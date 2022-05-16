U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.00
    -7.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,110.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,359.25
    -23.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.80
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.12
    -0.37 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    +0.26 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0433
    +0.0016 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9090
    -0.0260 (-0.89%)
     

  • Vix

    29.05
    -2.72 (-8.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2258
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1130
    -0.0720 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,022.36
    -218.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.89
    -8.21 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,435.49
    +17.34 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Apple's MacBook Air M1 falls back to $850

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Apple

Now is a good moment to buy the MacBook Air M1 as a grad gift — or as a travel companion for yourself. Amazon is once again selling the base MacBook Air for $850 after a $100 discount at checkout. You'll have to be content with a gold model, but that's the lowest price we've seen in months.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $850

The MacBook Air M1 remains a solid pick a year and a half after its debut. It's still fast, lasts ages on battery and is completely silent thanks to its fanless design. You can go a full day of work (or vacation) without plugging in. Toss in the quality display, an enjoyable keyboard and a top-tier trackpad and you'll have a strong all-rounder.

The 720p webcam, two USB-C ports and non-expandable memory/storage configuration may be limiting for some. And yes, the age is a consideration. While it's not clear just when Apple will upgrade the MacBook Air, there's no question the M1 variant has been around for a while and might get a replacement in the months ahead. At this price, though, it's still a safe choice if you like its blend of performance and portability.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

