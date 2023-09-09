Apple market value plummets after reports China plans to limit iPhone use

The week began with a surge in oil prices as WTI crude reached over $85 per barrel, its highest level in 10 months.

Saudi Arabia and Russia jointly decided to extend production cuts by 1.3 million barrels per day until the end of 2023, sparking concerns among analysts and economists about fresh inflationary pressures and prolonged higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

Resilient U.S. economy bolsters interest rate prospects

The U.S. economy demonstrated resilience as the ISM Services PMI for August exceeded expectations, marking the strongest service sector expansion in six months.

Both the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose further this past week as investors revised their forecasts regarding the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance. While a rate pause in September appears a done deal, there is approximately a 42% probability, as indicated by Fed futures, of another rate increase occurring in November. Remarkably, the U.S. dollar notched its eighth consecutive week of gains, its longest winning streak since 2014.

Tensions escalate in auto sector

The United Auto Workers is engaged in contract negotiations with Ford, General Motor and Stellantis. With existing labor agreements expiring at midnight Thursday, there's growing concern over a potential strike involving 146,000 members, as highlighted by UAW President Shawn Fain's criticism of General Motors' wage increase proposal.

SEC investigates

Renowned Canadian entrepreneur and GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen finds himself under scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission for his stock trades related to the home furnishings retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Stock market performance

Sentiment remained broadly subdued, partly due to renewed geopolitical concerns between the United States and China regarding national security interests in critical technological products.

The Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York, March 14, 2020.

Apple saw its market value plummet by nearly $200 billion over two days following reports that China intends to forbid public workers from using iPhones and other foreign-branded devices.

U.S. semiconductor stocks weakened amid concerns over new export restrictions on China, with Nvidia experiencing its first weekly loss in three weeks. In contrast, the energy sector continued to excel, with Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy and Halliburton among the top-performing S&P 500 stocks for the week.

Airbnb led among Nasdaq 100 components after being included in the S&P 500. Industrials and utilities lagged due to rising energy prices, and solar stocks struggled with increased long-term Treasury yields.

What to watch in the week ahead

Investors await the August Consumer Price Index inflation report Wednesday, with economists projecting an increase in the annual inflation rate from 3.2% to 3.6%. Other key economic data includes the Producer Price Index report and retail sales figures on Thursday, as well as the Michigan Consumer Sentiment data Friday.

Oracle is scheduled to release its earnings report on Monday, while Adobe Systems, Copart and Lennar report Thursday.

