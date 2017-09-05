Apple, Microsoft Step Up to Defend Dreamers From Deportation

Tech executives are near-unanimous in condemning the Trump administration's plans to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. But some are going further than others in promising to help employees affected by the move.

Microsoft and Apple are offering the most full-throated defense of "Dreamers"---undocumented individuals who have been in the US since they were young and registered with the federal government to get work permits.

"If Congress fails to act, our company will exercise its legal rights properly to help protect our employees," Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith wrote in a blog post Tuesday, shortly after US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the administration would stop accepting new applications and seek to "wind down" the program. "If the government seeks to deport any one of them, we will provide and pay for their legal counsel," Smith wrote, of the 39 Dreamers who work at Microsoft. He said the company would also seek to intervene in those cases.

Recommended

Opinion

Why Trump Should Welcome Dreamers

Brought to the US as children, these immigrants—and hundreds of thousands like them—deserve the legal chance to help make America great.

President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform at the Loren Cook Company, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Springfield, Mo. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) More

The Feds Promised to Protect Dreamer Data. Now What?

Dreamers, or undocumented immigrants who came to the US as kids, fear that the data they gave to the government for protection could now put them at risk.

President Donald Trump, flanked by Sen. Tom Cotton, R- Ark., left, and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, during the unveiling of legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) More

Read More