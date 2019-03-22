Apple’s March 25 event: What to expect from its streaming and news services

Apple (APPL) is expected to unveil its much-anticipated video streaming and news subscription services during an event at its Cupertino, California, headquarters on Monday, March 25.

The charge into the video streaming market comes as iPhone sales have slowed and users put off upgrading their phones longer. Services are seen as the way forward for Apple, and the streaming initiative will play a major role in the company’s evolution.

The news service, meanwhile, will let users read unlimited articles from several publishers for a single monthly fee. That service, however, is facing pushback from major news organizations who object to Apple’s plans to split revenue.

The future will be streamed

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s new streaming service will act as a kind of one-stop-shop for movies and TV shows from major distributors including HBO, Showtime, and Starz. The company could also preview some of its own content, which it is working on alongside stars like Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell.

But Apple’s biggest competitors will feature a who’s who of major streaming companies including Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Hulu, and others. The streaming space is also about to get a lot more crowded with heavyweights like Disney and NBC preparing to launch their own streaming services, so Apple will have to work extra hard to ensure its offering stands out.

Apple, however, has an ace up its sleeve. The company can more or less flip a switch and instantly install the app for its new service on every iOS device and Apple TV on the market. Competitors, meanwhile, need to get users to install their apps on their own.

Reports on when the service will launch vary, with Variety saying it might not debut until some time later this summer or fall, and other rumors pointing to April.

Investors are pegging this streaming service as a make or break moment for Apple’s future. With iPhone sales disappointing in the previous quarter and services revenue on the rise, the streaming service could play a pivotal part in the company’s transformation.

“The investment community is generally cautious of Apple’s ability to differentiate its new streaming video service given market leadership by existing players,” Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty and Erik Woodring wrote in a March 21 research note.

“Importantly, Apple Music launched to much skepticism yet contributed 1.5 points of annual services growth in its launch year, and 5 points the first full year post launch,” they added.

“Going forward, services and wearables drive all of the growth in our model, making the update of new Apple services important to stock performance over the next year.”

Needham recently upgraded Apple’s stock rating from buy to a strong buy, citing the company’s ecosystem, results of Needham’s own survey, and the pending announcement of the streaming video service.

Apple’s news service

Apple’s second big announcement at its March 25 event is reported to be a new news service that will give subscribers unlimited access to articles from participating publishers for a single monthly fee.