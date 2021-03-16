U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,962.71
    -6.23 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,825.95
    -127.51 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,471.57
    +11.86 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,319.52
    -40.65 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.92
    +0.12 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.00
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.98
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1910
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6210
    +0.0140 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0400
    -0.0930 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,482.82
    +301.99 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.02
    +45.92 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,803.61
    +53.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

Now Apple Maps can help you find COVID-19 vaccination sites

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Starting today, people in the US can use Apple Maps to find nearby COVID-19 vaccination sites. You can find the locations by tapping on the search bar and then the COVID-19 Vaccines icon under the "Find Nearby" menu. If it helps, that's the same part of the interface where you find nearby restaurants and gas stations. Another option is to ask Siri something like, "Where can I get a COVID vaccination?"

As with Facebook's vaccine-finding utility, Apple is sourcing the listings from the Boston Children's Hospital VaccineFinder database. Each one will include an address, phone number and hours of operation, as well as a link to the site's website. According to Apple, there are 20,000 listings at launch, with more to come over the next couple of weeks. The company will also allow healthcare providers, labs and businesses to submit information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination locations to the Apple Business Register. Once approved, the company says it may display some of that information to Maps users as well.

If you live in the US, you can already use Google and Facebook to find similar information, but as is usually the case with these things, it doesn't hurt to have more options.

Recommended Stories

  • Docker nabs $23M Series B as new developer focus takes shape

    It was easy to wonder what would become of Docker after it sold its enterprise business in 2019, but it regrouped last year as a cloud native container company focused on developers, and the new approach appears to be bearing fruit. Today, the company announced a $23 million Series B investment. Tribe Capital led the round with participation from existing investors Benchmark and Insight Partners.

  • Uber will reclassify drivers in the UK as workers

    Starting on March 17th, Uber will classify all of its UK-based drivers as workers.

  • US intelligence report on the 2020 election dismisses claims of fraud, hacking

    The report found no foreign country tried to change the results of any ballots or votes.

  • Xbox tests a 'suspend my game' button to speed up downloads

    One click can make your Xbox Series X download games and updates much faster.

  • Google antitrust lawsuit amended to target Chrome’s Privacy Sandbox

    Five more attorneys general have joined the suit, taking the total to 15.

  • Facebook sextortionist sentenced to 75 years in prison

    Better known by his online alias of "Brian Kil," Hernandez spent years harassing and terrorizing hundreds of girls, some as young as 12-years-old.

  • Huawei will use its 5G patents to make money off of other companies

    Increasingly shut out from both the international phone and infrastructure markets, Huawei plans to monetize its patent portfolio more aggressively.

  • Atlantic 10 looking into videographer incident: The Buffalo News

    "We're aware and we're looking into it with Dayton," Drew Dickerson, assistant commissioner of the A-10, told the news outlet. The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team won the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title and defeated VCU on Sunday in the title game, 74-65. A videographer identified as Nathan DeSutter, the digital media director for the Bona athletic department, was restrained around the neck by a security guard, who ushered him from the court area, according to the report.

  • Intel's 11th-gen desktop CPUs could win gamers back from AMD

    Intel has finally divulged more details about its 11th-gen Rocket Lake S desktop CPUs.

