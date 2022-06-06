macOS Ventura offers new tools for efficient multitasking

Ventura, the next version of Apple's Mac operating system, will make it easier for you to keep track of all your disparate apps and windows. New to macOS 13 is Stage Manager, a feature that will group all your windows to the side of your desktop, organizing them by app. Whenever you switch between programs, Ventura will move the app and its accompanying windows to the center of your screen. Think of a Stage Manager as a dock for your currently open apps.

Ventura will also ship with enhancements to Spotlight, Apple's system-wide feature for finding files. With macOS 13, the tool will allow you to find images from your photo library, as well as search for text within photos with the help of Apple's Live Text API. Additionally, Spotlight will soon allow you to start timers.

As expected, Apple is refreshing many of the operating system’s default apps, including Safari and Mail. Of the latter, the company claims Ventura will include the biggest overhaul to the software in years. Like Messages on iOS 16, Mail will include an undo send feature, allowing you to "take back" an email if you notice a typo or other error shortly after sending it out. Apple is also adding the option to schedule emails. The company says it has also overhauled the software's search tool to make it better at delivering accurate results.

