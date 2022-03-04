U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

Apple Maps now shows Crimea as part of Ukraine

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Apple's tougher stance on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine now includes a reversal of its policy on Crimea. Mashable noticed that Apple Maps once again shows Crimea as belonging to Ukraine, at least for people outside of Russia. The company previously tried to strike a middle ground when it showed the region as belonging to no one, and in 2019 conceded to Russian pressure by showing Crimea as Russian territory when viewed within that country.

It's not clear when Apple made the change, or whether Maps still includes concessions for Russian users. We've asked Apple for comment.

Russia forcefully annexed Crimea in 2014, prompting widespread international condemnation and penalties. Many countries still refuse to recognize Russia's control of the area, and other technology firms have tried to negotiate the issue in different ways. Google Maps, for instance, continued to display Crimea as belonging to no nation.

The decision comes just days after Apple halted sales in Russia and clamped down on content in the country by limiting Apple Pay and removing the apps for state-backed Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik. The company is no longer willing to be as conciliatory as it once was, even if it means losing business.