  • China Mobile Considers A-Share Listing After U.S. Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd. is considering an A-share listing after the country’s largest wireless carrier was removed from the New York Stock Exchange under a Donald Trump-era investment ban, according to people familiar with the matter.The state-owned firm has discussed the potential offering with advisers as it looks for new avenues to fund its 5G network development, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. Deliberations are at an early stage and China Mobile hasn’t decided the size and timeline of the listing, the people said.A representative for China Mobile said the company has been monitoring policies relating to A-share listings of red-chip companies, and that if there is any progress, it will make announcements when appropriate. Mainland companies listed in Hong Kong and incorporated internationally are often referred to as red-chip companies.Shares in China Mobile were up 3.3% in Hong Kong trading, after rising as much as 3.8%. They have climbed nearly 22% this year, giving the company a market value of more than $140 billion.The NYSE in January delisted the three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. -- to comply with an executive order by former president Donald Trump barring U.S. investments in Chinese firms deemed as having links with the military. The firms are appealing the NYSE’s moves.The company’s American depositary receipts accounted for less than 18 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) worth of shares, according to a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January. All three carriers’ U.S. shares were illiquid and thinly traded, and the delisting would have a limited impact, the Chinese regulator said.China Mobile raised $4.2 billion in an initial public offering in 1997 with its shares listed in both Hong Kong and New York, according to its website. The company had explored a listing on the mainland in 2007 but it didn’t come to fruition in the end.A revival of the planned domestic share sale by the country’s largest carrier would follow that of China Telecom, which announced last week that it’s planning a second listing in Shanghai. The offering will help China Telecom tap diversified financing channels in both domestic and overseas capital markets, the company has said.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph and share price in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russia Considers Faster Rate Hikes This Year as Inflation Spikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia is considering moving faster than previously signaled to tighten monetary policy and may bring its key interest rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions.A surge in inflation and concerns about government plans to increase spending mean the central bank may raise the rate in several steps to 5.5% or possibly even 6% -- though that’s currently seen as less likely -- by the end of the year, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss deliberations that aren’t public. The rate now stands at a record low of 4.25%.Such a fast move to tighten monetary policy would represent a dramatic shift for the central bank, which until recently had said its posture would remain accommodative into 2022 in order to sustain the economic recovery. Economists expect no more than 50 basis points of hikes this year, according to Bloomberg surveys.The ruble rose past 73 per dollar for the first time since December after the news, slipping a bit later to trade at 73.0925 at 4:31 p.m. in Moscow. Forward-rate agreements showed 52 basis points of tightening over the next three months, the most in a year.Sberbank CIB, TS Lombard and Sovcombank issued reports Monday forecasting a hike at Friday’s Bank of Russia meeting, but the majority of economists continue to see no change.Read More: Bank of Russia’s Hawkish Hold on Rates Won’t Last Much LongerInflation exceeded forecasts in February, with higher food prices and a weak ruble helping push the rate to 5.7%, well beyond the central bank’s 4% target. Economic growth was stronger than expected after Russia avoided a lockdown at the end of 2020. The central bank is also concerned the government will boost spending this year, releasing cash earlier than expected and fueling price pressures, according to the person.The Bank of Russia didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on rate discussions. The central bank is currently in a self-imposed quiet period where it doesn’t comment on monetary policy ahead of Friday’s meeting.Market PressureNabiullina is in line to be among of the first central bankers globally to tighten policy in the months ahead.Since the latest inflation numbers were released, derivatives traders more than tripled their expectations for interest-rate increases in the coming three months. Ten-year ruble bond yields are testing their highest levels in a year.“The market is forcing its short-term concerns on the central bank, which will struggle to ignore it,” said Viktor Szabo, who helps manage $560 billion at Aberdeen asset management in London. The first hike could come as early as Friday’s meeting, he said, but April is more likely and will depend on revised data for gross domestic product growth, due at the start of the month.What Our Economists Say:“The Bank of Russia’s tightening cycle has effectively begun, with the hawkish guidance shifting expectations. Whether a first move comes Friday or not until April, a rate hike sounds imminent, and more importantly the pace this year could be steep.”-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg EconomicsAs the global economy recovers from the pandemic and developed-market investors guess at the potential scope of price pressure, inflation is picking up in some emerging nations, making a more hawkish policy response all but inevitable. Turkey and Brazil are forecast to lift rates on Thursday and South Africa and the Czech Republic are seen following suit later this year.In an interview with local media on Friday, Nabiullina said the bank may shift as soon as this year to a neutral policy -- one that neither stokes nor slows inflation -- implying at least 75 basis points of hikes.(Updates with fresh market reaction, analyst quotes from fourth paragraph. (An earlier version of this article was corrected to reflect the proper spelling of Nabiullina’s first name.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Musk Adds ‘Technoking of Tesla’ Title; CFO Is Coin ‘Master’

