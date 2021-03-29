Apple's MacBook Air M1 returns to $950 on Amazon

AccuWeather

Mere days after record rainfall triggered widespread flooding across the Nashville metro area, forecasters are monitoring a new round of downpours poised to move into Music City and surrounding regions of the South. The upcoming rain will have nowhere to go given the saturated state of the ground and swollen nature of streams and rivers across the region following rounds of downpours over the past few weeks. This upcoming round of rain is expected to threaten to cause new flooding problems and to exacerbate existing ones. Localized severe thunderstorms may also return to some communities. More than half a foot of rain fell in Nashville over the weekend, which pushed the city's month-to-date precipitation tally to 10.91 inches, or 265% of the March average of 4.11 inches. Here are some of our highest rainfall reports from Saturday morning through this morning and a map of combined radar estimates and observed precip. https://t.co/H9DHgOxCZW pic.twitter.com/Hk8qMxcRc3— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 28, 2021 Elsewhere across the South, cities such as Memphis, Tennessee; Tupelo, Mississippi; and Birmingham, Alabama; have received around 150-160% of average rainfall for the month of March. A dry start to the week will offer the region only a brief reprieve from the soggy conditions before wet weather returns Tuesday through Wednesday. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP "Moisture surging northward out of the Gulf of Mexico will be met by a cold front charging southward Tuesday night into Wednesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney said. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to congregate along the Gulf Coast initially on Tuesday, before expanding northward into Arkansas, northern Mississippi, northern Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky during Tuesday night. Here, the rainfall is expected to become heavier and more widespread -- right over the areas that don't need it. The warm, humid air from the south colliding with the colder, drier air behind the front will result in widespread rain across the Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee river valleys, according to LeSeney. "The rainfall may be heavy which could result in new or worsening flooding problems," LeSeney said. Runoff from the downpours can send a new surge of water into local streams and rivers that are already swollen. In addition, the rainfall will act to slow recovery efforts from not only the weekend flooding, but also the recent severe weather and tornado outbreaks. Even in the absence of renewed flooding problems, downpours can create travel slowdowns for motorists along interstates 20, 40, 55 and 65 due to reduced visibility and ponding of water on the roadway. Unlike weather systems in recent weeks which spawned dozens of tornadoes and widespread swaths of wind damage across the South, AccuWeather meteorologists do not anticipate a large-scale outbreak of severe weather around the middle part of the week. However, there may be some localized risks to contend with for any stronger thunderstorms embedded within the downpours. "Any thunderstorms kicked up by the cold front may turn severe," LeSeney said. Locally damaging winds and hail, along with torrential downpours, are likely to be the greatest risks associated with any stronger thunderstorms, but there may also be the chance for an isolated tornado or two. Later Tuesday, a corridor from northeastern Texas to western Tennessee and northern Mississippi may stand the highest chance of encountering feisty thunderstorms. As the cold front charges southward on Wednesday, torrential downpours and locally damaging storms may extend from Louisiana to the Carolinas and southern Virginia. Behind the cold front, Mother Nature will pull what may seem like its own April Fools' Day prank across the South as unseasonably chilly air plunges into the region on Thursday. High temperatures will be 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit below normal for the latter part of the week, generally in the 50s and lower 60s, with lows expected to plummet to frosty and freezing levels. The good news is that the colder, drier air will shut off the potential for rain and thunderstorms across the Southeast late this week, and many areas may remain rain-free through much of the first full week of April. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.