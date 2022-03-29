Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders start April 8th

Apple’s first Friday Night Baseball doubleheader will stream on April 8th. Announced at its recent “ Peek Performance ” event, the program will see Apple stream two exclusive MLB games every Friday through the end of the regular season. The first doubleheader will feature the New York Mets taking on the Washington Nationals in DC at 7PM ET, with a match between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels to follow at 9:30PM ET. You can see the full schedule on Apple’s website . The company will share the second half of the slate at a later date.

The games will be available to watch for free for the time being. All you need is an internet connection and access to the Apple TV app. An Apple device isn’t necessary. You can download the software on smart TVs from manufacturers like Samsung , LG and Vizio , as well as consoles from Sony and Microsoft . You also don’t have to worry about local blackouts. All 24 games Apple announced today will be available to TV+ users in the eight countries and territories where the company has secured the rights for Friday Night Baseball. Here’s the complete list: the US, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the UK.