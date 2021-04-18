U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,185.47
    +15.05 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,200.67
    +164.68 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,052.34
    +13.58 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.67
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.07
    -0.39 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1980
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    +0.0430 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7830
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,532.32
    -5,215.78 (-8.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.97
    +7.26 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.53
    +36.03 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M1 returns to a record-low $800 at Amazon

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Now is a particularly good time to buy Apple's M1-powered Mac mini if the base storage isn't enough. Amazon is back to selling the compact desktop to a record-low price of $800 after you factor in an instant $29.01 coupon at checkout. That's the best price we've seen for the Mac mini since March, and only $100 above the official price for the 256GB model.

Buy Mac Mini M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $800

Simply put, the M1 chip redeems the Mac mini — as we saw in reviews of recent MacBooks, the CPU (with the help of a fast SSD) can easily juggle everyday tasks. It should be very quiet, too, so you shouldn't have to deal with a loud fan while you're editing media or watching a show. This may be an ideal computer if you want something that stays out of the way.

There are a few considerations. The M1 Mac mini doesn't have upgradeable RAM or storage, so you'll want to look elsewhere if you want more. Likewise, the two Thunderbolt ports on the back won't thrill you if you need multiple monitors or otherwise want a lot of high-speed connectivity. And as fast as this machine is, it definitely won't be your first pick for gaming. If you can live with those caveats, though, there's little to complain about.

Recommended Stories

  • Washington state votes to ban new gas car sales by 2030

    Washington state has voted for a measure that will ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2030, years before California.

  • Peloton opposes US demand for Tread+ recall following child injuries

    Peloton is fighting US demands for a Tread+ recall after reports of numerous injuries to children, including one death.

  • Daimler to hire 1,000 programmers in Germany -Automobilwoche

    German carmaker Daimler will create 1,000 new jobs for software programmers at its S-Class production facility to develop its planned operating system for electric vehicles, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday. The hiring comes as part of a broader drive to recruit a total of 3,000 programmers worldwide to strengthen Daimler's software hubs in centres including Berli, Tel Aviv, Seattle and Beijing, the weekly magazine reported. Daimler's MBOS system, which will run electric-only vehicles, is expected to hit the market in 2024 as Daimler takes on electric-only rival Tesla and seeks to resist encroachment by Silicon Valley into the automotive industry.

  • Everyone needs to know about this new Google Search shortcut

    Searching the web for answers is something we all take for granted. Whether it’s on a smartphone, tablet, or personal computer, and whether you type your query in or use your voice, search is the paradigm for accessing the internet. We know what we need is out there, so we search for it. That’s how easy it is. Google is the search engine of choice for many people. And Google keeps making changes to Search to offer a better experience to users. The latest is a shortcut that you probably don't know about, but you absolutely should. Come to think of it, this is the Search shortcut we should have known about all these years. Discovered by 9to5Google, the new shortcut works on desktop computers, and it’s incredibly simple to remember. Just press “/“ on the main page of search results and the cursor will immediately move to the search box, right at the end of the current query. Google Search is smart and powerful enough that you’ll probably find what you need on the first try. But some queries are more complex, or you might not type all the necessary words. Whenever Search doesn’t provide the links or answers you need, you’ll have to get back to the search field and refine your terms to obtain better results. This process usually involves scrolling up and clicking the box, but from now on, you'll only have to press the “/“ symbol on your keyboard, and Google will automatically take you to the search field, no matter where you are on the search results page. You’ll be able to start typing right away. Once your cursor is back in the search box, the suggestions reappear to offer instant corrections that can improve the results. Importantly, the previous keywords are not automatically deleted, so you can just add the extra terms. The shortcut can also be used to return to the search box and initiate a different search if the last one provided the answers you were looking for. You'll just have to delete the previous keywords first. The feature is a brilliant addition to Google Search, and other search engines should absolutely steal it. The new shortcut is available inside Google Search in every browser, and you don’t have to do anything to enable it. It just works, as long as you remember it exists. After all, years of performing online searches have created habits. You’ll just have to teach yourself to integrate the “/“ shortcut into your searches going forward. Google will inform users of the new shortcut via a pop-up in the bottom left corner of the search results page, which appears briefly when any other key is pressed, as seen in the image above.

  • 49ers free agents who still haven’t signed

    The San Francisco 49ers still have a slew of free agents who have signed.

