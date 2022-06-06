Apple Maps to get multi-stop routing and more in iOS 16

At its Worldwide Developers Conference today, Apple announced a number of new features for Maps that will roll out with iOS 16. The company is launching a new "Multi-stop Routing" that will let you plan up to 15 stops in advance. The app will allow users to plan multi-stop routes on a Mac and then send them to your iPhone when you're ready to go. While you're driving, you can ask Siri to add additional stops to your route. Apple is also making it easy for riders to see fares that will show them how much their journey will cost. You can also now add transit cards to your Apple Wallet.

Apple is also bringing its redesigned map to 11 more countries, including France, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, Israel, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands. The redesigned map includes several features like cycling, look around and more. The redesigned map is currently available in Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Image Credits: Apple

For developers, Apple is making improvements to MapKit starting with its new city experience, which includes details for landmarks, roads and more. With this new option, companies like Bird can integrate these detailed maps so users can more easily locate bikes and scooters to get around an area.

Apple is also bringing its Look Around feature to MapKit to make it easy to integrate high resolution imagery from maps into apps like Zillow. The company says this will help users get an immersive ground level view while browsing homes. In addition, Apple plans to give developers access to faster and more flexible ways to build map experiences with new server-side APIs later this year.