U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.18
    +12.18 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,304.69
    +91.57 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,973.94
    +28.13 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.98
    -25.29 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.70
    +1.28 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3460
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3710
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2440
    +0.1880 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,263.03
    +40.93 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.40
    +21.50 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.91
    -1.07 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Apple's MacBook Air M1 drops back down to $850 at Amazon

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

We rarely see the MacBook Air M1 drop below $900, but that's the case today on Amazon. Apple's thin-and-light laptop is on sale for $850 right now, or $150 off its normal price. The base model has been hovering at $900 on Amazon for the past few months, likely to stay competitive with Apple's education pricing during the back-to-school season, but this is the first time since a brief moment at the end of July that we've seen the Air M1 this low. At the time of writing this, only the gold model is in stock — both silver and space gray have sold out.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $850

This is far and away the best Apple laptop for most people thanks to its slender body, lack of fan noise and killer performance. We gave it a score of 94 in part for those attributes, plus we also like its lovely Retina display, comfortable keyboard and trackpad and excellent 16-hour battery life.

The star of the show here is Apple's M1 chipset, which makes the Air run incredibly fast. The notebook wakes almost instantly when you open the lid, native apps run super smoothly and the machine as a whole is impressively responsive. You're also able to run iOS apps with the M1 chip, which is a fun feature to have. Graphics performance is noteworthy, too: MacBook Airs have not been gaming machines in the past, and we probably still wouldn't use it to run intense titles, but it performed well while playing Apple Arcade games and even Fortnite. And since the laptop doesn't have a fan inside, it'll be much quieter than most previous Apple laptops you may have had.

Our biggest complaints about the MacBook Air M1 are its paltry 720p webcam and its limit of two USB-C ports. While living the dongle life can get frustrating, it's a small price to pay for an otherwise stellar laptop that can handle most things you'll through at it.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Never Holds Sales — Here’s How to Get its Tech for Cheap

    Apple doesn't hold its own sales, but we found great discounts on its latest tech

  • New MacBook Pro price cut is Amazon’s best deal of August 2021

    Are you looking for the fastest and most responsive experience possible on a laptop computer? You don’t need to spend a small fortune on a custom gaming machine with a gazillion gigabytes of RAM. All you need is a new Apple notebook with Apple’s incredible M1 chip. And prices actually start much lower than you … The post New MacBook Pro price cut is Amazon’s best deal of August 2021 appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon is having a mega-sale on blood pressure monitors and thermometers — save up to 50 percent off today!

    Stock up on home health-monitoring gear while it's marked down.

  • Keychron's Q1 keyboard is its most customizable yet

    Customizable keyboards can get expensive, fast. The Q1 from Keychron proves that it doesn't always have to be a choice between price and quality.

  • Roger Clemens says he ‘played the game the right way,’ but indifferent on Hall of Fame

    “I poured my heart into a game I love,” says seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, who is entering his final year on the ballot.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About TSMC Stock?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) is one of the world's most talked-about chipmakers. The global chip shortage highlighted the contract chipmaker's role as a linchpin of the semiconductor market, making it a flashpoint for trade tensions between the United States and China. Let's see why everyone has been talking about TSMC -- and what all that buzz means for investors.

  • Tim Cook sells Apple shares worth $750m

    Tim Cook has sold Apple shares worth more than $750m (£547m) after receiving the final installment of a package agreed when he became chief executive.

  • My Top Robinhood Stock to Buy Now

    Robinhood upended the finance world with commission-free trades and fractional shares, inspiring young investors to participate in the stock market. But the platform has also received a fair amount of criticism, as it's become somewhat synonymous with meme stocks and gamified investing.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 27th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would deliver another day of losses…

  • VMware Stock Slides as Growth of Cloud Business Disappoints

    The enterprise-software company reported revenue of $3.14 billion, in line with Street estimates, but investors may not have liked the component parts.

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Apple makes sweeping changes to App Store after class action lawsuit

    Apple has made sweeping changes to the App Store rules as part of its response to a class action lawsuit. The changes are one of several concessions proposed by the iPhone maker to resolve a class-action suit from US developers and comes amid investigations by regulators into alleged anti-competitive behaviour. When a person pays for an app on the iOS store or makes a purchase within apps for digital goods, Apple takes a cut from developers - between 15% and 30% on each purchase.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • Apple’s Changing Its App Store Rules in a Tentative Lawsuit Settlement.

    The agreement will give developers new flexibility on how they work with the company's App Store.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 26th, 2021

    Following a bullish mid-week session, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivots and revisit Wednesday’s highs to avoid a return to the red.

  • Microsoft warns cloud customers of flaw that may have exposed databases: report

    Microsoft Corp. has warned thousands of its cloud customers that their databases may have been exposed to intruders, Reuters reported Thursday.

  • Popcorn's new app brings short-form video to the workplace

    A new startup called Popcorn wants to make work communication more fun and personal by offering a way for users to record short video messages, or "pops," that can be used for any number of purposes in place of longer emails, texts, Slack messages or Zoom calls. While there are plenty of other places to record short-form video these days, most of these exist in the social media space, which isn't appropriate for a work environment. Popcorn, on the other hand, lets you create the short video and then send a URL to that video anywhere you would want to add a personal touch to your message.

  • iPhone 13 release date rumours begin as launch of new Apple handset and AirPods nears

    Rumours of an imminent release date for the iPhone 13 are swirling ahead of a likely Apple event. Apple traditionally reveals its new iPhones early in September, before putting them on sale shortly after. This year’s event could feature not only the iPhone but also other rumoured products, such as an updated version of the AirPods and new iPads.

  • Exclusive-Microsoft warns thousands of cloud customers of exposed databases

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Microsoft on Thursday warned thousands of its cloud computing customers, including some of the world's largest companies, that intruders could have the ability to read, change or even delete their main databases, according to a copy of the email and a cyber security researcher. The vulnerability is in Microsoft Azure's flagship Cosmos DB database. A research team at security company Wiz discovered it was able to access keys that control access to databases held by thousands of companies.

  • Apple strikes App Store deal with small developers as it waits for 'Fortnite' ruling

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Thursday agreed to loosen App Store restrictions on small developers, striking a deal in a class-action lawsuit as the iPhone maker awaits a ruling by the same judge in a separate App Store dispute brought by the developer behind "Fortnite." But Apple kept intact the vast majority of the App Store business practices that have been challenged in courts and legislatures. Instead it gave up only $100 million, a small sum for a company worth more than $2.4 trillion, and a set of email marketing restrictions that legal experts had said could be difficult to defend even under a prior U.S. Supreme Court case that allows companies to bar their business partners from steering customers toward alternative payment methods.