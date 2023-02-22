U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.47
    -13.87 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.48
    -152.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.38
    -9.92 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.42
    +5.21 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.83
    -2.53 (-3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    -0.43 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0604
    -0.0049 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9120
    -0.0430 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0069 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9540
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,810.45
    -822.45 (-3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.12
    -7.51 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Apple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its Watch

3
Mark Gurman
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has a moonshot-style project underway that dates back to the Steve Jobs era: noninvasive and continuous blood glucose monitoring.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The goal of this secret endeavor — dubbed E5 — is to measure how much glucose is in someone’s body without needing to prick the skin for blood. After hitting major milestones recently, the company now believes it could eventually bring glucose monitoring to market, according to people familiar with the effort.

If perfected, such a breakthrough would be a boon to diabetics and help cement Apple as a powerhouse in health care. Adding the monitoring system to the Apple Watch, the ultimate goal, would also make that device an essential item for millions of diabetics around the world.

There’s still years of work ahead, but the move could upend a multibillion-dollar industry. Roughly 1 in 10 Americans have diabetes, and they typically rely on a device that pokes the skin for a blood sample. There are also patches from Dexcom Inc. and Abbott Laboratories that are inserted into the skin but need to be replaced about every two weeks.

Apple is taking a different approach, using a chip technology known as silicon photonics and a measurement process called optical absorption spectroscopy. The system uses lasers to emit specific wavelengths of light into an area below the skin where there is interstitial fluid — substances that leak out of capillaries — that can be absorbed by glucose. The light is then reflected back to the sensor in a way that indicates the concentration of glucose. An algorithm then determines a person’s blood glucose level.

Hundreds of engineers are working on the project as part of Apple’s Exploratory Design Group, or XDG, a previously unreported effort akin to X, the moonshot division of Alphabet Inc. It’s one of the most covert initiatives at the famously secretive Apple. Even fewer people are involved in it than the company’s self-driving car undertaking, overseen by the Special Projects Group, or the mixed-reality headset, which is being developed by its Technology Development Group.

The news weighed on shares of diabetes technology companies on Wednesday, with both Dexcom and Abbott falling more than 3% before recovering somewhat. Apple was up 0.4% to $149.06 as of 12:45 p.m. in New York.

A spokesperson for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

The company has tested the glucose technology on hundreds of people over the past decade. In human trials, it has used the system with people who don’t know if they’re diabetic, as well as people with prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes. It has compared its own technology to standard tests on blood drawn from veins and samples taken from a prick in the skin, known as capillary blood.

Apple’s system — more than 12 years in the making — is now considered to be at a proof-of-concept stage, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the project is confidential. The company believes the technology is viable but needs to be shrunk down to a more practical size.

Engineers are working to develop a prototype device about the size of an iPhone that can be strapped to a person’s bicep. That would be a significant reduction from an early version of the system that sat atop a table.

One of Apple’s goals for the technology is to create a preventative measure that warns people if they’re prediabetic. They then could make lifestyle changes to try to avoid developing Type 2 diabetes, which occurs when a person’s body doesn’t use insulin properly. Apple’s regulatory team has already held early discussions about getting government approval for the system.

But there’s a reason it’s considered a moonshot goal. Numerous startups — and some of the world’s largest companies — have tried and failed to develop a noninvasive monitoring system. In 2014, Google announced plans to make smart contact lenses that could measure blood glucose through teardrops. It shelved the complex project in 2018.

Apple’s senior executives believe this problem is one that they’re uniquely positioned to crack, given the company’s expertise in hardware and software integration — along with its deep pockets. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and Apple Watch hardware head Eugene Kim all have a hand in the project, and it’s already cost hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the people familiar with the situation.

The Apple Watch has gradually become more of a health tool. The first model, launched in 2015, included a heart-rate sensor but was more focused on fitness tracking. The device gained the ability to take electrocardiograms, or ECGs, from the wrist in 2018. It also can now sense body temperature — for women’s health tracking — and calculate blood oxygen levels.

The glucose system will rely on a slate of Apple-designed silicon photonics chips and sensors. The company tapped Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to build the main chip to power the feature. TSMC, a key Apple partner, already builds the main processors inside of iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Before shifting to TSMC, Apple had worked with Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd. to develop the sensors and chip for the technology. In 2021, Rockley publicly disclosed its work with Apple, stoking interest in the supplier. Apple later ended the partnership, and Rockley filed for bankruptcy last month.

While Apple has made major technology strides on the glucose effort, it suffered a recent setback: The group’s leader, longtime scientist and engineering executive Bill Athas, passed away unexpectedly at the end of 2022. The work is now led by a few of Athas’s top deputies, including managers Dave Simon and Jeff Koller. They report to Johny Srouji, Apple’s chips chief.

Before becoming part of the XDG team, the project was cloaked in even more secrecy: It operated as its own startup called Avolonte Health LLC that was, to any outside observer, unaffiliated with Apple.

The startup was run out of a small office building in Palo Alto, about 12 miles from Apple’s headquarters. Team members had Avolonte employee badges, rather than ones from Apple. That strategy kept Apple’s work under wraps during human trials, as well as its efforts to gain patents and line up partners.

The project began in 2010 when Apple purchased a startup named RareLight that touted an early approach to noninvasive blood glucose monitoring.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, dealing with his own health problems, directed the iPhone maker to buy the company. Apple tapped Bob Messerschmidt, RareLight’s founder, to kick off its own work on a glucose monitor, which was initially codenamed E68. Messerschmidt now runs a health company called Cor Health.