  • U.S. administers 202.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 202,282,923 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 258,502,815 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. Those figures are up from the 198,317,040 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 15 out of 255,400,665 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

  • Edward Snowden's NFT sold for $5.5 million at auction for charity

    Edward Snowden's NFT has sold for a whopping 2,224 Etherium or around $5.5 million at an auction that lasted for a day.

  • NASA will attempt to fly its Mars helicopter on April 19th

    NASA now expects to fly its Mars helicopter Ingenuity no earlier than April 19th, with live coverage that morning.

  • iRobot's Roomba i7+ with clean base is $200 off at Wellbots

    Save big on iRobot's Roomba i7+ and i9+ robot vacuums at Wellbots.

  • 10 TV Shows and Movies Premiering This Week, Including Netflix's Shadow and Bone

    It has major Game of Thrones vibes.

  • Why small businesses really matter

    There’s one wrinkle when it comes to boosting small business: In general, they aren’t very efficient. At least on some metrics: Small businesses tend to pay their employees less, provide them less generous benefits, and offer fewer opportunities for advancement compared to larger enterprises.

  • Coinbase hangover? Here’s why bitcoin may be suffering its steepest slide since February

    Bitcoin prices sink into correction territory on Sunday, marking the sharpest slide for the digital asset since February, coming on the heels of what has been a remarkable stretch for the crypto industry.

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Close Over 108.763 Forms Closing Price Reversal Bottom

    The direction of the Forex pair into the close on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 108.763.

  • Coinbase Hangover Rattles Crypto Assets With Bitcoin in Freefall

    (Bloomberg) -- The mania that drove crypto assets to records as Coinbase Global Inc. went public last week turned on itself on the weekend, sending Bitcoin tumbling the most since February.The world’s biggest cryptocurrency plunged as much as 15% just days after reaching a record. It was lower by 9% to $55,323 at 10:18 a.m. in New York. Ether, the second-biggest, dropped as much as 18% to below $2,000 before paring losses. Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano each lost more than 12%. Dogecoin, the token started as a joke, was the only gainer among the 10 largest coins.The weekend carnage came after a heady week for the industry that saw the value of of all coins surge past $2.25 trillion amid a frenzy of demand for all things crypto in the runup to Coinbase’s direct listing on Wednesday. The largest U.S. crypto exchange ended the week valued at $68 billion, more than the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.“With hindsight it was inevitable,” Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz said in a tweet Sunday. “Markets got too excited around $Coin direct listing. Basis blowing out, coins like $BSV, $XRP and $DOGE pumping. All were signs that the market got too one way.”Dogecoin, which has limited use and no fundamentals, rallied last week to be worth more than $50 billion at one point before stumbling Saturday. Demand was so brisk for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site a few times Friday, the online exchange said in a blog post.There was also speculation Sunday in several online reports that the plunge was related to concerns the U.S. Treasury may crack down on money laundering that’s carried out through digital assets.“The crypto world is waking up with a bit of a sore head today,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “Dogecoin’s 100% Friday rally was ‘peak party,’ after the Bitcoin record and Coinbase listing earlier in the week. Euphoria was in the air. And usually in the crypto world, there’s a price to pay when that happens.”Besides the “unsubstantiated” report of a U.S. Treasury crackdown, Trenchev said factors for the declines may have included “excess leverage, Coinbase insiders dumping equity after the direct listing and a mass outage in China’s Xinjiang province hitting Bitcoin miners.”Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin’s rally, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. Interest in crypto went on the rise again after companies from PayPal to Square started enabling transactions in Bitcoin on their systems, and Wall Street firms like Morgan Stanley began providing access to the tokens to some of the wealthiest clients. That’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment.Governments are inspecting risks around the sector more closely as the investor base widens.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week said Bitcoin “is a little bit like gold” in that it’s more a vehicle for speculation than making payments. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in January took aim at Bitcoin’s role in facilitating criminal activity, saying the cryptocurrency has been enabling “funny business.”Turkey’s central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from April 30, saying the level of anonymity behind the digital tokens brings the risk of “non-recoverable” losses. India will propose a law that bans cryptocurrencies and fines anyone trading or holding such assets, Reuters reported in March, citing an unidentified senior government official with direct knowledge of the plan.Crypto firms are beefing up their top ranks to shape the emerging regulatory environment and tackle lingering skepticism about digital tokens. Bitcoin’s most ardent proponents see it as a modern-day store of value and inflation hedge, while others fear a speculative bubble is building.(Updates prices and context on other cryptocurrencies from 2nd paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fourth stimulus check update: Groups, senators boost the pressure on Biden

    Advocates and lawmakers say the crisis isn't over, and neither is the need for relief.

