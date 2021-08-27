Apple's MacBook Air M1 drops back down to $850 at Amazon

We rarely see the MacBook Air M1 drop below $900, but that's the case today on Amazon. Apple's thin-and-light laptop is on sale for $850 right now, or $150 off its normal price. The base model has been hovering at $900 on Amazon for the past few months, likely to stay competitive with Apple's education pricing during the back-to-school season, but this is the first time since a brief moment at the end of July that we've seen the Air M1 this low. At the time of writing this, only the gold model is in stock — both silver and space gray have sold out.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $850

This is far and away the best Apple laptop for most people thanks to its slender body, lack of fan noise and killer performance. We gave it a score of 94 in part for those attributes, plus we also like its lovely Retina display, comfortable keyboard and trackpad and excellent 16-hour battery life.

The star of the show here is Apple's M1 chipset, which makes the Air run incredibly fast. The notebook wakes almost instantly when you open the lid, native apps run super smoothly and the machine as a whole is impressively responsive. You're also able to run iOS apps with the M1 chip, which is a fun feature to have. Graphics performance is noteworthy, too: MacBook Airs have not been gaming machines in the past, and we probably still wouldn't use it to run intense titles, but it performed well while playing Apple Arcade games and even Fortnite. And since the laptop doesn't have a fan inside, it'll be much quieter than most previous Apple laptops you may have had.

Our biggest complaints about the MacBook Air M1 are its paltry 720p webcam and its limit of two USB-C ports. While living the dongle life can get frustrating, it's a small price to pay for an otherwise stellar laptop that can handle most things you'll through at it.

