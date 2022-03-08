U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,216.68
    +15.59 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,984.88
    +167.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,934.66
    +103.70 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.90
    +29.57 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    123.49
    +4.09 (+3.43%)
     

  • Gold

    2,038.40
    +42.50 (+2.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.68
    +0.96 (+3.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0053 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8630
    +0.1120 (+6.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3106
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7160
    +0.4070 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,777.66
    +1,418.21 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.46
    +8.96 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Apple unveils the M1 Ultra, its most powerful chip yet

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·2 min read
Apple

Apple rocked the computing world with its M1 chip, the first "Apple Silicon" hardware that turned the MacBook Air, Mac Mini and other computers into portable powerhouses. Last year, the company followed that up with the M1 Pro and M1 Max, which delivered even more performance for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Now, Apple is adding a new member to the family: the M1 Ultra.

Apple M1 Ultra recap
Apple M1 Ultra recap

The M1 Ultra is essentially two M1 Max chips put together, making it even better suited to intensive creative applications like video editing and 3D rendering. During its launch event today, Apple revealed that the M1 Max chips housed a secret feature: a die-to-die interconnect, dubbed "UltraFusion," that allows it to connect multiple chips. Conceptually, it's similar to AMD's Infinity Fabric, which ensures speedy communication between the CPU, GPU and other components.

Apple M1 Ultra performance comparison chart to x86
Apple M1 Ultra performance comparison chart to x86

Apple says the UltraFusion interconnect can handle bandwidth up to 2.5 terabytes per second, so it shouldn't lead to any performance slowdowns between the two M1 Max dies. Altogether, the M1 Ultra sports a whopping 114 billion transistors, and it supports up to 128GB of unified memory with 800 GB/s of bandwidth. As you'd expect, its specs are basically what happens when you sandwich two M1 Max chips: the Ultra features a 20-core CPU (16 high performance and 4 high efficiency cores), and a 64-core GPU. The company claims it offers up to 8 times faster graphics than the original M1 chip.

Apple Mac Studio
Apple Mac Studio

Given that the M1 Ultra will make its debut in Apple's new Mac Studio mini-desktop, the company didn't need to worry about battery life at all. Still, Apple says the Ultra is at least more efficient than the competition, as it uses up to 65 percent less power than a 10-core x86 chip. Naturally, Apple didn't reveal which CPU it was comparing the M1 Ultra to, but the numbers make sense given what we've seen from the M1 Max so far.

Catch up on all of the news from Apple’s Peek Performance event right here!

Recommended Stories

  • Apple debuts new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G

    Apple on Tuesday launched its latest low-cost iPhone, the iPhone SE, completely with 5G connectivity and an improved camera.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Surged 15.6% in February

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock's rebound in February may have led investors to expect better days ahead, but that doesn't seem to be the case just yet. The crash in growth stocks and the stalling of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill that proposed billion of dollars in incentives on renewable energy hit Plug Power shares hard earlier this year. Although Plug Power guided for $900 million to $925 million in revenue in 2022 and reiterated its 2025 outlook of $3 billion in sales and 17% in operating margin, the market expected even more.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Biden Is Banning Russian Oil. These Producers Could Fill the Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale giants EOG Resources Inc. and Devon Energy Corp. are sitting on thousands of federal drilling permits, many of which could be used to produce oil from the prolific Permian basin as a U.S. ban on Russian oil increases demand for other crude.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much a

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Google agreeing to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • The U.S. Will Ban Imports of Russian Oil. What Exactly Does That Mean?

    The ban applies to all imports of Russian energy, including gas and energy, which would no longer be accepted in U.S. ports.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Burberry, Chanel, Louis Vuitton among luxury brands leaving Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Karina Mitchell explains why luxury brands are cutting ties with Russia despite being exempt from sanctions.

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • U.S. equity markets ‘being treated as a safe haven,’ strategist says

    RBC Capital Markets Head of US Equity Strategy Lori Calvasina joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market fluctuations, commodity price increases, and tech stocks amid inflation and uncertainty.

  • The SPAC Acquiring Trump Media Isn't Worth Buying in This or Any Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trading at an absurd valuation and its stock is likely to be whacked in coming months.