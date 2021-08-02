Apple's 512GB M1 Mac Mini falls back to $799 at Amazon

If you've been eyeing Apple's latest Mac Mini as your next desktop, now is the time to act. You can currently get the 512GB model for $799 at Amazon, or $100 off the normal $899 price. The deal brings the desktop down to just below the record low we saw in March and April. It also means you're only paying $100 more for double the storage of the $699 base model.

That should come in handy if you plan to take full advantage of the Mac Mini's M1 chip. As we've previously noted, Apple's in-house silicon is a powerhouse that makes quick work of most tasks, be it browsing bloated websites or opening creative editing software. Inside the desktop, you'll find an 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores and a 16-core Neural Engine. Unlike with the iMac, you'll also need your own display and peripherals like a keyboard and mouse.

There are a few caveats, however. The Mac Mini's RAM and storage aren't upgradeable and the two rear Thunderbolt ports won't please those who need extra monitors and faster connectivity. Apple also offers 16GB unified memory, up to 2TB SSD storage and 10 Gigabit Ethernet support at a cost. In fact, the true top-of-the line Mac Mini will set you back $1,799. Saying that, the specs available on this deal model should please most casual users.

