U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,693.34
    -2.71 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,356.42
    +119.95 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,001.91
    -78.95 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,191.97
    -14.40 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.00
    -0.46 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.20
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    +0.0060 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7890
    +0.0560 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5980
    -0.2420 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,967.23
    -957.02 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.64
    +4.76 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
JOBS:

December report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

The Mac Mini M1 is up to $150 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·4 min read

Despite the holidays being behind us, there are still some good tech deals floating around on the internet. While we likely won't see the deep discounts we saw in November and December for some time, the deals that are currently available are noteworthy for this time of year. A number of Google smart devices are on sale, including the second-generation Nest Hub for $60 and the Nest Audio for $75. Apple's Mac Mini M1 is as low as $600 for the base model, while the iPad Air is $60 off. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Mac Mini M1

Apple Mac mini
Apple Mac mini

The base Mac Mini M1 is $100 off thanks to a sale and an additional coupon, bringing it down to $600. This model runs on the M1 chipset along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This is Apple's most affordable M1 machine, making it a good option if you're in need of an upgraded desktop. If you'd rather invest in a more powerful version, Adorama has the Mac Mini M1 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $750, or $150 less than usual.

Buy Mac Mini M1 at Amazon - $600Buy Mac Mini Mi1 (16GB) at Adorama - $750

iPad Air

2020 Apple iPad Air
2020 Apple iPad Air

The 2020 iPad Air is on sale for $539 right now, or $60 off its normal price. We gave the tablet a score of 90 for its fast performance and WiFi speeds, healthy battery life and attractive, updated design.

Buy iPad Air at Amazon - $539

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7

The 45mm, GPS + Cellular Series 7 smartwatch is $120 off, bringing it down to a record low fo $629. You're getting the latest and great from Apple in the Series 7, and we gave the Watch a score of 90 for its larger display, speedier charging and usefulness of watchOS 8.

Buy Series 7 (45mm, GPS + Cellular) at Amazon - $629

10.2-inch iPad

Apple iPad (2021) review photos
Apple iPad (2021) review photos

Apple's latest iPad with 256GB of storage and cellular connectivity is on sale for $579, or $30 off its normal rate. This model earned a score of 86 from us for its improved front camera, better performance and excellent battery life.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad (256GB, Cellular) at Amazon - $579

24-inch iMac M1

2021 Apple iMac
2021 Apple iMac

The silver 24-inch iMac M1 is $50 cheaper than usual at Amazon, so you can get it for $1,249. We gave the thin-and-light desktop a score of 89 for its speedy performance, stunning display and easy to move body.

Buy 24-inch iMac M1 at Amazon - $1,249

Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Audio smart speaker sitting on a wooden tablet next to a green plant, against a blue wall.
Google Nest Audio smart speaker sitting on a wooden tablet next to a green plant, against a blue wall.

The Nest Audio smart speaker is down to $75, which is $25 off its regular price. While not as good as its Black Friday price, it's still a good discount on one of our favorite smart speakers. It earned a score of 87 from us for its excellent audio quality, stereo mode and minimalist design. You can also pick up the Nest Mini for only $25. 

Buy Nest Audio at Best Buy - $75 Buy Nest Audio at Adorama - $75

Google News Hub (2nd gen)

Google Nest Hub 2021 (2nd gen) photo. Picture of Google&#39;s newest smart display on a nightstand.
Google Nest Hub 2021 (2nd gen) photo. Picture of Google's newest smart display on a nightstand.

The second-generation Nest Hub has been discounted to $60, or $40 off its normal price. That's also only $10 more than it was during the holiday shopping season. We gave it a score of 89 for its nice 7-inch display, improved performance and audio quality plus its new sleep tracking feature.

Buy Nest Hub (2nd gen) at Best Buy - $60 Buy Nest Hub (2nd gen) at Adorama - $60

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Walmart has the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for $140, or $40 off its normal price. This is only $5 more than its Black Friday price, too, making it a good opportunity to grab a new controller at one of the best prices we've seen. This accessory has a number of premium features including six adjustable-tension thumbsticks, four paddles, two D-pads and support for up to three custom profiles.

Buy Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 at Walmart - $140

New tech deals

Fitbit Charge 5

The Charge 5 fitness tracker is down to $130 at HSN, which is a return to its Black Friday pricing. We gave the wearable a score of 82 for its accurate GPS, improved design and multi-day battery life.

Buy Charge 5 at HSN - $130

Logitech Streamcam

Logitech's streaming-focused webcam, the Streamcam, is on sale for $150. While not a record low, it's still $20 off its normal price and a decent deal. It made it into our best webcams guide thanks to its excellent 1080p/60fps video quality, solid built-in mics and the ability to record in landscape or portrait orientation.

Buy Logitech Streamcam at Amazon - $150

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Roblox Pulls Down China App

    Video gaming platform Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) pulled its Chinese app from the mainland app store, Reuters reports. Roblox cited it as part of "a number of important transitory actions" as it builds its next version. In July, Roblox launched the LuoBuLesi app with Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) affiliate. Roblox shut down on the app on December 8. The app now shows users a message thanking them for using the test version when they log on. Roblox's platform is known for its virtual world techn

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Again on Friday

    After Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock bounced back briefly yesterday from its sell-off earlier in the week, Friday arrived with more bad news for its investors -- and that news arrived already a month stale. As Reuters just reported, the video gaming platform's Chinese app "was shut down on Dec. 8." Roblox stock is down 4.4% as of 10:20 a.m. ET today.

