Apple settles lawsuit over its reviled 'butterfly' keyboard for $50 million

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·2 min read
Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

Apple could soon compensate MacBook owners for their troubles with faulty "butterfly" keyboards. Reuters reports Apple has agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging that it knew about and concealed the unreliable designs of keyboards on MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models released between 2015 and 2019. If a judge approves the preliminary deal, Apple would pay customers who needed repairs in California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Washington.

The company won't have to admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement. It will have to continue offering free keyboard repairs for four years after purchase.

Apple introduced the butterfly keyboard in 2015 with the 12-inch MacBook. It was meant to enable ever-slimmer laptops without compromising stability, but the design quickly developed a reputation for extreme sensitivity to debris. Keys would get stuck or lose responsiveness if even tiny dust motes or crumbs slipped underneath. The company took steps to mitigate the problem (such as membranes) and eventually began reverting to more conventional keyboards starting with the 16-inch MacBook Pro from late 2019. Apple acknowledged that some were having problems and launched repair programs, but maintained that the majority of customers had no issues.

As with many class-actions, you shouldn't expect a windfall if you're affected. Attorneys said they expected a $395 payout if you've had to replace multiple keyboards, $125 for one full replacement and $50 if you only replaced key caps. The lawyers may also claim up to $15 million of the $50 million settlement in legal fees, which could limit the money available for MacBook owners. While the payouts aren't absolutely necessary when Apple has previously offered refunds for repairs, they're more likely to be symbolic than practical.

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks downs the class-action lawsuit against Apple alleging obstruction of competition from third-party e-commerce platforms and transaction fees.

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

    The mountain of legal cases facing 3M Co. over its military-grade earplugs — it's facing tens of thousands of lawsuits from veterans and potentially more than $1 billion in liability — may have its roots in a much smaller intellectual property fight with another earplug maker.

    A patent-infringement lawsuit filed against a smaller competitor led to an old memo and now possibly billions of dollars in liabilities.

    The scion of one of China's largest e-commerce retailers and the president of the Italian football club Inter Milan has lost a court case in Hong Kong, making him liable for US$255 million (HK$2 billion) of debt. Zhang Kangyang, also known as Steven, was sued by creditors last August to recover US$255 million of loans and a defaulted bond that he guaranteed, pledges that he subsequently reneged, citing forgery and ignorance. The Hong Kong High Court found for the creditors' representative China

    Three Arrows Capital is “insolvent and should be wound up,” the filings say.

    Digital Currency Group, the cryptocurrency conglomerate that owns Genesis Global Trading, is the biggest creditor of the beleaguered hedge fund, according to court documents.

    The people said the fine would be more than 8 billion yuan ($1.28 billion), accounting for about 4.7% of Didi's $27.3 billion total revenue last year. The Wall Street Journal first reported the potential size of the fine earlier on Tuesday. Didi's fine would be the largest regulatory penalty imposed on a Chinese tech company since e-commerce titan Alibaba Group and delivery giant Meituan were fined $2.75 billion and $527 million respectively last year by China's antitrust regulator.

    Bankruptcy proceedings for Celsius have officially begun – and the odds that depositors will get their money back look slimmer than ever.

    (Bloomberg) -- A creditor list of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital puts the interconnected nature of the industry on display, with lenders ranging from some of the biggest digital-asset firms to the wife of co-founder Kyle Davies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Ma

    The combination of Valley-based Healthcare Trust of America and Tennessee-based Healthcare Realty Trust will create a medical sector-focused real estate investment trust with an enterprise value of $17.6 billion, overseeing more than 700 medical properties.

    Sezzle Inc., the Minneapolis-based fintech business, has sued GameStop Corp., claiming the video game retailer breached a financial contract when it dropped Sezzle's payment services.

    Apple Inc. was sued on Monday in a class-action lawsuit alleging it denies access to Apple Pay mobile wallet technology that could be used to develop competing mobile wallet apps on iOS devices. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of financial institutions and credit unions in San Francisco federal court, seeks unspecified triple damages, and a halt to Apple's alleged anticompetitive conduct. According to the complaint, Apple "coerces" consumers who use its smartphones, smart watches and tablets into u

    Unnamed individuals used more than 10,000 Facebook groups to coordinate misleading reviews in exchange for free products or money, Amazon alleges.

    Dozens of people are suing the car rental giant, with claimants alleging the company's failures led to false imprisonment, job losses and being held at gunpoint by police.

    The companies discuss agreeing not to use the traditional system to pay farmers to win deal approval.

    Here are the answers to some of the most recent questions about workplace law that have come our way

    Major legal disputes are heating up as the summer gets into full swing.

    The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an administrative investigation. Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms' influence in the Russian market, but the simmering dispute has escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. "The company has abused its dominant position in the iOS app distribution market," the FAS said in a statement.

    STORY: Twitter on Monday accused Elon Musk of trying to "slow walk" the lawsuit aimed at holding him to his $44-billion buyout of the social media platform.It’s pushing for the case to be fast-tracked in a court in Delaware to ensure deal financing remains in place, according to a new filing.Urging for a September trial, the document said, "Millions of Twitter shares trade daily under a cloud of Musk-created doubt." Adding that "No public company of this size and scale has ever had to bear these uncertainties."Twitter sued Musk last Tuesday for backing out of their deal, asking the court to order the world’s richest person to complete the merger at the agreed price.The company said if Musk is ordered to close the deal it could still take months of additional litigation to close the debt financing, which expires in April. For that reason, Twitter asked the judge to reject Musk's counterproposal to hold the trial in February.Musk on Friday accused the social media giant of rushing the trial to obscure the truth about spam accounts – the issue he cited in backing out of the deal.He also claimed /twittery was trying to "railroad" him into buying the company. The two sides will make their arguments about the trial's proposed start date to a Delaware Court of Chancery judge on Tuesday.The New York Post reported on Monday that Musk's lawyers are planning to countersue Twitter to gather more information about spam accounts.