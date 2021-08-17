Apple's MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off right now at Amazon

Those looking to snag a new laptop from Apple ahead of the upcoming semester can do so for less if they go through Amazon. The online retailer has the MacBook Pro M1 with 256GB of storage for $200 off right now, bringing it down to $1,099. The sale price is $1,199, but an automatically applied coupon will knock the final cost down to $1,099. If extra storage means a lot to you, the 512GB model has also on sale: it's on sale for $1,299 thanks to a discount plus another automatically applied coupon.

Most people would probably be best served by the MacBook Air M1, but the Pro M1 is a good option for those that want extra graphics power and better cooling. Notably, the Pro M1 has a built-in fan, something that Air M1 lacks, and it helps the laptop handle tough work like 3D rendering and laborious video encoding. In our testing, the MacBook Pro M1 performed similarly to the Air M1 — Apple's SoC allows it to be incredibly fast and efficient, and it'll last all day with its 16.5-hour battery life.

But there are a few limitations to the Pro M1 that are worth considering before buying. Namely, the laptop only supports one external display and there's no external GPU support at all. While the latter is a bit of a niche concern, it's a bummer for those that rely on external cards to boost performance. If you can live with those tradeoffs, the MacBook Pro M1 should make a good workhorse.

If you're looking to move away from traditional laptops all together, Amazon also has some of the highest-powered iPad Pros on sale right now, too. The latest 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage is $100 off, bringing it down to $1,399. The WiFi + Cellular model has also been discounted by $100, dropping it down to $1,599. These both run on M1 chipsets, so they could easily replace your aging laptop, especially when paired with an accessory like the Magic Keyboard.

