB Leerink lowered its estimates for BNT162b2 by 10%-20% for 2026 and beyond.The firm's global vaccine revenue forecast for Pfizer is at $258 million in the fourth quarter. This will increase to $4.6 billion in 2021 before declining to $2.8 billion by 2023 and plateauing between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion in the period from 2026 to $2029, Porges said. Consequently, SVB Leerink ncreased its total revenue and EPS forecast for Pfizer for the period from 2022 to 2023 by 2%-3% annually. PFE Price Action: At last check, Pfizer shares were trading down 1.4% to $38.61 Tuesday.Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These November PDUFA Dates Latest Ratings for PFE DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform Oct 2020SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform Oct 2020Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy View More Analyst Ratings for PFE View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved For Emergency Use, Supernus Faces Twin Regulatory Setbacks, Revance, Arena Flunk Midstage Studies * What Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Data Means For Moderna(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cruise stocks pull back, led by Carnival’s tumble after plans for another large stock offering

    Shares of cruise operators pulled back sharply Tuesday, led by the selloff in Carnival Corp.'s stock after the company took advantage of the previous session's record rally to announce plans for a large stock offering.

  • 'A scary number' of retail companies are facing bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic

    The retail sector in America continues to fall apart.

  • 12 Stocks Are Still Cheap After Huge Vaccine And Election Rally

    If you blinked this week you might have missed a long-awaited rally in cheap stocks. But there's still opportunity left in the S&P 500 and beyond.

  • Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Stocks That Are Down 5%

    Jim Cramer shares insights about spotting stocks to buy, stimulus deal, and President-Elect Joe Biden's different approach to Coronavirus.

  • Alibaba Stock Drops As China Regulators Tighten Internet Scutiny

    China regulators issued draft rules on Tuesday aimed at preventing monopolistic practices by internet companies. Alibaba stock and that of other internet giants dropped on the news.

  • Investors need to brace for a ‘violent rotation into’ cyclicals, value stocks, says Lee

    Is a lasting rotation in stocks about to take hold? That is the question that investors are dealing with after a sharp divergence between small-capitalization stocks and battered cyclicals outperform large-cap, technology-related companies, amid evidence of progress toward a coronavirus vaccine.

  • Elon Musk's Boring Company Calls For People To Help Dig Up Austin

    Elon Musk's transport and tunneling-focused startup, The Boring Company, is recruiting for engineering and operations roles in Austin, Texas -- an indicator that the firm is looking to begin a new project in the area.What Happened: The infrastructure-focused firm praised the Texan city's geology in a tweet -- saying it provided "one of the best soils for tunneling --" as it announced, "Austin jobs now available."> Rumor has it that "Austin Chalk" is geologically one of best soils for tunneling. Want to find out? Austin jobs now available.https://t.co/imlQMDfprJ> > -- The Boring Company (@boringcompany) November 9, 2020The half dozen roles in Austin span from electrical engineer to staff accountant.Why It Matters: Musk's Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is building a Gigafactory to manufacture the Cybertruck and Semi as well as Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Austin. The factory could employ up to 15,000 people, according to the Austin Business Journal. In September, the automaker was also looking to employ video game engineers and infotainment software developers in Austin.There is no clarity on whether the Boring Company is in talks with local officials regarding a tunneling project or if such a future project is connected to the Gigafactory.See Also: Elon Musk's Boring Company Launches New Challenge To 'Beat The Snail'Photo courtesy: Steve Jurvetson via FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Eli Lilly's Antibody Treatment For COVID-19 Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization * Boeing 737 MAX Jets Could Be Ungrounded Next Week: Report(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • McDonald's McPlant could lead to a financial windfall for this plant-based meat maker

    Beyond Meat has good reason to close a big deal with McDonald's, one analyst speculates.

