Apple Music now has over 100 million songs

Apple Music just passed a symbolic milestone. Apple has revealed that its streaming music service now has 100 million songs. That's a significant expansion from the 30 million upon launch in June 2015, and suggests that you'll probably find the new tunes you want. The company also says it's adding about 20,000 new tracks to the service every day.

The 100 million mark might give Apple Music an edge over rivals. As of this writing, main competitor Spotify claims it has "over 80 million tracks." While that's still a very healthy selection, it does imply you'll have an easier time finding an indie darling or back catalog title on Apple's platform than you might elsewhere.

The question, of course, is whether or not that advantage is enough to prompt a switch from another service. It's not clear how many songs are exclusives, such as original DJ mixes and live sessions. We've asked Apple for more data. Those unique offerings might prove enticing if you can't get enough of a favorite artist, but won't necessarily sway you if you're happy to listen to album cuts. If nothing else, the 100 million-song figure gives Apple bragging rights — it can tout a larger library that might reel in first-time streamers worried about finding a favorite record.