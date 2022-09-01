U.S. markets closed

Apple may have given us a hint at its AR/VR headset's name

Andrew Mendez
·2 min read

Apple's highly anticipated mixed reality headset may now have a name, according to a Bloomberg report earlier this week. The outlet spotted trademarks in the U.S. and global markets related to the device that were filed by Apple-affiliated firms. Names like "Reality One," "Reality Pro" and "Reality Processor" were filed by a supposed shell corporation — Immersive Health Solutions LLC — with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The filings asked for the rights related to the use of health assessment and monitoring using VR/AR, designs and development in computer hardware, providing access to databases, educational provisions, photographic and optical instruments and more.

Immersive Health Solutions was incorporated in February 2022 and was registered by the Corporation Trust Co., another shell company, it's assumed, based on ties to a lawyer with ties to Apple and the company's past filing processes. The initial report also noted the new trademarks were filed under the Immersive Health Solutions' name in Canada, New Zealand, EU, U.K., Australia, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay.

Apple had previously used a shell company to file its source code referencing realityOS (which is believed to be the name of its AR/VR operating system) in late 2021, according to the site.

Filing trademarks under a different company name is not uncommon for Apple. Given its notorious secrecy around unreleased hardware projects, such filings are one key way to glean some info.

Apple did not respond to our request for comment.

The headset is believed to be the same size as Meta’s Oculus Quest and focused on high-tech and high-performance. Additionally, it's said to include an even more power-hungry processor than the M1 found on the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. VR is the headset's primary focus, but it will also offer some AR functionality, per Bloomberg's initial look at the product.

Can Apple keep the AR industry alive?

The new product will find Apple competing directly against Meta’s Quest Pro (rumored for a release next month), and Playstation VR.

According to the filing, Apple's headset could offer both gaming and Facetime functionality, along with health and educational features. While Meta's devices have been used for some medical training, they weren't designed with such use cases in mind.

Apple is holding a big event at its Cupertino HQ next week, with the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 serving as headliners. A sneak peek of the new headset could also be on the agenda, as the company looks to entice developers to create content for the new category. Executives are believed to have already shown off a version of the product to shareholders.

read more about Apple's fall event, September 7, 2022

