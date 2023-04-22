Apple MacBook Maker to Build Plant in Vietnam, Finance Reports
(Bloomberg) -- Quanta Computer Inc., Apple’s major contract manufacturer for MacBooks, will set up a $120-million plant in Vietnam’s northern province of Nam Dinh, Vietnam Finance reported, citing information from a Friday signing ceremony between the company and the provincial government.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Elon Musk’s Wealth Plunges $13 Billion as Drama Unfolds Across Empire
Alphabet CEO’s Pay Soars to $226 Million on Huge Stock Award
Cities Keep Building Luxury Apartments Almost No One Can Afford
China Chips’ Market-Beating Rally at Risk as US Tensions Flare
Europeans Are Rethinking Summer Vacations Because of Overcrowding
The plant, covering 22.5 hectares of the My Thuan Industrial Park for the first phase, will be Taiwan-based Quanta’s ninth factory globally, according to a provincial government publication. The report didn’t provide details on when the plant will be completed.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How a Brazen Plot to Rig Oil Auctions Cost Venezuela Billions
The Nord Stream Explosion Remains an Unsolved Mystery Gripping Europe
Sprite Is So Popular That Pepsi Launched a New Lemon-Lime War
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.