  • Coinbase CEO Sold $291.8M in Shares on Opening Day

    The amount represents roughly 1.5% of his holdings.

  • Ripple Could Climb Even Further After Stunning Comeback

    Back in December, Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD) was caught in the crosshairs of securities regulators. The price of its XRP token fell below 25 cents. It remained weak, as major exchanges like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) took it off their platforms. After that, it seemed things would get only worse for this popular altcoin. Source: Shutterstock But now, things have changed dramatically. Instead of getting destroyed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it’s beating them in court. The case may still be hanging over its head. Yet, as seen the crypto’s parabolic move from around 45 cents, to around $1.68, in the past month, if confidence continues to run high it’ll soon be out of the woods. With this triple-digit percentage price move, is it too late to get in? Not necessarily. Assuming it continues to win in court, the price of Ripple’s token should continue to trend higher. In addition, with major cryptos like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) still making new highs, and even “memecoins” like Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) proving skeptics (like myself) wrong, overall short-term crypto mania may be sufficient to support additional upward price moves.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 10 Stocks to Buy for Your $5K Robinhood Portfolio Now, as is the case with this asset class in general, risk runs high. And, in the case of this crypto, not only is there risk of an overall market crash hanging over it. If its current success in court runs out, that could result in a drastic downward move in prices. XRP is Back With a Vengeance A few months back, the SEC seemingly had caught Ripple red-handed. Unlike other popular cryptos, the centralized nature of XRP made it vulnerable to allegations that it was an “unregistered security,” rather than a cryptocurrency. Yet, so far, the SEC doesn’t seem to have much of a case. How so? Namely, as InvestorPlace’s Dana Blakenhorn broke down on April 8, it all comes down to what comes out during the “discovery” process. If Ripple can prove that at one point the SEC regarded Ripple as a currency rather than a security, there may be grounds for dismissing the case. Yet, that’s not the only way in which Ripple is beating regulators. Other decisions from Judge Sarah Netburn have also been in the defendant’s favor. Again, its not guaranteed that XRP will soon be in the clear. But, as more information comes out, more of it indicates the prosecution is in over its head. With things moving in its favor, XRP will likely continue to rebound with a vengeance. But, that’s not all. Besides its apparent victory in the courts, it has the overall bullishness for crypto working in its favor. Together, both factors could mean higher prices ahead. Crypto Mania Could Give XRP an Additional Boost As I said above, cryptos large and small are still flying high. With speculators diving into Bitcoin, Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), and yes, even into meme cryptos like Dogecoin, this asset class overall could continue to move higher. So, what does that mean for XRP? Market bullishness could help it continue its climb. Now, that doesn’t mean we’ll see Ripple go on a tear similar to Dogecoin’s recent stunning surge. Why not? Remember, following its Coinbase suspension XRP isn’t as widely available for trading. Yet, it may be enough to sustain its momentum, once markets fully absorb its recent success in court. That being said, don’t bet the ranch on this becoming a major winner in the long-term. Near-term, I wouldn’t bet against. But, there’s little to indicate that XRP is going to supplant ETH as the number two crypto by market capitalization. This is mainly due to the fact that Ripple hasn’t been a major crypto held by the “smart money,” or institutional investors. It has been, and continues to be, primarily a crypto held by retail investors. This likely won’t change, even if it manages to get out of current legal troubles, and begin refurbishing its tarnished reputation. Exercise Some Caution, But Ripple Has Runway from Here The “another day, another all-time high” environment we’re now seeing with cryptos makes it seem like dabbling in this space is easy money. But, the risk of an overall “crypto crash,” like the one seen a few years back, remains high. Tread carefully with any play in this asset class. In addition, while as of late it’s beaten the SEC in the courts, things could go south at any moment. But, even with risks in mind, a small, speculative position in Ripple may be worth it at today’s prices. On the date of publication, Thomas Niel held a long position in Bitcoin. He did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Thomas Niel, a contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single stock analysis since 2016. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Ripple Could Climb Even Further After Stunning Comeback appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Dogecoin Is the Poster Child for an Epic Financial Bubble

    Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) has had an incredible week, rallying dramatically to touch a high of 40 cents before retreating slightly. DOGE-USD is currently trading around 34 cents, truly astonishing when you remember that back in early January 2021 its value was about one cent. Source: Orpheus FX / Shutterstock.com Naturally, your first thought will be “what a great rally,” followed swiftly by “what a missed investment opportunity!” But Dogecoin isn’t an investment opportunity at all. It’s the poster child for an epic financial bubble. Even worse, this coin isn’t even a financial asset to me, though it is a digital currency. Dogecoin isn’t just a joke, but a very nasty one, and things could soon end very badly for those invested in DOGE-USD.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Cryptocurrencies: Where Is Their Value? The main factors that give any cryptocurrency its value are: Coin utility; Scarcity; Perceived project value; Transportability; Durability; and Ability to serve as a store of value and unit of exchange. The main question to answer now is whether Dogecoin has any of these mentioned factors to have any value 10 Stocks at the Heart of Good Retirement Portfolios The answer is it only has transportability. One person can send it to another through the internet. But this isn’t enough to have any value at all. It has no utility at all. It does not have any scarcity as there is no limit on the mining of Dogecoin. And the perceived value of the project is based on its ” fun factor,” which does not a solid investment make. Dogecoin: Fun Is A Reason to Speculate, Not Invest The official Dogecoin webpage bears the following statement: “THE FUN AND FRIENDLY INTERNET CURRENCY. Dogecoin sets itself apart from other digital currencies with an amazing, vibrant community made up of friendly folks just like you.” Then there’s a video that claims it is a revolutionary digital currency. DOGE is now accepted at online retailers to buy groceries or gifts. And online creators can make cash by receiving Dogecoin from their fans, instead of likes that add no monetary value. Social Media Use and Social Media Trolls The Dogecoin community is an active one and in the past, it has funded Olympic Athletes and contributed to charities. The “troll currency” Dogecoin, which started with memes and sending Jamaica to the Winter Olympics, has recently reached the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. And the internet has gone wild ever since. But should you invest in this digital currency? One of the founders of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, has himself told the Wall Street Journal that he created the asset entirely “for fun.” Online fundraising for charities, donations and other causes has value, but that doesn’t make Dogecoin a valuable investment at all. The currency was based on open-source Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD) and unlike Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), has no limit on the number of “coins” that can be produced in the system. So while Bitcoin is designed to be deflationary, Doge does not follow the same logic, as this wasn’t a concern for its creators. Why Dogecoin Is Moving Wildly Occasionally Lately, Elon Musk has also taken a stand on meme coin via his Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) posts. As in the case of GameStop (NYSE:GME), Reddit has also done its bit to skyrocket the value of the “Shiba currency,” with cryptocurrency communities setting their sights on taking it to 10 cents. They have since eclipsed that goal. But is the Dogecoin frenzy a reason to invest? Of course, the impetus was again provided by Musk on April 10, when he described the token as “…going to the moon very soon.” In February he described Dogecoin as the “people’s cryptocurrency”, and the rest is history. With each of Musk’s tweets, after all, Doge was going up 20%. The idea of investing in Dogecoin is too risky for any sophisticated investor. And this insanity is reinforced by what people are searching on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG). Two of the most popular questions: Will Dogecoin reach $1? Will Dogecoin make me rich? Dogecoin Verdict If you think investing should be fun and aren’t worried about potential returns, then you may consider Dogecoin an interesting, speculative game. But the word to focus on is game. Dogecoin has no intrinsic value, its price is very easily manipulated and being another “meme” investment, it is subject to great volatility. I do not know if DOGE-USD will ever reach $1. But the truth is, I don’t care and it doesn’t matter. Who wants to invest in an asset without any fundamentals t0 support it? Dogecoin is the definition of an epic bubble, so it is completely off my list. No second thoughts about it. On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA, did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Stavros Georgiadis is a CFA charter holder, an Equity Research Analyst, and an Economist. He focuses on U.S. stocks and has his own stock market blog at thestockmarketontheinternet.com. He has written in the past various articles for other publications and can be reached on Twitter and on LinkedIn. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Dogecoin Is the Poster Child for an Epic Financial Bubble appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • The child tax credit payments are back on track — here's how to plan for them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments to families will indeed start in July.

  • U.S. stops short of branding Vietnam, Switzerland, Taiwan currency manipulators

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said Vietnam, Switzerland and Taiwan tripped its thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law, but refrained from formally branding them as manipulators. In the first semi-annual foreign exchange report issued by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Treasury said it will commence "enhanced engagement" with Taiwan and continue such talks with Vietnam and Switzerland after the Trump administration labeled the latter two as currency manipulators in December.