The Mac Mini M1 with 16GB of RAM is $100 off right now

While the Mac Mini M1 on sale at Amazon continues to come in and out of stock, you can grab a version of the desktop with extra RAM for less at Adorama. The online retailer has the Mac Mini M1 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $799, or $100 off its normal price. That's double the RAM in the base model and a configuration that's not as readily available at third-party retailers.

You can still get the desktop with 512GB of storage for $750 at Amazon if you prefer to bulk up on storage. But extra RAM can be quite useful as it'll help make multitasking smoother. Base on our experience testing out other M1 machines like the MacBook Air, the Mac Mini M1 should already feel speedy and smooth thanks to the performance gains brought by Apple's updated chipset. It has an eight-core CPU and an eight-core GPU, plus a Neural Engine for handling machine-leaning tasks. Adding extra RAM into the mix will only improve the experience, especially when doing things like video editing, running dozens of browser tabs and more.

The latest Mac Mini is all about the performance enhancements, which is to say that it doesn't look all that different from previous models. It's designed to be compact so it should fit in even the most cramped work-from-home spaces, and it has a number of ports including two USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port and a headphone jack. It's a good option for those who don't have a lot of space but want to invest in an upgraded, all-purpose machine for their home.

