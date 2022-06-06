Apple adds Undo Send and new dictation tools to Messages in iOS 16

Apple will soon allow you to take back messages you didn't really want to send. The upgraded Messages app in iOS 16 is getting a new "undo send" feature, as well as the ability to edit chats you've already sent and mark threads as unread.

The new message-recalling and editing features will only apply to "recently sent" chats, with a 15-minute window for making changes. Apple will also allow users to recover deleted messages for a period of up to 30 days.

The company is also giving dictation a significant upgrade with the ability to automatically add punctuation to longer messages, and dictate emoji characters. Users can also multitask between the keyboard and QuickType suggestions while using dictation, in order to make it easier to tweak specific messages.

You can drag and drop images into message threads.

Apple is also building on the improved sharing features introduced last year with iOS 15. Now, the company is adding SharePlay to Messages, so friends can watch video and listen to music together while chatting. (Previously, SharePlay was limited to FaceTime calls.)

Messages will also be able to take advantage of other new iOS 16 features. Notably, "visual lookup," will enable users to drag-and-drop portions of images directly into message threads. Parents using Family Sharing will also be able to approve or deny requests from their children directly in Messages.

Follow all of the news from WWDC right here!