  • ASML's Berlin factory fire to have limited impact on production

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, said on Friday that a fire at its Berlin factory would have a limited impact on production this year. In a statement, ASML said that the Jan. 3 fire would not affect output or revenues for its DUV lithography systems. It said it was still determining what impact if any it would have on the delivery of its most advanced EUV systems.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in January

    These tech stocks should be able to take advantage of secular growth trends making them worth buying for the long haul.

  • Momentum in 5G Is Dialing Up; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    For nearly 5 years now, 5G wireless has been creeping into our network systems. Not even the corona pandemic scare could derail the expansion of the new networks – the perceived advantages are too many, too deep, to deny. For the average customer, 5G will bring far faster mobile download times, far lower latency, and consequent higher performance from wireless devices. For the tech world, 5G will enable the full exploitation of new advances in automation, mechanization, and remote operations. Fr

  • What iPod inventor Tony Fadell says he learned from Steve Jobs

    In a new interview, former Apple engineer Tony Fadell — who's credited with inventing the iPod and helping design the iPhone — says Jobs taught him how to anticipate and serve a customer's wishes.

  • 12 Best Cloud Computing Stocks For 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best cloud computing stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Computing Stocks For 2022. Cloud computing is one of the fastest-growing industries in the technology sector. According to Gartner, spending on […]

  • T-Mobile Stock Is Falling. Wall Street Wanted More Than Strong Subscriber Growth.

    T-Mobile just posted the most postpaid phone net additions in years, but shares are falling in after-hours trading because they missed analysts' expectations.

  • General Motors taps three Qualcomm chips to power its Ultra Cruise feature

    General Motors on Thursday said a trio of chips from Qualcomm Inc will power the "Ultra Cruise" driver-assistance feature on a luxury Cadillac sedan next year. The Qualcomm chips will provide the computing power for the all-electric Celestiq, the company's planned flagship sedan. The automaker says that Ultra Cruise will allow for hands-free driving on both surface streets and freeways to account for up to 95% of roads in the United States and Canada, going beyond GM's current Super Cruise feature that only works on highways.

  • Piper Sandler Upgrades GitLab, Sees 45% Upside

    Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens upgraded GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) to Overweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $100, suggesting a 45.2% upside. Many of the demand drivers positively impacted cybersecurity spending in 2021 remain in play as we enter 2022, Owens tells investors in a research note. Add to that a "relatively optimistic" IT spending outlook with security prioritization forecasted to continue in 2022, and the "perfect storm" for increased cybersecurity demand will sus

  • Apple’s road to $4 trillion starts with its rumored headset and Apple car

    Apple will need to pull off two major hits in its headset and car to hit $4 trillion.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Orlando firms Luminar, OneRail and others unveil innovations at world’s biggest tech show

    Orlando companies this week are showing off their latest innovations at the tech industry’s biggest event. Four local companies are exhibiting from Jan. 5-7 at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association. While this year’s CES show features a smaller-than-usual list of exhibitors due to the pandemic, some Orlando-area companies nevertheless will be able to show off in front of attendees from around the world.

  • My Top Web 3.0 Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

    Web 3.0 -- or a third generation of the internet -- is a concept popularized by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz to encompass the next wave of internet innovations. It's hard to argue that the current internet (web 2.0) isn't currently dominated by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which owns Google and YouTube, Meta (NASDAQ: FB) with its ownership of Facebook and Instagram, and retail and cloud giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) will lead the way.

  • Google loses Sonos smart speakers patent fight

    US trade commission rules against the tech giant over the use of smart-speaker technology.

  • ATS acquires System Integrator HSG Engineering

    ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) ("ATS" or the "Company"), an industry-leading automation solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of HSG Engineering S.r.l. ("HSG"), an Italian-based industrial automation system integrator primarily serving the pharmaceutical sector. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

  • Is your Bed Bath & Beyond store closing? See the stores slated to close by the end of February

    Bed Bath Beyond is continuing to close stores in 2022. The retailer's new closure list has 37 stores in 19 states, most closing by end of February.

  • Devs Flock to Ethereum But Fulltimers Still Sorely Needed as DeFi Expands

    A new report finds that devs love working in the Ethereum ecosystem.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These two metaverse stocks have fallen in price so much recently they could be considered bargains today.

  • Samsung Electronics Expects 52% Rise in Quarterly Operating Profit

    SEOUL— Samsung Electronics is forecasting a roughly 52% jump in its fourth-quarter operating profit from the year-ago period, lifted by resilient demand for memory chips and improved returns from its contract chip-making business. The world’s largest smartphone and memory-chip maker expects operating profit of about 13.8 trillion South Korean won, equivalent to about $11.4 billion, for the quarter ended Dec. 31. Samsung’s estimated fourth-quarter operating profit was below market expectations but the electronics giant said the drop reflected a one-time bonus paid to employees.