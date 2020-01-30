Apple upgrades its Maps app in bid to steal market share from Google

Apple's Maps has received a major update, and it's now available to everyone in the U.S. (Image: Apple)

Apple (AAPL) on Thursday announced that the latest version of its Maps navigation app is officially available for all users in the U.S. The app, which has undergone a top-to-bottom update, includes a host of new features including real-time transit information and Apple's new Look Around function, which lets you view areas you're searching for at street level.

The upgrade, which was first announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June, marks the most significant improvement to the software since its launch, and may help the service steal some market share from Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Maps, which, according to Statista, had 154 million users as of 2018 to Apple Maps' 23 million.

Apple's original Maps was heavily criticized when it initially launched in 2012 for its poor routing performance and design issues. This update, however, is a full redesign of the service.

Big changes for Maps

The new Maps has a variety of improvements over its predecessor, aimed at making it both more functional and private. The biggest change to the app is its underlying data. Apple says it drove more than 4 million miles to more accurately represent everything from roads and parks to buildings and marinas in the new app.

As a result, Maps now features must-haves like lane guidance, which tells you exactly which lane to be in on the highway to make your exit. The app also provides information like whether an upcoming intersection has a traffic light, and, when you park, it will automatically drop a pin on your location, ensuring you don't forget where you left your car.

The new Look Around view in Apple Maps is similar to Google's Street View, and allows you to navigate locations at street level. (Image: Apple)

Maps will also include full-size in-door maps of things like malls, if yours is even still open, and airports. That can be especially helpful in large public areas that can be difficult to navigate.

The feature I'm most anticipating is real-time transit information. I live in New York City, and use the MTA's own transit app to check subway times, but it's often a pain to switch between that and my navigation app when I'm trying to get around. Real-time transit info, which Apple gets from the MTA, will make getting around the city far easier.

Then there are features like Look Around and Flyover. Look Around lets you see a street-level view of a location in the Map app that you can tap to move around, virtually exploring the area. Flyover, meanwhile, gives you a bird's-eye view of your area.

Apple Maps now features improved directions, as well as lane guidance to ensure you make the right turn when you want to. (Image: Apple)

To be sure, Google Maps offers all of the same main features as Maps, including real-time transit information, lane guidance, and in-door maps. Google Maps' Street View has been around for years, though you need to download the Google Earth app to use it on your smartphone or tablet. What's more, Google has the built-in benefit of years of customer trust.

Privacy on the go

One of Apple's biggest sticking points in the past few years has been the security and privacy of user data. The company has at varying times gone toe-to-toe with the Department of Justice and Facebook over user data.