  • Nio: Breaking Down J.P. Morgan’s Bullish Call

    Chinese electric car manufacturer NIO Limited (NIO) just may be one of the hottest stocks in an already overheated stock market. In the past 52 weeks alone, NIO stock has gained 2,138%, and according to J.P. Morgan analyst Nick Lai, NIO's run isn't done yet.This $44 stock might even go as high as... $46.Now, we know what you're thinking. $46 a share -- isn't that just a couple bucks more than the $44 NIO stock costs today? And isn't that kind of a piddling profit to be racing after? The answer is "yes" to both questions.And yet, Lai still wants to explain why he thinks you should buy NIO stock, so let's let him go ahead and make his case. (To watch Lai's track record, click here)Even in a Chinese car market where generous government subsidies (extended into 2022 by the way) have given investors a case of "Tesla fever," says Lai, and even in a market where electric car companies of all stripes are being bid up to "likely overshot" valuations, NIO stock "will be a long-term winner in the premium EV space, with ~30% market share by 2025." Helping with this will be a new electric sedan model (the EC6) that NIO is debuting in December, joining the company's current offerings of two electric SUVs and one electric crossover vehicle.Additionally, Lai argues that NIO is more than just a car company selling cars "direct" to customers. It's also a "pioneer among Chinese EV peers leading a business model transformation from a conventional carmaker to a combination of smart mobility provider with business monetization opportunity."And yes, there's a lot of corporate babble-speak in that statement, but roughly translated, what Lai is saying here is that he thinks NIO has the ability to not just sell cars to consumers, and collect money from making those sales. NIO is also offering "various types of content (e.g. entertainment)" and also services such as battery replacement, both of which may provide incremental revenue above and beyond the revenue from selling the cars in the first place.These potential "various types of content" may also carry higher than average profit margins -- in Lai's view, high enough to raise the company's gross profit margin from 8% in Q2 2020 to as high as 12% to 13% as soon as Q3 2020.True, even Lai doesn't expect any of this to translate into actual net (or even operating) profits before 2023 at the earliest. But he seems to think that profits will come, eventually. And with projected revenues rising from $7.8 billion last year to perhaps as high as $65.2 billion by 2022 (the last year for which he provides estimates), Lai believes the stock is worth at least its current valuation of about 7.7 times last year's sales -- and perhaps a bit more.Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. 6 Buy ratings, 3 Holds and 1 Sell were assigned in the last three months, giving NIO a Moderate Buy status. However, with a $26.96 average price target, there's nearly 39% downside from current levels. (See NIO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Death Of Car Ownership: How Tech Is Killing The $3 Trillion Auto Industry

    Growing pressure from investors across the globe is forcing the multi-trillion dollar transportation industry to adapt or get left behind

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy While Dividend Holds Steady Amid Steep Cuts?

    Exxon Mobil has prioritized maintaining its dividend while oil prices remain low. Is Exxon stock a good buy?

  • Nikola CEO: We are prepared to 'go to market alone if we have to,' without General Motors

    Nikola CEO Mark Russell talks with Yahoo Finance Live about the path forward for his company and discussions with General Motors.

  • Insider Buys OPKO Health's Shares

    Shares of OPKO Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) moved higher by 17% from the previous closing price. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Tuesday, November 10 showed that & Chairman Frost Phillip Md Et Al bought 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.32. The transaction moved the executive's stake in OPKO Health Inc. to 191,071,694 shares.Why Insider Transactions Are Important? Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."Transaction Codes To Focus On Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward.Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Insider Buys OPKO Health's Shares * 12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jim Cramer: 'Robin Hoodies' Hit the Bull's-Eye

    Today we find out that not only have they hit paydirt, but many of their choices are twice blessed. Here's why.

  • Dealers in India consider legal action against Harley Davidson

    Dealers in India for Harley-Davidson Inc said on Tuesday they are exploring legal action against the iconic American motorcycle brand after it effectively exited the market as part of a broader restructuring plan. A number of dealers have hired leading Indian law firm AZB & Partners to review their paperwork with Harley-Davidson and suggest if there is a legal remedy, Rishi Aggarwal, a dealer for the motorcycle company, told reporters.

  • He bought Tesla and Apple in 2013 — now he’s got $5.4 million and is asking the internet what to do with it

    He goes by the Reddit handle BawceHog and claims he's enjoyed a huge run in the stock market. Now he'd like some advice.