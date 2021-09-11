U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,267.23
    -1,593.52 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Apple Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Borton & Sons and Gebbers Farms | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Apple Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Apple Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The "Apple Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the apple market between 2020 and 2024 is 3.42 million tonnes. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Exclusive Apple Market Report Analysis

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The growing demand for superfoods and the growing popularity of urban farming are some of the key market drivers influencing the market growth positively. However, the high dependence on weather conditions might deter the market's growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The apple market report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Moreover, Europe will be the leading region with 26% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany will emerge as the key revenue-generating country of this market in Europe.

Download our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • Auvil Fruit Co. Inc.

  • Borton & Sons

  • Evans Fruit Co.

  • Fruit Hill Orchard

  • Gebbers Farms

  • To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Organic Fresh Food Market By Application, Type, and Geography- Forecast and Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apple-market-2020-2024--evolving-opportunities-with-borton--sons-and-gebbers-farms--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301372580.html

SOURCE Technavio

