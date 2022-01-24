U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,410.13
    +12.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.50
    +99.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.13
    +86.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.51
    +45.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    -1.06 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.50
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3491
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9600
    +0.3050 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,436.62
    +1,003.98 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    839.82
    +29.22 (+3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Apple's MacBook Air M1 drops to $850 at Amazon

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Don't worry about paying full price for the MacBook Air M1. Amazon is selling Apple's well-known ultraportable laptop in gold and silver for $850 after a $49 automatic discount at checkout. That's the lowest price we've seen in a while, and not much more than the record low from November.

Buy MacBook Air at Amazon - $850

The MacBook Air M1 may be over a year old, but there's a good reason why it remains one of our top picks for ultraportables. It's still fast for the category, completely silent (as there's no fan) and long-lasting on battery. Combine those with a superb keyboard and trackpad and this might be the laptop you want if you need to last through a long workday while juggling multiple apps.

There are still just two Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports, and the 720p webcam won't be thrilling. There's also the matter of timing. Rumors persist of Apple launching an M2-based MacBook Air in the spring, and it may be tempting to hold out if you're more concerned about having the latest hardware than the best price. If you need a laptop now or would rather save money, though, the M1 model is still a fine choice.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

