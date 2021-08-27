Apple's MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Labor Day sales are starting to pop up across the internet as the holiday weekend gets nearer. Apple's MacBook Pro M1 remains $200 off at Amazon while a few models of the Apple Watch SE with GPS + Cellular are on sale as well. You can still grab the August WiFi smart lock for $179, a record low, at Wellbots with Engadget's exclusive discount code, and ThermoWorks' latest open-box sale brings the Thermapen Mk4 down to only $60. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple Watch SE

The 44mm, GPS + Cellular model of the Apple Watch SE is $59 off right now, bringing it down to $300. This is the smartwatch to get if you're new to the wearable space and have an iPhone. We gave the Watch SE a score of 88 for its solid performance, comfortable design and comprehensive feature set for the price.

Buy Apple Watch SE (44mm, Cellular) at Amazon - $300

MacBook Air M1

Apple MacBook Air M1

Apple's MacBook Air M1 has fallen back down to its lowest price ever — only $850, or $150 off. Only the gold model is available right now, so if that color works for you, you can save a bunch on what we think is the best MacBook for most people right now. We gave the Air M1 a score of 94 for its excellent performance, fanless design and good battery life.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $850

MacBook Pro M1

Apple MacBook Pro M1

The MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off at Amazon thanks to a sale price and an automatically applied coupon on top of that. That means you can get the model with 256GB of storage for $1,099. We gave the Pro M1 a score of 84 for its powerful performance, solid keyboard and trackpad and healthy battery life.

Buy MacBook Pro M1 (256GB) at Amazon - $1,099

Razer one-day sale

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

A slew of Razer laptops and gaming gear is on sale at Amazon for today only. Of note is the Raze Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop, which has a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and is down to a record-low of $1,700. Razer keyboards, headsets, mice and more have been discounted as well, so you can pick up a whole new machine or just a few peripherals for less.

Shop Razer one-day sale at Amazon Buy Razer Blade 15 Advanced at Amaozn - $1,700

August WiFi smart lock

August Smart Lock 4th gen

August's 4th-generation WiFi smart lock is down to $179 at Wellbots when you use the code ENGADGET20 at checkout. This is the best price we've seen on the smart home gadget that impressed us with its simple setup, attractive design and good security measures. You can use it to remotely lock or unlock your door and, whenever you want to open it up the old-fashioned way, your normal key works with it.

Buy August WiFi smart lock at Wellbots - $179

ThermoWorks open-box sale

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4

ThermWorks' latest open-box sale is still live, so you can get things like the Thermapen Mk4, the 4-channel BBQ thermometer and the ThermoWorks Dot for much less. The Mk4, one of our favorite instant-read thermometers for cooking, is down to $60 while the Dot probe-style thermometer is on sale for $32. Just remember that these open-box items are a mix of cosmetic seconds, customer returns, sale demo items and more.

Shop ThermoWorks' open-box sale

Myst Complete Collection

Myst Remake

GOG.com is running a sale through September 9 on Myst Complete Collection, dropping it down to just under $60. If you were to pay for all of the games separately, it would set you back around $110.

Buy Myst Complete Collection at GOG.com - $58

Virgin Galactic sweepstakes

In this Omaze giveaway you can win two seats on one of the first Virgin Galactic flights to space. In addition, you'll go on a tour of Spaceport America in New Mexico with Richard Branson. You don't have to pay to enter, but funds from all paid entries will support Space for Humanity, an organization that hopes to make space more accessible for all. The sweepstakes is open through September 1, so you still have some more time to enter.

Enter to win at Omaze

Gaming PC sweepstakes

Through September 18, Omaze is giving away another $20,000 to build your ultimate gaming PC. This sweepstakes is free to enter, but funds donated with purchased entries will benefit Schools on Wheels, an organization that provides free tutoring and mentoring services to children experiencing homelessness across Southern California.

Enter to win at Omaze

Comic-Con 2022 sweepstakes

Through December 8, you can enter to win four-day passes to San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Along with the passes, you'll get access to a special preview night, reserved seating in Hall H, a personal concierge, a private tour of the Comic-Con Museum, dinner in Balboa Park and tickets to the "Night at the Comic-Con Museum" event. It's free to enter, but funds from this sweepstakes will go to the San Diego Comic Convention.

Enter to win at Omaze

Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

New tech deals

GOG.com Games Festival

The Games Festival at GOG.com runs through September 2 and it features a bunch of discounted games. Currently you can get Mortal Shell for $27, Dishonored: Complete Collection for $20, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $10 and more.

Shop GOG's Games Festival sale

Jaybird Vista 2

The Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds are $20 off right now, bringing them down to $180. These true wireless earbuds are more durable than most with an IP68 water-, dust- and sweatproof design, plus they have active noise-cancellation and a 24-hour battery life when you include the extra juice provided by their charging case.

Buy Jaybird Vista 2 at Amazon - $180

BioLite Labor Day sale

BioLite's Labor Day sale has begun and it knocks 20 percent off everything on the company's website. BioLite's gadgets, like the Headlamp 200, has made it into many of our guides in the past, and it's a good place to go when you need new gear for your backyard or for your next camping trip.

Shop BioLite's Labor Day sale

NordVPN

One of our recommended VPNs is running a decent sale on a two-year subscription. You can sign up for NordVPN for $99 for the first two years, which comes out to $49.50 per year, and get three additional months of access for free. We like NordVPN for its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices.

Buy NordVPN (2 years) - $99

