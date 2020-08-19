Apple’s Mac Catalyst apps are more important than ever, and they still need work

The Apple Silicon transition is incoming, and with it, a wealth of mobile apps that should automatically run on new Macs. That doesn’t mean these apps will offer great experiences on day one, though.

One of the solutions is a project called Mac Catalyst, which is Apple’s way of helping developers port iPad apps over to the Mac. But even Apple’s own Mac Catalyst apps have had a rocky start since the first ones launched in 2018 with MacOS Mojave. They improved in MacOS Catalina, but still left me unconvinced about the future of the platform.

With the official launch of Big Sur on the horizon, Apple has taken its third stab at making these first-party apps feel a bit more at home on the Mac. They’re still far from perfect, but a few of the apps show signs of progress for Catalyst.

Time for some good news

View photos The News app has seen some welcome changes in MacOS Big Sur More

I’ll start with the good news — literally — as Apple’s News app has definitely improved over its predecessor in MacOS Catalina.

As with many apps in the Big Sur redesign, News now has a full-height sidebar on the left-hand side. In Catalina, the sidebar is cut off by a gray title bar that runs along the top of the app, which feels like wasted space. The redesign now means that the search bar has been relocated from the far right-hand corner to the top of the sidebar, making it much simpler to find.

The removal of the gray bar makes it easier to know what section of the app you are in. Previously, section titles (such as “News Editor’s Picks”) were squeezed between the gray bar and the lead story photo. Now, they have much more space, allowing for larger titles that more clearly demarcate each section. When you read a story, the section title remains at the top, giving you a clear indication of where each story is located. That makes finding your way around the app more straightforward, improving the user experience.

So far, so good.

Mapping out more positive change

View photos Maps is one of the better Mac Catalyst apps this year More

There are improvements elsewhere, too. Messages finally gains most of the same features as its iOS cousin, and it is so much better for it. Many of the improvements come in group messages. You can tag people directly and send inline replies; the latter blurs the background when you view a reply, which is a really nice touch. Neither feature is particularly ground-breaking in 2020, but nonetheless each one vastly improves the experience on the Mac.

Story continues