The deal ultimately happened because of “Jobs’s vision of health care combined with technology,” he said in an interview. Former senior Apple hardware executives Bob Mansfield and Michael Culbert were also driving forces behind the project, people involved said.

Messerschmidt was replaced as the project head in 2011 by Apple veteran Michael Hillman, who left in 2015. Upon his departure, Avolonte Health wound down and the endeavor became part of Athas’s XDG. The team now works near the Apple Park headquarters.

(Updates with stock reaction in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dexcom Slumps As A New Rival Reportedly Arrives On Scene: Apple

    Dexcom stock slumped Wednesday on a report Apple is working to add a blood glucose monitor to its popular Apple Watch.

  • Meta and McKinsey & Co. to cut thousands of jobs, Bloomberg and Washington Post report

    McKinsey & Co. plans to eliminate 2,000 jobs, Bloomberg reported. Meta is also preparing to cut thousands of roles, according to The Washington Post.

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • Tesla Board Misrepresented Musk’s $55 Billion Pay Package, Judge Told

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. directors misrepresented a $55 billion pay package they recommended for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a lawyer for shareholders said in closing trial arguments in a suit challenging Musk’s compensation. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionApple Makes Major Progress on No-

  • Future Fields is turning fruit flies into bioreactors

    It takes a lot of infrastructure, and money, to build the giant bioreactors experts say are needed to mass produce raw materials to make things like medicine, vaccines and cultivated meat. Matt Anderson-Baron, co-founder and CEO of Canada-based Future Fields, told TechCrunch that 10 billion liters of bioreactor capacity will be needed by 2030, yet only 61 million liters of it exists today. In addition, the recombinant protein, which is the output of the bioreactors, accounts for the majority of the costs associated with producing cultivated meat and is partly why that sector has not been able to reach price parity with traditional meat.

  • What is a buy here, pay here car dealer? Here’s what to know about this last resort for buying a car.

    In an economy with higher interest rates and tighter credit, should you resort to one of these 'Tote Your Note' or 'Bad Credit No Credit' car dealers?

  • Catalytic converter thefts are up: How to protect your catalytic converter from being stolen

    There is no sure-fire way to prevent catalytic converter theft but there are measures you can take to deter thieves or at least slow them down.

  • Here’s how many subscribers Meta could get through Meta Verified

    Meta Platforms Inc.'s new user-subscription and verification service could nudge profit higher, but its audience size "could be limited," BofA analysts say.

  • Fly Economy: Pakistan’s Belt-Tightening Begins in High Places

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistani ministers can no longer fly business class or stay in five-star hotels abroad. And the government thanks them for taking salary cuts.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His

  • Google Subcontractors Face Low Pay, Inadequate Benefits, Union Survey Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Workers at Google’s subcontractors say they receive inadequate pay and benefits, lack job security and have little say in working conditions, according to survey responses from almost 2,000 employees conducted by the Alphabet Workers Union.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionApple Makes

  • Microsoft bringing AI chatbot to Bing, Edge Internet browsers

    The Microsoft Corporation announced on Wednesday it would introduce its Chatbot AI technology to its Bing and Edge Internet browsers.

  • Intel Slashes Dividend 66% to Lowest Payout in 16 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, slashed its dividend payment to the lowest level in 16 years in an effort to preserve cash and focus on a turnaround plan. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its Watc

  • No cow needed: Oat and soy can be called milk, FDA proposes

    Food and Drug Administration officials issued guidance that says plant-based beverages don’t pretend to be from dairy animals – and that U.S. consumers aren’t confused by the difference. Dairy producers for years have called for the FDA to crack down on plant-based drinks and other products that they say masquerade as animal-based foods and cloud the real meaning of “milk.” Under the draft rules, the agency recommends that beverage makers label their products clearly by the plant source of the food, such as “soy milk” or “cashew milk.”

  • UPDATE 2-Microsoft to put video games on Nvidia platform

    Microsoft Corp President Brad Smith said on Tuesday the U.S. software giant has agreed to a 10-year licensing deal that will bring Activision games to Nvidia Corp's gaming platform. The announcement was the latest effort by Microsoft to convince regulators, especially in Europe, that its plan to buy video game maker Activision should not be blocked on antitrust concerns.

  • Pope Francis’s new intercession vs. Latin Mass favored by so-called Catholic traditionalists

    Francis reasserted in a new legal decree published Tuesday that the Holy See must approve new celebrations of the old rite by signing off on bishops' decisions to designate additional parish churches for the Latin Mass or to let newly ordained priests celebrate it.

  • Nvidia earnings overshadowed by Microsoft, ChatGPT, OpenAI, 10-year gaming partnership

    Nvidia Corp. earnings received a warmup Tuesday as Microsoft Corp. and the graphics-processing-unit giant announced a new partnership.

  • There's no going back on A.I.: 'The genie is out of the bottle'

    A.I. systems like ChatGPT, Bing, and Bard are only going to become more popular.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Quotes, Company News And Chart Analysis

    Get the latest news from Google-parent Alphabet, plus quotes and analysis of the search giant's stock.

  • JPMorgan Restricts Employees From Using ChatGPT

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is restricting employees from using ChatGPT, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bank didn’t restrict usage of the popular artificial-intelligence chatbot because of any particular incident, the person said. It couldn’t be determined how many employees were using the chatbot or for what functions they were using it.

  • Would You Pay for Social Media? Meta, Twitter and Snap Want to Find Out

    Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat want users to sign up for subscriptions—but are the perks worth paying for?