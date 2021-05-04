Apple's 512GB MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off at Amazon

Those who want to upgrade to a new MacBook Pro can get the latest model on Amazon while it's at a new record-low price. The 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 with 512GB of storage is on sale for $1,300 right now — it's been discounted from $1,499 to $1,349, but an automatically applied coupon for $49.01 will bring it down to $1,300.

Buy MacBook Pro M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $1,300

Apple's pro-level laptop with the new M1 chipset came out at the end of last year and we gave it a score of 84. We were impressed by its speedy performance and equally fast GPU, and it proved its efficiency with its 16.5-hour battery life. All of the major updates are internal here, which means this laptop looks much the same as its previous, Intel counterpart. And that's not a bad thing — we still appreciate the MacBook Pro's lovely Retina display and its comfortable keyboard and trackpad.

However, the MacBook Pro M1 currently doesn't feel too different from the MacBook Air M1 in use. The Pro also disappointingly only supports one external display and only up to 16GB of RAM, and you'll find no support for external GPUs here. That means the Pro might be a bit too limited for professionals or power-users who like flexibility or have very specific needs But if the 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in this MacBook Pro is exactly what you're looking for, now's the time to grab it while it's $200 less.

