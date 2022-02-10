U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,504.08
    -83.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,241.59
    -526.47 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,185.64
    -304.73 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.16
    -32.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.99
    +0.33 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0910
    +0.5660 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,047.79
    -625.07 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.94
    -3.24 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Apple moves to stop AirTag tracking misuse

·3 min read
An AirTag attached to a bag
An AirTag attached to a bag

Apple plans to introduce a number of changes to make it harder to misuse AirTags to track someone.

The button-sized devices are designed to work with Apple's 'Find My' network to locate lost items.

The company said its changes to the device will make suspicious tags easier to find, and alert users earlier that an AirTag may be travelling with them.

In January, a number of women told the BBC they had been followed using AirTags.

Apple launched AirTags in April last year. The small, circular devices can be attached to luggage or keys - anything you could lose.

But the devices can be misused to track people by being hidden in a car, or on a personal item such as a bag.

As part of the changes to make misuse harder, Apple said every user setting up their AirTag for the first time will see a message warning that using the device to track people without consent is a crime in many regions around the world.

Currently, iPhone users (and Android users who download an app) receive "unwanted tracking" alerts if an unknown AirTag moves with them.

Apple announced that people will be alerted earlier that an unknown AirTag is travelling with them.

And when people are warned of "unwanted tracking" by an AirTag, users of iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 devices will be able to use "precision finding", to see the distance and direction to an unknown AirTag when it is in range. Previously only the owner of the AirTag could do this.

AirTag warnings image
New warnings will appear when AirTags are first set up

More noise

Currently iOS users can send an unwanted tracking alert to make the suspect AirTag play tones and Apple has said tags will use louder tones in the future to make the tag easier to locate.

The company said it will also add to a feature that makes an AirTag that hasn't been with the person who registered it for an extended period of time, play a sound when moved.

In theory this could reveal the presence of an AirTag to a stalking victim, but recent reports revealed that AirTags with the internal speakers deactivated had been listed for sale online.

To counter this, when the sound is triggered and the AirTag is detected moving with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, an alert will also appear on that device.

Apple also said it will also update its support article on unwanted tracking with additional information and resources.

Analysis box by James Clayton, North America technology reporter
Analysis box by James Clayton, North America technology reporter

Apple AirTags are incredibly good at finding things. They can track your items down to 0.1 feet.

But that accuracy means that, in the wrong hands, they can be used as sophisticated tracking tools.

This isn't theoretical, as the BBC reported last month, there's evidence that people are using AirTags to follow people.

The AirTags themselves are relatively new, and it's clear that Apple hasn't yet worked out how best to protect people.

For example, it took six months after AirTag's launch for the company to bring out an app that would alert Android users to an unwanted AirTag.

The new updates that Apple plans to come out later this year - precision finding and AirTags that emit louder noises - are what campaigners have been calling for.

But with these iterative updates, there will be questions over whether Apple launched the product too early.

Apple said it designed "products to provide a great experience, but also with safety and privacy in mind", adding that it was "committed to listening to feedback and innovating to make improvements that continue to guard against unwanted tracking".

It also noted that "based on our knowledge and on discussions with law enforcement, incidents of AirTag misuse are rare; however, each instance is one too many".

Recommended Stories

  • Ken Fisher Sold These 10 Stocks Before Entering 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Ken Fisher sold before entering 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Ken Fisher Sold These 5 Stocks Before Entering 2022. Ken Fisher is the founder of Fisher Asset Management, an independent money manager headquartered in Washington. He stepped […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Apple releases iOS 15.3.1 with important security updates for your iPhone

    It’s been just over two weeks since Apple rolled out iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 on iPhone and iPad. We’re all anxiously awaiting iOS 15.4, which should introduce a number of exciting new features. But before that, another important update has arrived. On Thursday, Apple seeded iOS 15.3.1 to the general public. Apple says that … The post Apple releases iOS 15.3.1 with important security updates for your iPhone appeared first on BGR.

  • Tesla’s chief designer says Apple’s iPhone and car are ‘nothing to look forward to’

    Apple products are ‘just a slight refinement on the same thing’ and ‘inspirationally ... hard to get super motivated by’ said Franz von Holzhausen

  • Here's Why Mizuho Is Bullish On Square Despite Apple's Latest Move

    Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev reiterated a Buy rating on Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a $210 (105% upside) price target after Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced Tap to Pay on the iPhone. The analyst views Apple's near-field communication move as potentially more long-term benefits for Block. Tap To Pay could further proliferate Block's two-sided commerce ecosystem on a broader and more global basis, Dolev notes. Related Content: Apple Fires Up Square Rivalry With Latest Feature He sees potential for Ap

  • Microsoft takes swipe at Apple and Google with new app store rules

    Microsoft has rolled out a series of new rules for its app store to win over regulators in its quest to purchase Activision Blizzard.

  • A Pairing of Peloton and Amazon Makes a Lot of Sense

    While nothing about the prospect of an acquisition is certain, it's not too soon to think about possible synergies.

  • Facebook parent Meta’s bet on the metaverse may never pay off

    Facebook parent Meta is investing billions into the metaverse, but there's no guarantee it will ever pay off.

  • Apple Boosts Privacy of AirTags After Stalking Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is increasing the privacy of its AirTag tracking devices after several people in recent months reported that the product was used to stalk them. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe AirTag, introduced in April 2021, ha

  • Apple's latest iOS and macOS updates fix a major web security flaw

    Apple has released a swath of updates that fix a significant web security flaw on iOS, macOS and beyond.

  • Apple to Launch Tap-to-Pay Feature in Challenge to Square

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. confirmed plans to release its much-anticipated Tap to Pay feature on the iPhone later this year, giving merchants an alternative to Block Inc.’s Square technology. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe option will let

  • Apple Finally Cracks the Code in This Massive Market

    The tech giant is on its way to clock another strong year in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Wireless Services Are Defying Inflation. Here’s Why.

    Wireless-telephone services, unlike food, energy, and vehicle categories, actually cost less than a year ago. Mobile consumers are getting more for their dollars.

  • Apple To Enable Crypto Payments With ‘Tap To Pay’ by the End of 2022

    While the company has not stated this explicitly, its recent announcement falls in line with the fundamentals of how it could potentially work.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today

    Whether you need a new desktop computer or a strong frying pan, these Amazon deals let you shop smart and save big.

  • Samsung’s New Galaxy S22 Ultra Comes With a Built-in S Pen Stylus

    The company also unveils Galaxy S22 and S22+ models with a new processor and a larger camera sensorBy Melanie PinolaSamsung introduced three new flagship phones on Wednesday, all outfitted with a...

  • Samsung to reveal its new S22 flagship phones to replace the Galaxy Note

    The technology giant is set to announce a range of new gadgets on Wednesday.

  • Sony's next PS5 system update will add voice commands

    The next PlayStation 4 and PS5 system update will add a handful of new accessibility and quality of life features to Sony’s consoles.

  • Samsung Ends Note and Bets Big on Foldables to Tackle IPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is making the biggest change to its smartphone strategy in years by reorganizing around its big-selling Galaxy S and foldable Galaxy Z series of devices. The company plans to discontinue its Note lineup of stylus-equipped phones and instead distribute that capability across its portfolio while pushing premium foldables in its challenge to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than

  • ‘Hackers helped me find my lost Bitcoin fortune’

    It's estimated that 3.7 million Bitcoin have been lost - but hackers are helping owners get some of them back.