The 512GB Mac Mini M1 is down to $750 on Amazon

While it's very likely we'll hear about new Apple computers next week, Amazon's having a sale now on the Mac Mini M1. The base 256GB model is down to $600 thanks to an automatically applied coupon, but the upgraded model has an even rarer discount. Normally, we've seen it drop to $800 in the past — but now another automatically applied coupon has knocked the 512GB Mac Mini M1 down to $750.

Buy Mac Mini M1 (256GB) at Amazon - $600 Buy Mac Mini M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $750

As with other M1 machines, this Mac Mini doesn't look different from its Intel counterpart but Apple upgraded the internals significantly with its M1 chipset. We haven't tested the machine ourselves, but we have tried out the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and both laptops impressed us with their powerful performance and speed. The Mac Mini M1 has an eight-core CPU and an eight-core GPU, plus a 16-core Neural Engine that handles machine learning tasks. Both the 256GB and 512GB models have 8GB of RAM and that should be enough for most people, but remember that you're basically stuck with that because you can't upgrade it yourself.

Those who prefer a desktop setup will gravitate to the Mac Mini for its sleek, compact profile. There's not much to the small box aside from an array of ports, which includes two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A connectors, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

But we'd be remiss if we didn't mention Apple's event coming up next week where we could see new Mac laptops, desktops and even a new pair of AirPods. Nothing is confirmed yet, but rumors have been swirling for a while about a redesigned Mac Mini. But if you need a new desktop sooner rather than later, or you want to get one while you can save a bit of money, Amazon's latest sale on the Mac Mini M1 isn't one to overlook.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.