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk and his finance chief have added tongue-in-cheek titles while another one of the company’s top executives changes roles.Musk, the carmaker’s chief executive officer, is now also the “Technoking of Tesla,” and Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn has added the title “Master of Coin,” according to a regulatory filing. They will retain the titles of CEO and CFO, respectively.In a separate filing Monday, the company said Jerome Guillen, who’s been president of automotive since September 2018, transitioned last week to president of Tesla heavy trucking. Musk first showed a Semi prototype in December 2017 and said at that time Tesla would start production in 2019. It’s now planning to start deliveries by the end of this year.“As Tesla prepares to enter the critical heavy-trucks market for the first time, Mr. Guillen will now leverage his extensive background in this industry to focus on and lead all aspects of the Tesla Semi program, including the related charging and servicing networks,” the company said.Investors reacted positively to the move. Shares of the company rose as much as 2.8% to $713.18 in New York.“We view Guillen moving to the heavy truck frontier as a significant strategic move showing Tesla plans to double down on its semi and trucking vision over the next few years,” Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush who has a neutral rating on the stock, wrote in a note to clients Monday.In the past year, Guillen has sold around 82,000 shares and pocketed roughly $50 million of proceeds. The vast majority of those sales have happened in the past six months, including 30,000 shares sold so far in 2021. The sales have been made according to pre-arranged trading plans, regulatory filings show. They didn’t disclose his reason for selling.Tesla used to have a chief technology officer in co-founder J.B. Straubel, but he left the company in 2019. Kirkhorn’s “Master of Coin” title may be a reference to the company’s purchase of Bitcoin disclosed last month.(Updates share trading in sixth paragraph; adds analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia Pensions Ink Deal to Create $155 Billion Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of Australia’s largest pension funds moved a step closer to creating a A$200 billion ($155 billion) giant as the world’s fourth-biggest pension pot consolidates.QSuper and Sunsuper Pty. have signed a deal to merge, the two funds said in a joint statement Monday. The Brisbane-based funds will combine by September to create the country’s second-largest pension fund.“This historic agreement will pave the way for the creation of an unquestionably strong superannuation fund with the scale to deliver outstanding services, greater efficiencies and lower costs for members,” according to the statement.Australia’s A$3 trillion pension industry is consolidating amid increased scrutiny of under-performing funds and growing pressure to cut fees and boost returns. Tasplan and MTAA Super will combine into a A$23 billion fund by the end of this month, while Construction & Building Unions Superannuation and Media Super will merge by year’s end.Read More: Worst Australian Pension Funds Warned to Improve or Shut DownWhile policy makers and regulators are encouraging smaller, poor-performing funds to merge, so far industry consolidation is occurring at the big end of the spectrum with the biggest firms and top performers tying up to get even bigger. Aware Super last year completed mergers with VicSuper and WA Super, growing into a A$140 billion fund.QSuper has about A$120 billion in funds under administration and looks after the retirement savings for Queensland state government employees. Sunsuper has about A$80 billion in savings for employees of corporations including Unilever Plc and Virgin Australia.The combined fund’s board will consist of existing directors, to be headed by QSuper chairman Don Luke, according to the statement. Sunsuper chief executive Bernard Reilly will lead the merged fund as CEO. More details of the organization’s structure and senior management, including chief investment officer, will be disclosed in coming months, the statement said.The Queensland state government earlier Monday supported the merger, on condition the combined fund and its chief executive are based in the state capital Brisbane. Support is also conditional on the government’s fund manager QIC Ltd. managing some of the assets, the Australian Financial Review reported earlier.QIC will continue to invest the government’s defined benefit pension plan, a QSuper spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Both funds have existing mandates with the manager, and any future investment decisions will be made in the best interests of members, the statement said.The current CEO of QSuper, Michael Pennisi, didn’t seek a role in the new organisation and will leave the fund in September, according to the statement.(Adds details on senior leadership of merged fund in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • No stimulus check yet? Here are 7 possible reasons for your wait

    If you're still waiting for the cash to show up in your account, you're among millions.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Wells Fargo defends stimulus-check delay

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Ex-BofA, Carlyle Dealmakers Plan $300 Million Consumer SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Former senior dealmakers at Bank of America Corp. and Carlyle Group Inc. are backing a special purpose acquisition company that’s seeking $300 million to acquire businesses in the consumer sector.Wadih “Woody” Boueiz, ex-global head of sovereign wealth funds at Bank of America, and Nadim Barakat, previously a managing director at Carlyle, are backing Transformational CPG Acquisition Corp. through a newly-created investment firm, according to a filing Monday.The blank-check firm will target companies with an enterprise value of more than $1.25 billion in the U.S. and Europe. It will focus on consumer sub-sectors including packaged foods, drinks and beauty and wellness, the filing shows.Transformational CPG has picked senior executives from the consumer industry for its management team. It will be chaired by Charles Norris, chairman of $6.7 billion pet foods group Freshpet Inc. Daryl Brewster, formerly of Kraft Foods Inc. and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc., will serve as chief executive officer. Brewster is also CEO of Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose, an organization that works with companies on social impact initiatives.The vehicle is the latest seeking to take advantage of the booming investor demand for SPACs that is drawing record numbers of industry moguls to market. More than $213 billion of SPAC IPOs have been announced globally in the last 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with Moelis & Co. CEO Ken Moelis and former Credit Suisse Group AG boss Tidjane Thiam among those from the world of finance backing new blank-check firms.Boueiz left Bank of America last year after more than two decades, during which time he also led the U.S. lender’s corporate and investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa. He now serves as a senior adviser to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners. Barakat worked at Carlyle for more than seven years before leaving in 2019. Prior to Carlyle, he was chief investment officer of Credit Suisse’s customized fund investment group, which managed about $30 billion at the time.Transformational CPG is offering 30 million units at $10 apiece, with each unit consisting of one share and a third of a redeemable warrant. It plans to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “TCPGU,” according to Monday’s filing.Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nomura Holdings Inc. are managing the IPO.(Adds detail of Brewster role in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.