Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger is 22 percent off at Best Buy

After axing its AirPower project in 2019, Apple chose to offer a range of wireless charging products under the revived MagSafe brand instead. Last year saw the release of fast wireless chargers for Qi-enabled devices, and compatible cases, sleeves and wallets that could snap on the back of the iPhone 12. The priciest, and most versatile, item on the list was the MagSafe Duo: A $129 wireless charger that could simultaneously charge two compatible devices including, for the first time, the Apple Watch. Now, Best Buy is offering the Duo for $29 less (or 22 percent off) as part of a bigger sale on all things MagSafe.

Interested buyers should note that the MagSafe Duo does not come with a wall outlet power adapter out of the box. For that, Apple recommends purchasing a 20W USB-C adaptor (a 29W USB-C power adapter won't work). That shouldn't surprise anyone who has purchased an Apple product recently as both the Apple Watch and the iPhone 12 don't ship with one either. Also worth noting is that the Duo charges the iPhone 12 Mini slower than its larger kin, with a peak 12W of power delivery, compared to 15W for the other iPhone 12 models.

Along with the aforementioned devices, the MagSafe Duo can also charge your AirPods charging case and, as it's compatible with Qi charging, it also works for the iPhone 8 or later. Plus, you can fold it up to carry with you. There's a cheaper $39 MagSafe charger too, but that's no good if you want to charge your Apple Watch. Best Buy's sale on Apple cases also applies to compatible MagSafe versions for the iPhone 12 range, which include clear, leather and silicone cases that start from $20.

